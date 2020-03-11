New materials in Ozark Regional Library System
New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

New library materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

 Democrat News file photo

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Avon, Joy. In Cold Chamomile
  • Box, C. J. Long Range
  • Cantrell, Rebecca. A Trace of Smoke
  • Connelly, Michael. The Night Fire
  • Cutler, Judith. The Wages of Sin
  • Dumas, Margaret. Murder in the Balcony: A Movie Palace Mystery
  • Erdrich, Louise. The Night Watchman
  • Hawksley, Humphrey. Man on Edge: A Rake Ozenna Thriller
  • MacNeal, Susan Elia. The King’s Justice: A Maggie Hope Mystery
  • Marquand, John P. Your Turn Mr. Moto
  • Redmond, Heather. Journaled to Death
  • Robb, J.D. Golden in Death
  • Rosner, Jennifer. The Yellow Bird Sings
  • Steel, Danielle. The Numbers Game
  • Threadgill, Tom. Collision of Lies
  • Vidich, Paul. The Coldest Warrior

Large Print

  • Gray, Shelly Shepard. The Protective One (Walnut Creek Series)
  • Hauck, Rachel. The Fifth Avenue Story Society
  • Peterson, Tracie and Kimberley Woodhouse. Forever Hidden (The Treasures of Nome, 1)
  • Wright, Jaime Jo. Echoes Among the Stones

Non-Fiction

  • Ackerman, Diane. The Moon By Whale Light—and Other Adventures Among Bats, Penguins, Crocodilians, and Whales
  • Allen, Jennie. Get Out of Your Head: Stopping the Spiral of Toxic Thoughts
  • Barth, Rudiger and Hauke Friederichs. The Last Winter of the Weimar Republic: The Rise of the Third Reich
  • DiGregorio, Sarah. Early: An Intimate History of Premature Birth and What it Teaches us About Being Human
  • Goryachev, Alex. Fearless Innovation: A No-Nonsense Guide
  • Popkin, Jeremy D. A New World Begins: The History of the French Revolution
  • Rombauer, Irma et al. Joy of Cooking (A new edition with additional recipes)
  • World War II: Map By Map (Smithsonian, DK)

YA Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • LeZotte, Ann Clare. Show Me a Sign
  • Maas, Sarah J. Crescent City (House of Earth and Blood)
  • Scott, Michael. The Warlock: The Secrets of the Immortal Nicholas Flamel
  • Scott, Michael. The Enchantress: The Secrets of the Immortal Nicholas Flamel

J Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Beccia, Carlyn. Monstrous: The Lore, Gore, and Science Behind Your Favorite Monsters
  • Craft, Jerry. New Kid (Graphic Novel)
  • Flanagan, John. The Caldera (Brotherband, Bk. 7)
  • Lee, Lyla. Mindy Kim and the and the Yummy Seaweed Business
  • Martin, Ann M. and Katy Farina. Baby-Sitters Little Sister: Karen’s Witch (Graphic Novel)
  • McDunn, Gillian. The Queen Bee and Me
  • Rizza, Angela. Figure Drawing for Kids: A Step-By-Step Guide to Drawing People
  • Ross, Michael. Plantology: 30 Activities and Observations for Exploring the World of Plants
  • Tarshis, Lauren. I Survived: The Attack of the Grizzlies, 1967

Picture Books

  • Abadia, Ximo. The Farmer
  • Teague, Mark. Fly!

Video (DVD)

  • About a Boy (Hugh Grant)
  • Columbo, Season 3
  • From Time to Time (Maggie Smith, Timothy Spall)
  • Murder she Wrote, Season 6
  • Sleeper West and Blue, White and Perfect (Lloyd Nolan—Cinema Classics)
