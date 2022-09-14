New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Acampora, Lauren. The Hundred Waters
- Allende, Isabel. Zorro
- Bentley, Cade. Where Wild Peaches Grow
- Box, C. J. Vicious Circle
- Brown, Sandra. Overkill
- Cannon, Joanna. A Tidy Ending
- Cleeves, Ann. The Rising Tide
- Cooper, Helen. The Other Guest
- Cooper, Tea. The Fossil Hunter
- Evans, Richard Paul. The Forgotten Road
- Green, George Dawes. The Kingdoms of Savannah
- Howes, Katelyn. The Awoken
- Jansma, Kristopher. Why We Came to the City
- Jones, Sadie. Amy & Lan
- Krueger, William Kent. Blood Hollow
- Lasky, Kathryn. Light on Bone
- McHugh, Laura. The Wolf Wants In
- Monroe, Mary Alice. A Lowcountry Christmas
- Moore, Taylor. Firestorm
- Osborne, Lawrence. On Java Road
- Patterson, James & Richard DiLallo. The Ninth Month
- Penelope, Leslye. The Monsters We Defy
- Raina, Rahul. How to Kidnap the Rich
- Roberts, Nora. Loved You First
- Rue, Gretchen. Steeped to Death
- Sampson, Freya. The Lost Ticket
- Slaughter, Karin. Girl, Forgotten
- Steel, Danielle. The Challenge
- Steel, Danielle. Past Perfect
- Thayne, RaeAnne. A Brambleberry Summer
- Thayne, RaeAnne. Christmas at Holiday House
- Walker, Martin. To Kill a Troubadour
- Woods, Sherryl. Fever Pitch
People are also reading…
Non-Fiction
- Ackerman, Elliot. The Fifth Act: America’s End in Afghanistan
- Crone-Findlay, Noreen. Innovative Weaving on the Frame Loom
- Noyes, Brian. The Red Truck Bakery Farmhouse Cookbook
- Rojas Contreras, Ingrid. The Man Who Could Move Clouds
- Slim, Sara. How to French Country: Color and Design Inspiration from Southwest France
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Ferry, Beth. Stick and Stone: Explore and More
- Ito, Mingo. Yuzu the Pet Vet
- Weir, Ivy Noelle. Anne of West Philly
Picture Books
- Cummings, Troy. Is This Your Class Pet?
- Ferry, Beth. Stick and Stone: Best Friends Forever!
- Ruzzier, Sergio. Fish and Wave
Large Print
- Austin, Lynn. Long Way Home
- Chow, Jennifer J. Death By Bubble Tea
- Flower, Amanda. Marriage Can Be Mischief
- Warren, Susan May. Sunburst
Audiobook
- Alexander, Poppy. The Littlest Library
- Christie, Agatha. The Man in the Brown Suit & 4:50 from Paddington
- Peterson, Jordan B. 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos
Video (DVD)
- Man On Wire
- Sabrina the Teenage Witch: First-Final Seasons
- Superbook: Lazarus; Nebuchadnezzar’s Dream; Nehemiah; Paul and Silas; Peter and Cornelius; Samuel and the Call of God