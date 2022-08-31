 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

  • 0
ORL New Materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free. 

Fiction 

  • Adams, Beth. History Lost and Found
  • Andrews, Donna. Round Up the Usual Peacocks
  • Balogh, Mary. Remember Love
  • Bannon, Megan. The Undertaking of Hart and Mercy
  • Barry, Amy. Kit McBride Gets a Wife
  • Bradby, Tom. Yesterday’s Spy
  • Childs, Laura. A Dark and Stormy Tea
  • Dean, Becky. Love & Other Great Expectations
  • Doiron, Paul. Almost Midnight
  • Ernst, Dee. Lucy Checks In
  • Flagg, Fannie. Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Cafe
  • Flower, Amanda. Peanut Butter Panic
  • Ford, Jamie. The Many Daughters of Afong Moy
  • Glass, Ava. Alias Emma
  • Goddard, Elizabeth. Critical Alliance
  • Greaney, Mark. Armored
  • Gurnah, Abdulrazak. After Lives
  • James, Tierney. Dark Side of Morning
  • James, Tierney. Dark Side of Noon
  • James, Tierney. The Rescued Heart
  • Johnson, Liz. The Last Way Home
  • Layle, Shaen. Honeybees & Legacies
  • Methos, Victor. The Secret Witness
  • Montclair, Allison. The Unkept Woman
  • Osborne, Bella. The Library
  • Peterson, Tracie. Along the Rio Grande
  • Peterson, Tracie. Beyond the Desert Sands
  • Pettrey, Dani. The Deadly Shallows
  • Ryan, Jennifer. The Wedding Dress Sewing Circle
  • Snelling, Lauraine. A Time to Bloom
  • Whelan, Julia. Thank You for Listening
  • Wood, Tracey Enerson. The Engineer’s Wife: Based on the True Story of the Woman Who Built the Brooklyn Bridge 

People are also reading…

Non-Fiction 

  • Capon, Brian. Botany For Gardeners
  • Gingrich, Newt. Defeating Big Government Socialism: Saving America’s Future
  • Huse, Andrew T., Bárbara C. Cruz & Jeff Houck. Cuban Sandwich: A History in Layers
  • Kander, Jason. Invisible Storm: A Soldier’s Memoir of Politics and PTSD
  • Robbins, Jeremy. Incomparable Realms: Spain During the Golden Age 1500-1700
  • Sedaris, David. Happy-Go-Lucky
  • The Soccer Book: The Teams, the Rules, the Leagues, the Tactics
  • Suzuki, Mitsu. A White Tea Bowl: 100 Haiku from 100 Years of Life
  • Unger-Sargon, Batya. Bad News: How Woke Media is Undermining Democracy
  • Unwin, Mike. Around the World in 80 Birds 

J Fiction/Non-Fiction 

  • Agrawal, Roma. How Was That Built?
  • Christmas, Johnnie. Swim Team: Small Waves, Big Changes
  • Florance, Cara. The Science Spell Book: Magical Experiments for Kids
  • Heuer, Lourdes. Esme’s Birthday Conga Line
  • Johnson, Dinah. H is for Harlem
  • Macaulay, David. Mammoth Math: Everything You Need to Know About Numbers 

Picture Books 

  • Pizzoli, Greg. Pizza! A Slice of History
  • Scieszka, Jon. Trucktown: Kat’s Maps 

Large Print 

  • Blake, Audrey. The Surgeon’s Daughter
  • Koontz, Dean. The Big Dark Sky
  • Smith, Michael & Jonathan Franklin. Cabin Fever: The Harrowing Journey on a Cruise Ship at the Dawn of the Pandemic
  • Stachniak, Eva. The School of Mirrors
  • Thottam, Jyoti. Sisters of Mokama: The Pioneering Women Who Brought Hope and Healing to India
  • Woods, Stuart. Black Dog
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Missing man found dead

Missing man found dead

A man who went missing Thursday night, Aug. 18, in Madison County has been found deceased, according to a message posted Saturday afternoon by…

Larry Michael Korokis

Larry Michael Korokis

Larry Michael Korokis, 75, died Saturday, August 13, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born September 7, 1946 in Ironton, …

Scams, scams everywhere

Scams, scams everywhere

I wish I did not have to write any more scam articles. Every week we get calls from seniors who have received a call they are leery about or a…

Madison County Land Transfers

Madison County Land Transfers

WD: Bey-Dorf Enterprises, LLC to Faith Tabernacle World Outreach, Inc.WD: Daniel Harris & wife to Gary T. Fields et alWD: Ricky S. Smith &…

Mary M. (Elser) Belken

Mary M. (Elser) Belken

Mary M. (Elser) Belken, 51, of Farmington, died Friday, August 19, 2022, at her residence. She was born November 22, 1970, in Farmington to th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News