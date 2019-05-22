If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Collins, Bridget. The Binding
- Egan, Greg. Perihelion Summer (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Fredericks, Mariah. Death of a New American
- Jackson, Lisa. Willing to Die: A Selena Alvarez/Regan Pescoli Novel
- Kim, Angie. Miracle Creek
- Kingsbury, Karen. Two Weeks
- Parks, Brad. The Last Act
- Patterson, James and Maxine Paetro. The 18th Abduction (Women’s Murder Club)
- Perkins, S.C. Murder Once Removed
- Rendell, Ruth. Wolf to the Slaughter: An Inspector Wexford Novel
- Rendell, Ruth. From Doon with Death (The First Inspector Wexford Novel)
- Sherriff, R.S. The Hopkins Manuscript (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Shusterman, Neal and Jarrod Shusterman. Dry
- Sullivan, Mark. Beneath a Scarlet Sky
Large Print
- Ackerman, Sara. The Lieutenant’s Nurse
- Black, Rory. The Scalp of Iron Eyes (A Linford Western)
- Cabot, Amanda. A Tender Hope (Cimarron Creek Trilogy, 3)
- Estleman, Loren D. Wild Justice (Western)
- Gray, Shelly Shepard. Friends to the End
- Johnstone, William with J.A. Johnstone. Torture of the Mountain Man (Western)
- Sawyer, Kim Vogel. A Silken Thread
- Wiseman, Beth. Hearts in Harmony
Non-Fiction
- Andrychowicz, Amy. Vertical Vegetables: Simple Projects that Deliver More Yield in Less Space
- Barry, Dave. Lessons from Lucy: The Simple Joys of an Old, Happy Dog
- Brinkley, Douglas. American Moonshot: John F. Kennedy and the Great Space Race
- Comstock, Beth with Tahl Raz. Imagine it Forward: Courage, Creativity and the Power of Change
- Harper, David C. (ed.). U.S. Coin Digest: The Complete Guide to Current Market Values
- Lee, Matt and Ted Lee. Hotbox: Inside Catering, the Food World’s Riskiest Business
- Minoui, Delphine. I’m Writing You from Tehran: A Granddaughter’s Search for her Family’s Past and their Country’s Future
- New X-men: Assault or Weapon Plus (Marvel Comics Series, 5)
- New X-men: Planet X (Marvel Comics Series, 6)
- New X-men: Here comes Tomorrow (Marvel Comics Series, 7)
- Norris, Mary. Greek to Me: Adventures of the Comma Queen
- Page, Susan. The Matriarch: Barbara Bush and the Making of an American Dynasty
YA Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Engle, Margarita. Jazz Owls: A Novel of the Zoot Suit Riots (Art by Rudy Gutierrez)
- Hale, Shannon and Dean Hale. The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl: 2 Fuzzy, 2 Furious
- Stone, Peter. The Perfect Candidate
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Gubler, Gray. Rumple Buttercup: A Story of Bananas, Belonging and Being Yourself
- Holub, Joan and Suzanne Williams. Thunder Girls: Sif and the Dwarfs’ Treasure
- Kinney, Jeff. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal
- Latham, Donna. Bridges and Tunnels: Investigate Feats of Engineering
- Makechnie, Amy. The Unforgettable Guinevere St. Claire
- Soria, Gabe. Midnight Arcade
Audio Books (CD or MP3)
- Barr, Nevada. 13 ½ (read by Dan John Miller)
- Lee, Chang-Rae. The Surrendered (MP3 read by James Yaegashi)
- McCall Smith, Alexander. The Saturday Big Tent Wedding Party (MP3 read by Lisette Lecat)
- Patty, Sandi. Broken on the Back Row: A Journey through Grace and Forgiveness
Video (DVD)
- The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman (Cicely Tyson)
- The Great Gatsby (Leonardo DiCaprio)
- MIB—Men in Black
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.