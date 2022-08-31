New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Adams, Beth. History Lost and Found
- Andrews, Donna. Round Up the Usual Peacocks
- Balogh, Mary. Remember Love
- Bannon, Megan. The Undertaking of Hart and Mercy
- Barry, Amy. Kit McBride Gets a Wife
- Bradby, Tom. Yesterday’s Spy
- Childs, Laura. A Dark and Stormy Tea
- Dean, Becky. Love & Other Great Expectations
- Doiron, Paul. Almost Midnight
- Ernst, Dee. Lucy Checks In
- Flagg, Fannie. Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Cafe
- Flower, Amanda. Peanut Butter Panic
- Ford, Jamie. The Many Daughters of Afong Moy
- Glass, Ava. Alias Emma
- Goddard, Elizabeth. Critical Alliance
- Greaney, Mark. Armored
- Gurnah, Abdulrazak. After Lives
- James, Tierney. Dark Side of Morning
- James, Tierney. Dark Side of Noon
- James, Tierney. The Rescued Heart
- Johnson, Liz. The Last Way Home
- Layle, Shaen. Honeybees & Legacies
- Methos, Victor. The Secret Witness
- Montclair, Allison. The Unkept Woman
- Osborne, Bella. The Library
- Peterson, Tracie. Along the Rio Grande
- Peterson, Tracie. Beyond the Desert Sands
- Pettrey, Dani. The Deadly Shallows
- Ryan, Jennifer. The Wedding Dress Sewing Circle
- Snelling, Lauraine. A Time to Bloom
- Whelan, Julia. Thank You for Listening
- Wood, Tracey Enerson. The Engineer’s Wife: Based on the True Story of the Woman Who Built the Brooklyn Bridge
Non-Fiction
- Capon, Brian. Botany For Gardeners
- Gingrich, Newt. Defeating Big Government Socialism: Saving America’s Future
- Huse, Andrew T., Bárbara C. Cruz & Jeff Houck. Cuban Sandwich: A History in Layers
- Kander, Jason. Invisible Storm: A Soldier’s Memoir of Politics and PTSD
- Robbins, Jeremy. Incomparable Realms: Spain During the Golden Age 1500-1700
- Sedaris, David. Happy-Go-Lucky
- The Soccer Book: The Teams, the Rules, the Leagues, the Tactics
- Suzuki, Mitsu. A White Tea Bowl: 100 Haiku from 100 Years of Life
- Unger-Sargon, Batya. Bad News: How Woke Media is Undermining Democracy
- Unwin, Mike. Around the World in 80 Birds
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Agrawal, Roma. How Was That Built?
- Christmas, Johnnie. Swim Team: Small Waves, Big Changes
- Florance, Cara. The Science Spell Book: Magical Experiments for Kids
- Heuer, Lourdes. Esme’s Birthday Conga Line
- Johnson, Dinah. H is for Harlem
- Macaulay, David. Mammoth Math: Everything You Need to Know About Numbers
Picture Books
- Pizzoli, Greg. Pizza! A Slice of History
- Scieszka, Jon. Trucktown: Kat’s Maps
Large Print
- Blake, Audrey. The Surgeon’s Daughter
- Koontz, Dean. The Big Dark Sky
- Smith, Michael & Jonathan Franklin. Cabin Fever: The Harrowing Journey on a Cruise Ship at the Dawn of the Pandemic
- Stachniak, Eva. The School of Mirrors
- Thottam, Jyoti. Sisters of Mokama: The Pioneering Women Who Brought Hope and Healing to India
- Woods, Stuart. Black Dog