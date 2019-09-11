{{featured_button_text}}
New library materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

 Democrat News file photo

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Archer, Jeffrey. Nothing Ventured
  • Fordham, Rachel. The Hope of Azure Springs
  • King, Stephen. The Institute
  • Jackson, Joshilyn. Never Have I Ever
  • Kilpack, Josi S. Wedding Cake: A Culinary Mystery
  • Mann, Thomas. The Magic Mountain
  • Matthews, Owen. Black Sun
  • Moreno-Garcia, Silvia. Gods of Jade and Shadow
  • Ogawa, Yoko. The Memory Police
  • Patterson, James. Killer Instinct
  • Penny, Louise. A Better Man
  • Pittman, Allison. The Seamstress
  • Ryan, Hank Philippi. The Murder List
  • Sandlin, Lisa. The Bird Boys: A Delpha Wade and Tom Phelan Mystery

Large Print

  • Berenson, Laurien. Bite Club: A Melanie Travis Canine Mystery
  • Bowers, Terrell L. Valeron’s Range (Linford Western)
  • Brunstetter, Wanda E. The Healing Jar
  • Hall, Billy. Peril on the Oregon Trail (Linford Western)
  • Flower, Amanda. Premeditated Peppermint: An Amish Candy Shop Mystery
  • George, Michael D. Kid Palomino: Outlaws (Linford Western)
  • Mehl, Nancy. Fire Storm

Non-Fiction

  • Burt, Stephanie. Don’t Read Poetry: A Book about How to Read Poems
  • Fisher, John C. Catfish, Fiddles, Mules, and More: Missouri’s State Symbols
  • Flader, Susan (ed.). Missouri State Parks and Historic Sites: Exploring Our Legacy
  • Guinn, Jeff. The Vagabonds. The Story of Henry Ford and Thomas Edison’s Ten-Year Road Trip
  • Grunenwald, Jill. Reading Behind Bars
  • Panek, Richard. The Trouble with Gravity: Solving the Mystery Beneath Our Feet
  • Rose, Jessica N. and Stephen K. Rose. The Peach Truck Cookbook: 100 Delicious Recipes for all Things Peach
  • Sverdrup-Thygeson, Anne. Buzz Sting Bite: Why We Need Insects
  • Ward. Ossian. Look Again: How to Experience the Old Masters

J Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Carson, Mary Kay. The Tornado Scientist; Seeing Inside Severe Storms
  • Freeman, Martha. Zap—Who Turned Out the Lights?
  • Hautala, Beth. The Ostrich and Other Lost Things
  • Johnson, Katherine. Reaching for the Moon—The Autobiography of the NASA Mathematician
  • Maihack, Mike. Cleopatra in Space (Fallen Empires, 5)
  • Martins, Dino. You Can Be an Entomologist!  Investigating Insects with Dr. Martins (National Geographic Kids)
  • Mull, Brandon. Spirit Animals: Wild Born (Book 1 of the Series)
  • O’Connor, Sheila. Until Tomorrow, Mr. Marsworth
  • Spires, Ashley. Binky the Space Cat         
  • Spires, Ashley. Binky—License to Scratch
  • Spires, Ashley. Binky—To the Rescue
  • West, Jacqueline. The Collectors

Audio (CD)

  • Koreto, R.J. Death on the Sapphire: A Lady Frances Ffolkes Mystery

Video (DVD)

  • The Bourne Identity
  • The Bourne Supremacy
  • The Bourne Ultimatum
  • Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle to Die For (Hallmark)
  • Dog Jack: Based on the True Adventures of the Dog Who Joined the Union Army (as told by Louis Gossett Jr)
  • Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (DVD and Blu-ray)
  • Nancy Drew (Emma Roberts)
  • Over the Hedge
  • Resurrecting Richard III (PBS: Secrets of the Dead)
  • The Right Stuff (Blu-ray)
  • Star Wars Rebels: Spark of Rebellion (Animation)
  • The Ultimate Gift
  • X Men Collection

