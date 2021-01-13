 Skip to main content
New Materials in Ozark Regional Library System
New Materials in Ozark Regional Library System

Ozark Regional Library

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

• Bartels, Erin. All That We Carried

• Cussler, Clive and Boyd Morrison. Maraude

• Gilbers, Harald. Germania: A Novel of Nazi Berlin

• Hedlund, Jody. A Cowboy for Keeps (Colorado Cowboys, 1)

• MacDonald, George. The Princess and the Goblin (Series: Books that Inspired Tolkien)

• Murray, Victoria Christopher. Wrath

• Patterson, James and Tucker Axum. Cajun Justice

• Peterson, Tracie and Kimberley Woodhouse. Endless Mercy (The Treasures of Nome, 2)

• Taylor, Brad. American Traitor: A Pike Logan Novel

• Yates, Steve. Morkan’s Quarry

• Williams, Eley. The Liar’s Dictionary

• Woods, Stuart. Hush-Hush

Mass Market Fiction

• Alexander, Ellie. Chilled to the Cone

• Hawkins, Jennifer. To Fetch a Felon

Large Print Westerns

• Connor, Scott. The Man Who Shot Jesse Sawyer

• Davage, John. Six-Guns at Solace

• Flew, Alex. The Hunted Four

Non-Fiction

• Anderson, Tim. Arrowheads and Artifacts: A Beginner’s Guide (11th Edition)

• Atlas, Nava. Plant-Powered Protein: 125 Recipes for using Today’s Amazing Meat Alternatives

• Bragg, Melvyn. On Giant’s Shoulders: Great Scientists and their Discoveries—from Archimedes to DNA

• George, Alice L. The Last American Hero: The Remarkable Life of John Glenn

• Hassan, Hawa with Julia Turshen. In Bibi’s Kitchen: The Recipes and Stories of Grandmothers from the Eight African Countries that Touch the Indian Ocean

• Kengor, Paul. The Devil and Karl Marx

• Mackenzie, Sarah. Forever Friends

• Marie, Liann. The Complete Guide for People with Parkinson’s Disease and Their Loved Ones

• McDowell, Erin Jeanne. The Book on Pie: Everything You Need to Know to Bake Perfect Pies

• Miller, Carolyn. Rout 66 and its Sorrows (Poetry)

• Posamentier, Alfred S. and Christian Spreitzer. Math Makers: The Lives and Works of 50 Famous Mathematicians

• Postrel, Virginia. The Fabric of Civilization: How Textiles Made the World

• Sass, Lorna. The New Soy Cookbook: Tempting Recipes for Tofu, Tempeh, Soybeans and Soymilk

J Fiction/Non-Fiction

• Berger, Gilda. Celebrate! Stories of the Jewish Holidays

• Chandler, Fiona. Ancient World

• Farjeon, Eleanor. The Little Bookroom (Illustrated by Edward Ardizzone)

• Haynor, Sam. Marvelous Makeable Monsters: 21 STEAM Projects that Light Up, Buzz, Launch, and Occasionally Chomp

• James, Anna (ed.) A Children’s Literary Christmas: An Anthology

• Kenney, Karen Latchana. Folding Tech: Using Origami and Nature to Revolutionize Technology

• Kohl, MaryAnn F. and Kim Solga. Discovering Great Artists: Hands-On Art Experiences in the Styles of Great Masters

• National Geographic Kids: Student World Atlas

Video (DVD)

• Father Brown, Season 8

• Fixer Upper Mysteries, Collection 1 (Hallmark)

• Miss Marple (3 mysteries, BBC, Joan Hickson)

• Signed Sealed and Delivered: One in a Million

• Signed Sealed and Delivered: From the Heart

