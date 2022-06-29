New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Coppermen, E. J. Judgement at Santa Monica
- Gabaldon, Diana. Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone
- Gray, Laudia. The Murder of Mr. Wickham
- Harrison, Cora. Spring of Hope
- Klingborg, Brian. Wild Prey
- Lloyd, Catherine. Miss Morton and the English House Party Murder
- Lorac, E. C. R. Two-Way Murder
- McKinlay, Jenn. Strawberried Alive
- McKinty, Adrian. The Island
- Mort, John. Oklahoma Odyssey
- Naigle, Nancy. What Remains True
- Patterson, James, & Maxine Paetro. 22 Seconds
- Pavone, Chris. Two Nights in Lisbon
- Pleiter, Allie. Knit or Dye Trying
- Stefaniak, Mary Helen. The World of Pondside
- Tolmie, Sarah. All the Horses of Iceland
- Walters, Natalie. Living Lies
- Walters, Natalie. Silent Shadows
- Wheeler, Jeff. The Druid
- Zevin, Gabrielle. The Storied Life of A. J. Fikry
Non-Fiction
- Ahmed, Saleem. The Scrabble Word-Building Book
- Banner, Bernadette. Make, Sew and Mend: Traditional Techniques to Sustainably Maintain and Refashion Your Clothes
- Browder, Bill. Freezing Order: A True Story of Money Laundering, Murder, and Surviving Vladimir Putin’s Wrath
- Campbell, W. H. The Business of Timeshares: Uncovering the Peaks and Valleys of an Enigmatic Industry
- Murray, Douglas. The War on the West
- Primm, Alex Sandy. Ozark Voices: Oral Histories from the Heartland
- Sancton, Tom. The Last Baron
YA Fiction/Non-fiction
- Dowell, Frances O’Roark. Hazard
- Glasgow, Kathleen, & Liz Lawson. The Agathas
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Brown, Michelle Haney. My First Book of Japanese Words: An ABC Rhyming Book of Japanese Language and Culture
- Dufresne, Emilie. Show Me Science: Electricity
- French, Jess, & Duncan Beedie. Nature Heroes: Bella Loves Bugs
- French, Jess, & Duncan Beedie. Nature Heroes: Billy Loves Birds
- Hatke, Ben. Mighty Jack and the Goblin King
- Kirkness, Tammi. Why Do I Feel So Worried? A Kid’s Guide to Coping With Big Emotions
- Little Kids First Big Book: Rocks, Minerals, and Shells
- Magoon, Scott. Extincts: Quest for the Unicorn Horn
- Murphy, Macken. Animal Sidekicks: Amazing Stories of Symbiosis in Animals and Plants
- Olson, Gillia. UFOS
Audiobook
- Millard, Candice. River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile
Video (DVD)
- The Day of the Jackal
- The Fletch Collection
- Hollywood Ending
- It’s a Boy Girl Thing
- Looney Tunes
- Point Blank
- Super 8
- TV Classic Westerns
- TVs Funniest Comedians
- Twister
- What If…
- Winnie the Pooh: Un-Valentine’s Day and a Valentine for You