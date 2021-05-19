 Skip to main content
New materials in Ozark Regional Library system
New materials in Ozark Regional Library system

Ozark Regional Library

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free!

Fiction

  • Dobson, Melanie. The Curator’s Daughter
  • Grisham, John. Sooley
  • Harrison, Cora. Summer of Secrets (A Gaslight Mystery)
  • Hunter, Denise. Bookshop by the Sea
  • Kingsbury, Karen. A Distant Shore
  • Lalli, Sonia. Serena Singh Flips the Script
  • Layle, Shaen. Secondhand Chances
  • Mansfield, Rick. The Elk Killings
  • O’Keefe, Megan E. Velocity Weapon (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Ozick, Cynthia. Antiquities
  • Stabenow, Dana. Spoils of the Dead: A Liam Campbell Novel
  • Tait, Victoria. Fowl Murder: A Cozy Murder Mystery with a Silver-Haired Amateur Sleuth(A Kenya Kanga Mystery, 1)

Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Brina, Elizabeth Miki. Speak, Okinawa: A Memoir
  • Loftis, Larry.  The Princess Spy: The True Story of World War II Spy Aline Griffith, Countess of Romanones

Non-Fiction

  • Freedman, Lew. Cy Young: The Baseball Life and Career
  • French, Erin. Finding Freedom: A Cook’s Story, Remaking a Life from Scratch
  • Goto, Hiromi. Shadow Life (Graphic Novel)
  • Kirshner, Hannah. Water, Wood and Wild Things: Learning Craft and Cultivation in a Japanese Mountain Town
  • Kline, Saura. Small Batch Baking: 60 Sweet and Savory Recipes
  • Mansfield, Rick. Kids, Crafts and Christ: A Collection of Games and Things
  • Martin, Lauren. The Book of Moods: How I turned my Worst Emotions into My Best Life
  • Medley, Christine. Printmaking: How to Print Anything on Everything
  • Plokhy, Serhii. Nuclear Folly: A History of the Cuban Missile Crisis
  • Yolen, Jane. Favorite Folktales from Around the World

YA Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Brown, Eli. Oddity
  • Lee, Harper. To Kill a Mockingbird (Adapted as a graphic novel and illustrated by Fred Forham)
  • L’Engle, Madeleine. A Wrinkle in Time (Adapted and illustrated by Hope Larson as a graphic novel)
  • Vardell, Sylvia M. (ed.)  A World Full of Poems: inspiring Poetry for Children

J Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • 5 Minute Really True Stories for Bedtime
  • Barrows, Annie. Ivy + Bean: Get to Work
  • Buckley, Michael. Finn and the Time-Traveling Pajamas
  • Butterfield, Moira. Green Planet: Life in Our Woods and Forests (Illustrated by Jonathan Woodward)
  • Johnston, K.T. Railway Jack: The True Story of an Amazing Baboon (Illustrated by César Samaniego)
  • Mansfield, Rick. The Last Ozark Elk (Illustrated by Grace Obenhaus)
  • Moriarty, Jaclyn. The Stole Prince of Cloudburst
  • Mythopedia: Good Wives and Warriors (An Encyclopedia of Mythical Beasts and their Magical Tales
  • Pennypacker, Sara. Here in the Real World
  • Sorosiak Carlie. Leonard (My Life as a Cat)
  • Taylor, Barbara. The Bird Atlas: A Pictorial Guide to the World’s Birdlife (Illustrated by Richard Orr)

Board Books

  • Boynton, Sandra. Are you a Cow?
  • Boynton, Sandra. The Bunny Rabbit Show!
  • Boynton, Sandra. Hippos Go Berserk: A Wild County Story

Picture Books

  • Browne, Anthony. Hide and Seek
  • Dorléans, Marie. The Night Walk
  • Kang, Anna. Hudson and Tallulah Take Sides (Christopher Weyant)
  • Marshall, Linda Elonvitz and Ilaria Urbinati. Saving the Countryside: The Story of Beatrix Potter and Peter Rabbit
  • Swanson, Matthew and Robbi Behr. Sunrise Summer
  • Yuksel, M.O. In My Mosque
