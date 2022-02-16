New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Braffet, Kelly. The Unwilling
- Cogman, Genevieve. The Untold Story
- Graves, Stephanie. A Valiant Deceit
- Jurczyk, Eva. The Department of Rare Books and Special Collections
- Klavan, Andrew. When Christmas Comes
- Koontz, Dean. Quick Silver
- Kuhn, Cynthia. How to Book a Murder
- Leigh, Melinda. Say You’re Sorry
- Maher, Kerri. The Paris Bookseller
- Mickelson, Marcia Argueta. Where I Belong
- Miley, Mary. Spirits and Smoke
- Parish, Samara. How to Deceive a Duke
- Rivers, A.J. The Girl Next Door
- Rivers, Francine. The Lady’s Mine
- Robinson, Shauna. Must Love Books
- Robotham, Michael. When You Are Mine
- Rosett, Sara. Murder at Archly Manor
- Ross, Barbara. June Darrowfield and the Madwoman Next Door
- Senter, Joshua. Still the Night Call
- Shaw, M.B. Murder at the Castle
- Spotswood, Stephen. Murder Under Her Skin
- Sullivan, Sophie. How to Love Your Neighbor
- Tracy, P.J. Desolation Canyon
- Vidich, Paul. The Matchmaker
- Warren, Susan May. Sunrise
- Wingate, Marty. Murder is a Must
People are also reading…
Non-Fiction
- Blevins, Brooks. A History of the Ozarks Volume 3
- Day, Cheryl. Treasury of Southern Baking
- De Leon, Paco. Finance for the People
- First-Time Quiltmaking (Given by the Tom Mooney Family in Memory of Jana Sue Francis)
- Hardy, Emma. My First Sewing Machine Book (Given by the Tom Mooney Family in Memory of Jana Sue Francis)
- Orme, Nicholas. Going to Church in Medieval England
- Roach, Mary. Packing for Mars
- Rose, Todd. Collective Illusions
- Smith, Alison. Sew your Own Wardrobe (Given by the Tom Mooney Family in Memory of Jana Sue Francis)
Large Print
- Delany, Vicki. There’s a Murder Afoot
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Atkins, Jeannine. Hidden Powers: Lise Meitner’s Call to Science
- Barron, T.A. Giant
- Saeed, Aisha. Omar Rising
Audiobooks
- Sachs, Harvey. Ten Masterpieces of Music
Video (DVD)
- Arthur Gets Spooked
- The Bellflower Bunnies Volume 1
- For One More Day
- Ghosts of the Abyss
- Little Black Book
- Night of the Fox
YA Fiction/Non-fiction
- Atwood, Rachel. Walk the Wild With Me
- Daley, Sarah J. Obsidian
- McBride, Amber. Me (Moth)
- Okorafoir, Nnedi. Akata Woman