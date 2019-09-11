If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Archer, Jeffrey. Nothing Ventured
- Fordham, Rachel. The Hope of Azure Springs
- King, Stephen. The Institute
- Jackson, Joshilyn. Never Have I Ever
- Kilpack, Josi S. Wedding Cake: A Culinary Mystery
- Mann, Thomas. The Magic Mountain
- Matthews, Owen. Black Sun
- Moreno-Garcia, Silvia. Gods of Jade and Shadow
- Ogawa, Yoko. The Memory Police
- Patterson, James. Killer Instinct
- Penny, Louise. A Better Man
- Pittman, Allison. The Seamstress
- Ryan, Hank Philippi. The Murder List
- Sandlin, Lisa. The Bird Boys: A Delpha Wade and Tom Phelan Mystery
Large Print
- Berenson, Laurien. Bite Club: A Melanie Travis Canine Mystery
- Bowers, Terrell L. Valeron’s Range (Linford Western)
- Brunstetter, Wanda E. The Healing Jar
- Hall, Billy. Peril on the Oregon Trail (Linford Western)
- Flower, Amanda. Premeditated Peppermint: An Amish Candy Shop Mystery
- George, Michael D. Kid Palomino: Outlaws (Linford Western)
- Mehl, Nancy. Fire Storm
Non-Fiction
- Burt, Stephanie. Don’t Read Poetry: A Book about How to Read Poems
- Fisher, John C. Catfish, Fiddles, Mules, and More: Missouri’s State Symbols
- Flader, Susan (ed.). Missouri State Parks and Historic Sites: Exploring Our Legacy
- Guinn, Jeff. The Vagabonds. The Story of Henry Ford and Thomas Edison’s Ten-Year Road Trip
- Grunenwald, Jill. Reading Behind Bars
- Panek, Richard. The Trouble with Gravity: Solving the Mystery Beneath Our Feet
- Rose, Jessica N. and Stephen K. Rose. The Peach Truck Cookbook: 100 Delicious Recipes for all Things Peach
- Sverdrup-Thygeson, Anne. Buzz Sting Bite: Why We Need Insects
- Ward. Ossian. Look Again: How to Experience the Old Masters
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Carson, Mary Kay. The Tornado Scientist; Seeing Inside Severe Storms
- Freeman, Martha. Zap—Who Turned Out the Lights?
- Hautala, Beth. The Ostrich and Other Lost Things
- Johnson, Katherine. Reaching for the Moon—The Autobiography of the NASA Mathematician
- Maihack, Mike. Cleopatra in Space (Fallen Empires, 5)
- Martins, Dino. You Can Be an Entomologist! Investigating Insects with Dr. Martins (National Geographic Kids)
- Mull, Brandon. Spirit Animals: Wild Born (Book 1 of the Series)
- O’Connor, Sheila. Until Tomorrow, Mr. Marsworth
- Spires, Ashley. Binky the Space Cat
- Spires, Ashley. Binky—License to Scratch
- Spires, Ashley. Binky—To the Rescue
- West, Jacqueline. The Collectors
Audio (CD)
- Koreto, R.J. Death on the Sapphire: A Lady Frances Ffolkes Mystery
Video (DVD)
- The Bourne Identity
- The Bourne Supremacy
- The Bourne Ultimatum
- Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle to Die For (Hallmark)
- Dog Jack: Based on the True Adventures of the Dog Who Joined the Union Army (as told by Louis Gossett Jr)
- Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (DVD and Blu-ray)
- Nancy Drew (Emma Roberts)
- Over the Hedge
- Resurrecting Richard III (PBS: Secrets of the Dead)
- The Right Stuff (Blu-ray)
- Star Wars Rebels: Spark of Rebellion (Animation)
- The Ultimate Gift
- X Men Collection
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.