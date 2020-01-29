If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Adams, Ellery. The Book of Candlelight
- Avon, Joy. Sweet Tea And Secrets
- Alexander, Tamera. With This Pledge
- Blevins, Win. Beauty for Ashes: A Novel of the Mountain Men
- Bocci, Nina. Meet Me on Love Lane
- De Castrique, Mark. Murder in Rat Alley
- Gleason, C.M. Murder at the Capitol: A Lincoln’s White House Mystery
- Goldberg, Lee. Lost Hills
- Hurwitz, Gregg. Into the Fire
- Miller, Linda Lael. Deadly Gamble
- Pettrey, Dani. Submerged (Alaska Courage, 1)
- Pettrey, Dani. Shattered (Alaska Courage, 2)
- Politano, Joanna Davidson. A Rumored Fortune
- Quartey, Kwei. The Missing American
- Thompson, Linda. The Plum Blooms in Winter (Brands from the Burning, Bk. 1)
- Wade, Becky. Falling for You (A Bradford Sisters Romance)
- Woods, Stuart. Treason: A Stone Barrington Novel
Large Print
- Blalock, Georgie. The Other Windsor Girl: A Novel of Princess Margaret, Roy Rebel
- Cartwright, Bill. Gunfight at Hilton’s Crossing (Lindford Westerns)
- Dobson, Melanie. Memories of Glass
- Dancer, Abe. Blackwater (Lindford Westerns)
- Gunn, Max. Cheyenne Cowboy (Lindford Westerns)
- Hunter, Denise. Lake Season: A Bluebell Inn Romance
- Wait, Lea. Thread and Buried: A Needlepoint Mystery
Mass Market Paperbacks
- Brookes, Kat. Hometown Christmas Gift
- Dekker, Ted and Tosca Lee. Forbidden (The Book of Mortals)
- Gaston, Diane. The Lord’s Highland Temptation
- Hiebert, Michael. Dream with Little Angels
- James, Steven. Every Wicked Man: The Bowers Files
- Staub, Wendy Corsi. Dead Silence
- Woods, Stuart. Family Jewels
Non-Fiction
- Brandeis, Susan. The Intentional Thread: A Guide to Drawing, Gesture, and Color in Stitch
- Caldwell, Christopher. The Age of Entitlement: America Since the Sixties
- Chambers, Cassie. Hill Women: Finding Family and a Way Forward in the Appalachian Mountains
- Davidson, Adam. The Passion Economy: The New Rules for Thriving in the Twenty-First Century
- Fogg, B. J. Tiny Habits: Small Changes that Change Everything
- Lasse, J. K Your Income Tax 2020
- Poe, Harry Lee. Becoming C.S. Lewis: A Biography of Young Jack Lewis (1898-1918)
- Sankovitch, Nina. Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Celebrating the Joys of Letter Writing
- Seckel, Al. The Ultimate Book of Optical Illusions
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Adler, David A. Solids, Liquids, Gases and Plasma (Illustrated by Anna Raff)
- Erdrich, Louise. The Birchbark House
- Flanagan, John The Emperor of Nihon-ja (Ranger’s Apprentice,10)
- Flanagan, John The Lost Stories (Ranger’s Apprentice, 11)
- Lofting, Hugh. Doctor Doolittle: The Complete Collection (4 Volumes)
- MacDonald, George. The Princess and the Goblin
- Milford, Kate. The Thief Knot: A Greenglass House Story
Video (DVD)
- Dorothy L. Sayers Mysteries: Gaudy Night
- Gilligan’s Island, Season 3
- South Pacific (Rogers and Hammerstein Musical)
- Thor: The Dark World
