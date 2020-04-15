New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

Although we are temporarily closed due the Coronavirus, we are still adding new materials to the library’s collection. You may place holds now on any of our items at our catalogue webpage (catalogue.ozarkregional.org). After we reopen, we will notify you when the item is ready for you.
Fiction
- Alvarez, Julia. Afterlife
- Black, Cara. Three Hours in Paris
- Bunn, Davis. Tranquility Falls
- Gilbert, Victoria. Bound for Murder
- Harris, C.S. Who Speaks for the Damned: A Sebastian St. Cyr Mystery
- Heinlein, Robert A. The Pursuit of the Pankera (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Meier, Leslie. Invitation Only Murder: A Lucy Stone Mystery
- Neubauer, Erica Ruth. Murder at the Mena House
- Niven, Larry, Jerry Pournelle and Steven Barnes. Legacy of Heorot: A Heorot Series Novel, 1 (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Niven, Larry, Jerry Pournelle and Steven Barnes. Beowulf’s Child: A Heorot Series Novel, 2 (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Rollins, James. The Last Odyssey
- Tyler, Anne. Redhead by the Side of the Road
Large Print
- Hedlund, Jody. The Runaway Bride (The Bride Ships, 2)
- Whitlow, Robert. Promised Land
- Woods, Stuart. Hit List
Mass Market Paperback
- Byler, Linda. The Witnesses
- Collins, Kate. Statue of Limitations
- King, Stephen. The Green Mile (The Complete Serial Novel)
- Sayers, Dorothy. Gaudy Night
Non-Fiction
- Chung, Nicole and Mensah Demary (eds.) A Map is Only One Story: Twenty Writers on Immigration, Family, and the Meaning of Home
- Crocco, Kate. Thinking Like a Boss: Uncover and Overcome the Lies Holding You Back from Success
- Donahue, Karin and Kate Crassons. Right From the Start: A Practical Guide for Helping Young Children with Autism
- Dorman, Jacob S. The Princess and the Prophet: The Secret History of Magic, Race and Moorish Muslims in America
- The Ecology Book: Big Ideas Simply Explained (DK)
- Kristofic, Jim. Reservation Restless
- Norton, Mary Beth. 1774: The Long Year of Revolution
- Sifton, Sam. See You On Sunday: A Cookbook for Family and Friends
- Van Engen. Abram C. City on a Hill: A History of American Exceptionalism
J Fiction/Non-Fiction (provided by the Pilcrow Grant)
- Avi. Gold Rush Girl
- Birdsall, Jeanne. The Penderwicks on Gardam Street
- Boyce, Jo Ann Allen. This Promise of Change: One Girl’s Story in the Fight for School Equality
- Cowell, Cressida. How to Break a Dragon’s Heart (How to Train Your Dragon, 8)
- Cowell, Cressida. How to Steal a Dragon’s Sword (How to Train Your Dragon, 9)
- Elliott, David. In the Past (Illustrated by Matthew Trueman)
- Lai, Thanhha. Listen Slowly
- Soontornvat, Christina. A Wish in the Dark
- Yang, Gene Luen. Dragon Hoops (Graphic Novel)
Picture Books
- Barnett, Mac. Paolo: Emperor of Rome (Illustrated by Claire Keane)
- Bemelmans, Ludwig. A Madeline Treasury
- Brown, Marcia. Stone Soup
- Cole, Henry. Nesting
- David, Gauthier. Letters from Bear (Illustrated by Marie Caudry)
- Dyckman, Ame. That’s Life (Illustrated by Cori Doerrfeld)
- Hyman, Trina Schart. Little Red Riding Hood
- Muth, John J. Stone Soup
- Thompson, Kay and Hilary Knight. Eloise: The Ultimate Edition
- Winter, Jonah. Oil (Illustrated by Jeanette Winter)
Video (DVD)
- The Great Courses: The Entrepreneur’s Toolkit (Professor Michael G. Goldsby, Ball State University)
- The Great Courses: How to Program: Computer Science Concepts and Python Exercises (Professor John Keyser, Texas A&M University)
- Notting Hill (Julia Roberts)
- An Ordinary Hero: The True Story of Joan Trumpauer Mulholland
