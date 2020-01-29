{{featured_button_text}}
New library materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Adams, Ellery. The Book of Candlelight
  • Avon, Joy. Sweet Tea And Secrets
  • Alexander, Tamera.  With This Pledge
  • Blevins, Win. Beauty for Ashes: A Novel of the Mountain Men
  • Bocci, Nina. Meet Me on Love Lane
  • De Castrique, Mark. Murder in Rat Alley
  • Gleason, C.M. Murder at the Capitol: A Lincoln’s White House Mystery
  • Goldberg, Lee. Lost Hills
  • Hurwitz, Gregg. Into the Fire
  • Miller, Linda Lael. Deadly Gamble
  • Pettrey, Dani. Submerged (Alaska Courage, 1)
  • Pettrey, Dani. Shattered (Alaska Courage, 2)
  • Politano, Joanna Davidson. A Rumored Fortune
  • Quartey, Kwei. The Missing American
  • Thompson, Linda. The Plum Blooms in Winter (Brands from the Burning, Bk. 1)
  • Wade, Becky. Falling for You (A Bradford Sisters Romance)
  • Woods, Stuart. Treason: A Stone Barrington Novel

Large Print

  • Blalock, Georgie. The Other Windsor Girl: A Novel of Princess Margaret, Roy Rebel
  • Cartwright, Bill. Gunfight at Hilton’s Crossing (Lindford Westerns)
  • Dobson, Melanie. Memories of Glass
  • Dancer, Abe. Blackwater (Lindford Westerns)
  • Gunn, Max. Cheyenne Cowboy (Lindford Westerns)
  • Hunter, Denise. Lake Season: A Bluebell Inn Romance
  • Wait, Lea. Thread and Buried: A Needlepoint Mystery

Mass Market Paperbacks

  • Brookes, Kat. Hometown Christmas Gift
  • Dekker, Ted and Tosca Lee. Forbidden (The Book of Mortals)
  • Gaston, Diane. The Lord’s Highland Temptation
  • Hiebert, Michael. Dream with Little Angels
  • James, Steven. Every Wicked Man: The Bowers Files
  • Staub, Wendy Corsi. Dead Silence
  • Woods, Stuart. Family Jewels

Non-Fiction

  • Brandeis, Susan. The Intentional Thread: A Guide to Drawing, Gesture, and Color in Stitch
  • Caldwell, Christopher. The Age of Entitlement: America Since the Sixties
  • Chambers, Cassie. Hill Women: Finding Family and a Way Forward in the Appalachian Mountains
  • Davidson, Adam. The Passion Economy: The New Rules for Thriving in the Twenty-First Century
  • Fogg, B. J. Tiny Habits: Small Changes that Change Everything
  • Lasse, J. K Your Income Tax 2020
  • Poe, Harry Lee.  Becoming C.S. Lewis: A Biography of Young Jack Lewis (1898-1918)
  • Sankovitch, Nina. Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Celebrating the Joys of Letter Writing
  • Seckel, Al. The Ultimate Book of Optical Illusions

J Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Adler, David A. Solids, Liquids, Gases and Plasma (Illustrated by Anna Raff)
  • Erdrich, Louise. The Birchbark House
  • Flanagan, John The Emperor of Nihon-ja (Ranger’s Apprentice,10)
  • Flanagan, John The Lost Stories (Ranger’s Apprentice, 11)
  • Lofting, Hugh. Doctor Doolittle: The Complete Collection (4 Volumes)
  • MacDonald, George. The Princess and the Goblin
  • Milford, Kate. The Thief Knot: A Greenglass House Story

Video (DVD)

  • Dorothy L. Sayers Mysteries: Gaudy Night
  • Gilligan’s Island, Season 3
  • South Pacific (Rogers and Hammerstein Musical)
  • Thor: The Dark World

