New materials in Ozark Regional Library system
New materials in Ozark Regional Library system

Ozark Regional Library

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself.  Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Andrews, Brian and Jeffrey Wilson. Sons of Valor
  • Burke, Sue. Immunity Index (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Brown, Dale. Arctic Storm Rising
  • Gabhart, Ann H. Along a Storied Trail
  • Griep, Michelle. The House at the End of the Moor
  • Haines, Carolyn. Independent Bones: A Sarah Booth Delaney Mystery
  • Hlad, Alan. Churchill’s Secret Messenger
  • Holmes, N.L. Scepter of Flint: A Lord Hani Mystery
  • Horowitz, Anthony. The Sentence is Death
  • Mehl, Nancy. Another’s Treasure (Mysteries of Lancaster County)
  • St. Aubyn, Edward. Double Bind
  • Strauss, Lee. Murder at High Tide: A Rosa Reed Mystery
  • Williams, Beatriz. Our Woman in Moscow
  • Wright, Julie. A Captain for Caroline Gray (Proper Romance)

Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Black, Rory. Beware the Guns of Iron Eyes (Western)
  • Connelly, Michael. The Black Ice (A Harry Bosch mystery)
  • Davis, Krista. The Dog Who Knew Too Much (A Paws and Claws Mystery)
  • Star, Will. Empire (Western)

Non-Fiction

  • Bergreen, Laurence. In Search of a Kingdom. Francis Drake, Elizabeth I, and the Perilous Birth of the British Empire
  • Harjo, Joy (ed.) Living Nations, Living Words: An Anthology of First Peoples Poetry
  • Oakes, James. The Crooked Path to Abolition: Abraham Lincoln and the Antislavery Constitution
  • Rutherford, Adam. The Book of Humans
  • Starr, Ken. Religious Liberty in Crisis
  • Winn, Raynor. The Wild Silence (Memoir)
  • Winn, Raynor. The Salt Path (Memoir)
  • de Tocqueville, Alexis. Democracy in America (translated by Arthur Goldhammer)
  • Weinstein, Lawrence. Grammar for a Full Life: How the Ways We Shape a Sentence Can Limit or Enlarge Us

 

YA Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Ali, S.K.  Misfit in Love
  • Hinds, Gareth. The Iliad: A Graphic Novel Adaptation
  • Nielsen, Jennifer A. The Runaway King (Ascendance Series, 2)
  • Nielsen, Jennifer A. The Shadow Throne (Ascendance Series, 3
  • Tarek, Vincent Pompetti. Conquest: Julius Caesar’s Gallic War (Graphic Novel)

J Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Hibbs, Emily and Erin Brown. Tales from the Forest
  • Hunter, Erin.  The Broken Path (Survivors, 4)
  • Hunter, Erin.  The Endless Lake (Survivors, 5)
  • Hunter, Erin.  Storm of Dogs (Survivors, 6)
  • Messenger, Shannon. Keeper of the Lost Cities
  • Patterson, James and Chris Grabenstein. Best Nerds Forever

Picture Books

  • Carr, Jan. Star of the Party: The Solar System Celebrates (Illustrated by Juana  Medina)
  • Franceschelli, Christopher. Shark Block (a Board Book illustrated by Peskimo)
  • Gomez, Blanca. Bird House
  • Ruzzier, Sergio. The Sleepover and Other Stories (Fox + Chick)
  • Sidman, Joyce. Dear Treefrog (Illustrated by Diana Sudyka)
  • Underwood, Deborah. Bad Bye, Good Bye (Illustrated by Jonathan Bean)

Music CDs

  • Bon Jovi: Cross Road
  • Carol King: The Living Room Tour
  • Eddie Money: Sound of Money
  • The Great Bands (Collection)
  • Hootie and the Blowfish: Cracked Rear View
  • Jimmy Rogers: No Hard Times
  • Smetana: Bartered Bride and My Fatherland
  • Toby Keith: Boomtown
  • The Tractors
  • Verdi: Highlights from Aida and Rigoletto
