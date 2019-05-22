{{featured_button_text}}
New library materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

 Democrat News file photo

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Collins, Bridget. The Binding
  • Egan, Greg. Perihelion Summer (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Fredericks, Mariah. Death of a New American
  • Jackson, Lisa. Willing to Die: A Selena Alvarez/Regan Pescoli Novel
  • Kim, Angie. Miracle Creek
  • Kingsbury, Karen. Two Weeks
  • Parks, Brad. The Last Act
  • Patterson, James and Maxine Paetro. The 18th Abduction (Women’s Murder Club)
  • Perkins, S.C. Murder Once Removed
  • Rendell, Ruth. Wolf to the Slaughter: An Inspector Wexford Novel
  • Rendell, Ruth. From Doon with Death (The First Inspector Wexford Novel)
  • Sherriff, R.S. The Hopkins Manuscript (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Shusterman, Neal and Jarrod Shusterman. Dry
  • Sullivan, Mark. Beneath a Scarlet Sky

Large Print

  • Ackerman, Sara. The Lieutenant’s Nurse
  • Black, Rory. The Scalp of Iron Eyes (A Linford Western)
  • Cabot, Amanda. A Tender Hope (Cimarron Creek Trilogy, 3)
  • Estleman, Loren D. Wild Justice (Western)
  • Gray, Shelly Shepard. Friends to the End
  • Johnstone, William with J.A. Johnstone. Torture of the Mountain Man (Western)
  • Sawyer, Kim Vogel. A Silken Thread
  • Wiseman, Beth. Hearts in Harmony

Non-Fiction

  • Andrychowicz, Amy. Vertical Vegetables: Simple Projects that Deliver More Yield in Less Space
  • Barry, Dave. Lessons from Lucy: The Simple Joys of an Old, Happy Dog
  • Brinkley, Douglas.  American Moonshot: John F. Kennedy and the Great Space Race
  • Comstock, Beth with Tahl Raz. Imagine it Forward: Courage, Creativity and the Power of Change
  • Harper, David C. (ed.). U.S. Coin Digest: The Complete Guide to Current Market Values
  • Lee, Matt and Ted Lee. Hotbox: Inside Catering, the Food World’s Riskiest Business
  • Minoui, Delphine. I’m Writing You from Tehran: A Granddaughter’s Search for her Family’s Past and their Country’s Future
  • New X-men: Assault or Weapon Plus (Marvel Comics Series, 5)
  • New X-men: Planet X (Marvel Comics Series, 6)
  • New X-men: Here comes Tomorrow (Marvel Comics Series, 7)
  • Norris, Mary. Greek to Me: Adventures of the Comma Queen
  • Page, Susan. The Matriarch: Barbara Bush and the Making of an American Dynasty

YA Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Engle, Margarita. Jazz Owls: A Novel of the Zoot Suit Riots (Art by Rudy Gutierrez)
  • Hale, Shannon and Dean Hale. The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl: 2 Fuzzy, 2 Furious
  • Stone, Peter. The Perfect Candidate

J Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Gubler, Gray. Rumple Buttercup: A Story of Bananas, Belonging and Being Yourself
  • Holub, Joan and Suzanne Williams. Thunder Girls: Sif and the Dwarfs’ Treasure
  • Kinney, Jeff. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal
  • Latham, Donna. Bridges and Tunnels: Investigate Feats of Engineering
  • Makechnie, Amy. The Unforgettable Guinevere St. Claire
  • Soria, Gabe. Midnight Arcade

Audio Books (CD or MP3)

  • Barr, Nevada. 13 ½ (read by Dan John Miller)
  • Lee, Chang-Rae. The Surrendered (MP3 read by James Yaegashi)
  • McCall Smith, Alexander. The Saturday Big Tent Wedding Party (MP3 read by Lisette Lecat)
  • Patty, Sandi. Broken on the Back Row: A Journey through Grace and Forgiveness

Video (DVD)

  • The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman (Cicely Tyson)
  • The Great Gatsby (Leonardo DiCaprio)
  • MIB—Men in Black

