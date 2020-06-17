New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

You may place holds on items at any of our branches by going to our catalogue webpage (catalogue.ozarkregional.org), and we will notify you when the item is ready for you. Or call us, and we’ll help you find the items you need and place holds on them for you. Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Armstrong, Charlotte. The Chocolate Cobweb
- Childs, Laura. The Teaberry Strangler (A Tea Shop Mystery)
- Crawford, Isis. A Catered Murder
- Foley, Lucy. The Guest List: You’d Kill to Be on It
- Goldsborough, Robert. Archie Goes Home
- Johansen, Iris. The Persuasion
- Kilpack, Josi S. Rakes and Roses (A Proper Romance)
- McPhee, Martha. An Elegant Woman
- Patterson, James and Bredan Dubois. The Summer House
- Phillips, Susan Elizabeth. Dance Away with Me
- Shaara, Jeff. To Wake the Giant: A Novel of Pearl Harbor
- Turow, Scott. The Last Trial
- Twardoch, Szczepan. The King of Warsaw
Mass Market
- Johnstone, William W. and J.A. Johnstone. Bloody Trail of the Mountain Man
- Johnstone, William W. Dead Time: A Hank Fallon Western
- Smith, Karen Rose. Murder with Clotted Cream
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Armendáriz, Luisana Duarte. Julieta and The Diamond Enigma
- DiCamillo, Kate. Stella Endicott and the Anything-Is-Possible Poem (Illustrated by Chris Van Dusen)
- Neuberger, Emily K. Show Me a Story: 40 C raft Projects and Activities to Spark Children’s Storytelling
- Older, Daniel José. Dactyl Hill Squad: Thunder Run
- Stohl, Margaret. and Melissa De La Cruz. Joe and Laurie: A Romantic Retelling
- Trees, Leaves, Flowers and Seeds: A Visual Encyclopedia of the Plant Kingdom (Smithsonian)
YA Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Reichs, Brendan. Chrysalis
- Wood, Laura. A Sky Painted Gold
Non-Fiction
- Bythell, Shaun. Confessions of a Bookseller
- Eagan, Sophie. How to be a Conscious Eater: Making Food Choices that Are Good for You, Others, and the Planet
- Fletcher, Susan A. Exploring the History of Childhood and Play through 50 Historic Treasures
- Goldstone, Lawrence. On Account of Race: The Supreme Court, White Supremacy, and the Ravaging of African American Voting Rights
- The HiSET Tutor Study Guide
- Kussin, Steven Z. The Slippery Slope of Healthcare: Why Bad Things Happen to Healthy Patients and How to Avoid them
- Shelton, Hal. The Secrets to Writing a Successful Business Plan: A Pro Shares a Step-by-Step Guide to Creating a Plan That Gets Results
- Sibley, David Allen. What It’s Like to Be a Bird
- Spivack, Carla. The Smart Woman’s Guide to Property Law: Protect Your Assets When You Live with Someone, Marry, Divorce, and More
Picture Books
- Keeting, Jess. Eat Your Rocks, Croc! Dr. Gilder’s Advice for Troubled Animals (Illustrated by Pete Oswald)
- Maslo, Lina. Through the Wardrobe: How C.S. Lewis Created Narnia
- Newman, Tracy. Itzhak: A Boy Who Loved the Violin: The Story of Young Itzhak Perlman (Illustrated by Abigail Halpin)
- Prasadam-Halls, Smriti. I’m Sticking with You (Illustrated by Steve Small)
- Skipworth, Patrick. Literally: Amazing Words and Where They Come From (Illustrated by Nicholas Stevenson)
- Wildsmith, Brian. Animal Gallery
DVD
- Fried Green Tomatoes and Coal Miner’s Daughter
- The Great Courses: Economics, 3rd Edition (with Professor Timothy Taylor, Macalester College)
- Mist: The Tale of a Sheepdog Puppy
- Much Ado About Nothing (Kenneth Branagh and Michael Keaton et al.)
- Murder, She Wrote, Seasons 10-11
- Rat Race
- Snow White and the Huntsman
- Uptown Girls (Brittany Murphy)
- Winsor Pilates: Basic Workout
