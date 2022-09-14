 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

  • 0
ORL New Materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free. 

Fiction 

  • Acampora, Lauren. The Hundred Waters
  • Allende, Isabel. Zorro
  • Bentley, Cade. Where Wild Peaches Grow
  • Box, C. J. Vicious Circle
  • Brown, Sandra. Overkill
  • Cannon, Joanna. A Tidy Ending
  • Cleeves, Ann. The Rising Tide
  • Cooper, Helen. The Other Guest
  • Cooper, Tea. The Fossil Hunter
  • Evans, Richard Paul. The Forgotten Road
  • Green, George Dawes. The Kingdoms of Savannah
  • Howes, Katelyn. The Awoken
  • Jansma, Kristopher. Why We Came to the City
  • Jones, Sadie. Amy & Lan
  • Krueger, William Kent. Blood Hollow
  • Lasky, Kathryn. Light on Bone
  • McHugh, Laura. The Wolf Wants In
  • Monroe, Mary Alice. A Lowcountry Christmas
  • Moore, Taylor. Firestorm
  • Osborne, Lawrence. On Java Road
  • Patterson, James & Richard DiLallo. The Ninth Month
  • Penelope, Leslye. The Monsters We Defy
  • Raina, Rahul. How to Kidnap the Rich
  • Roberts, Nora. Loved You First
  • Rue, Gretchen. Steeped to Death
  • Sampson, Freya. The Lost Ticket
  • Slaughter, Karin. Girl, Forgotten
  • Steel, Danielle. The Challenge
  • Steel, Danielle. Past Perfect
  • Thayne, RaeAnne. A Brambleberry Summer
  • Thayne, RaeAnne. Christmas at Holiday House
  • Walker, Martin. To Kill a Troubadour
  • Woods, Sherryl. Fever Pitch 

People are also reading…

Non-Fiction 

  • Ackerman, Elliot. The Fifth Act: America’s End in Afghanistan
  • Crone-Findlay, Noreen. Innovative Weaving on the Frame Loom
  • Noyes, Brian. The Red Truck Bakery Farmhouse Cookbook
  • Rojas Contreras, Ingrid. The Man Who Could Move Clouds
  • Slim, Sara. How to French Country: Color and Design Inspiration from Southwest France 

J Fiction/Non-Fiction 

  • Ferry, Beth. Stick and Stone: Explore and More
  • Ito, Mingo. Yuzu the Pet Vet
  • Weir, Ivy Noelle. Anne of West Philly 

Picture Books 

  • Cummings, Troy. Is This Your Class Pet?
  • Ferry, Beth. Stick and Stone: Best Friends Forever!
  • Ruzzier, Sergio. Fish and Wave 

Large Print 

  • Austin, Lynn. Long Way Home
  • Chow, Jennifer J. Death By Bubble Tea
  • Flower, Amanda. Marriage Can Be Mischief
  • Warren, Susan May. Sunburst

Audiobook 

  • Alexander, Poppy. The Littlest Library
  • Christie, Agatha. The Man in the Brown Suit & 4:50 from Paddington
  • Peterson, Jordan B. 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos

Video (DVD) 

  • Man On Wire
  • Sabrina the Teenage Witch: First-Final Seasons
  • Superbook: Lazarus; Nebuchadnezzar’s Dream; Nehemiah; Paul and Silas; Peter and Cornelius; Samuel and the Call of God
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Food is energy, not the enemy'

'Food is energy, not the enemy'

Let’s talk about sugar. Madison County Health Department's Registered Dietitian Abigail Weekley hosted "Sweet Tooth," a class all about giving…

Marriage Licenses

Marriage Licenses

Tyler Samuel Freund, 32, of Ironton, Missouri, to Molly Elizabeth Boyd, 29, of FredericktownJordan Craig Moore, 37, of Prattville, Alabama, to…

The Cat Spot

The Cat Spot

Students at Fredericktown Elementary School spent the first two weeks of the school year reviewing expectations and practicing procedures to e…

The faces of school safety

The faces of school safety

The safety of staff and students is always a top priority at Fredericktown R-I. With the support of the school board and community, the distri…

Linda Diane Stidham

Linda Diane Stidham

Linda Stidham, 69, died Sunday, August 28, 2022. She was born October 29, 1952 in Alabama, the daughter of Lawrence and Hazel Blair.

An immoral transfer of wealth

An immoral transfer of wealth

It’s getting harder to watch the news or flip through a newspaper without getting outraged over all of the insanity coming out of Washington. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News