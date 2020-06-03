New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

We are now offering limited pick-up service at each of our branches. You may place holds on items at any of our branches by going to our catalogue webpage (catalogue.ozarkregional.org), and we will notify you when the item is ready for you. Or call us, and we’ll help you find the items you need and place holds on them for you.
Fiction
- Barreau, Nicolas. Love Letters from Montmartre
- Beha, Christopher. The Index of Self-Destructive Acts
- Brown, Carolyn. The Blue-Ribbon Jalapeno Society
- Brown, Rita Mae. Furmidable Foes: A Mrs. Murphy Mystery
- Duffy, Kimberly. A Mosaic of Wings
- George, Alex. The Paris Hours
- Henry, Emily. Beach Read
- Hollis, Lee. Poppy Harmon and the Hung Jury (A Desert Flowers Mystery
- Jenner, Natalie. The Jane Austen Society
- Mantel, Hilary. The Assassination of Margaret Thatcher
- Meacham, Leila. DragonFly
- Roberts, Nora. Hideaway
- Schellman, Katharine. The Body in the Garden
- Straub, Emma. Al Adults Here
- Walker, Martin. The Shooting at Chateau Rock: A Bruno, Chief of Police Novel
Mass Market
- Casey, Elizabeth Lynn. Sew Deadly
- Cogburn, Brett. Gunpowder Express: A Widowmaker Jones Western
- Gear, W. Michael. Outpost (Donovan: Book 1)
- Gear, W. Michael. Abandoned (Donovan: Book 2)
- Johnstone, William W. and J.A. Johnstone. Shot to Hell: A Perley Gates Western
- L’Amour, Louis. Long Ride Home
- Myers, Cindi. Her Cowboy Soldier
Non-Fiction
- Berfield, Susan. The Hour of Fate: Theodore Roosevelt, J.P. Morgan and the Battle to Transform American Capitalism
- Biesenback, Rob. Unleash the Power of Storytelling: Win Hearts, Change Minds, Get Results
- Boyle, Kip. Fire Doesn’t Innovate: The Executive’s Practical Guide to Thriving in the Face of Evolving Cyber Risks
- The Careers Hand Book: The Ultimate Guide to Planning Your Future (DK)
- Caldwell, Gianaclis. Mastering Basic Cheesemaking: The Fun and Fundamentals of Making Cheese at Home
- Damp, Dennis V. Post Office Jobs
- Disney Institute with Theodore Kinni. Be Our Guest: Perfecting the Art of Customer Service
- Johnson, Steven. Enemy of all Mankind: A True Story of Piracy, Power, and History’s First Global Manhunt
- Korkosz, Michal. Fresh from Poland: New Vegetarian Cooking from the Old Country
- Spiegelhalter, David. The Art of Statistics: How to Learn From Data
- Sports Illustrated: The Baseball Book
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Labarre, Natalie. Incredible Jobs You’ve (Probably) Never Heard Of
- Rothman, Julia. Nature Anatomy: The Curious Parts and Pieces of the Natural World
Picture Books
- Berne, Jennifer. On Wings of Words: The Extraordinary Life of Emily Dickinson (Illustrated by Becca Stadtlander)
- Denise, Anika Aldamuy. The Love Letter (Illustrated by Lucy Ruth Cummins)
- George, Kallie. If I Couldn’t Be Anne (Illustrated by Genevieve Godbout)
- Mann, Jennifer K. The Camping Trip
DVD
- The Aurora Teagarden Mystery Collection
- Murder She Wrote, Season 9
- The Great Courses: Fighting Misinformation: Digital Media Literacy (with Tara Susman-Pena, Mehri Druckman and Nina Oduro)
- The Great Courses: How to Build a Thriving Workplace: A Leader’s Guide (with Beth Cabrera, George Mason University)
- The Great Courses: How to Make Stress Work for You (with Kimberlee Bethany Bonura)
- The Great Courses: Critical Business Skills for Success (with Professors Thomas J. Goldsby, Ryan Hamilton, Clinton O. Longenecker, Michael A. Roberto, and Eric Sussman)
- The Triplets of Belleville
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!