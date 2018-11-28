Try 1 month for 99¢
New library materials
The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

 Democrat News file photo

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free!

Fiction

  • Alexander, Tasha. Uneasy Lies the Crown
  • Beaton, M.C.  Mrs. Budley Falls from Grace (The Poor Relations Series, 3)
  • Beaton, M.C.  Sir Philip’s Folly (The Poor Relations Series, 4)
  • Berg, Elizabeth. Night of Miracles
  • Evanovich, Janet.  Look Alive Twenty-Five: A Stephanie Plum Novel
  • McCall Smith, Alexander. The Colors of All the Cattle: The New No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency Novel
  • McKevett, G. A. Murder in her Stocking: A Granny Reid Mystery
  • Mills, Kyle. Vince Flynn, Red War: A Mitch Rapp Novel
  • Rosenfelt, David. Deck the Hounds
  • Taylor, Patrick. An Irish Country Cottage

Non-Fiction

  • Blum, Deborah. The Poison Squad: One Chemist’s Single-minded Crusade for Food Safety at the Turn of the Twentieth Century
  • Dewdney, Christopher. 18 Miles: The Epic Drama of Our Atmosphere and its Weather
  • The Faber Book of Christmas
  • Hart, Bradley W. Hitler’s American Friends: The Third Reich’s Supporters in the United States
  • Hastings, Max. Vietnam: An Epic Tragedy, 1945-1975
  • Kendrick, Anna. Scrappy Little Nobody (Memoire)
  • Tourles, Stephanie. Pure Skin Care: Nourishing Recipes for Vibrant Skin and Natural Beauty

Mass Market

  • Balogh, Mary. Someone to Trust
  • Graham, Heather. A Perfect Obsession
  • Grey, Zane. Desert Gold and the Light of Wester Stars
  • Miller, Linda Lael. Together

Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Archer, Jeffrey. Heads You Win
  • Black, Rory. Fortress Iron Eyes (Linford Western)
  • Blackstock, Terri. Catching Christmas
  • Garber, Elizabeth W. Implosion: A Memoir of an Architect’s Daughter
  • Laidlaw, Matt. The Mohawk Showdown(Linford Western)
  • Moriarty, Liane. Nine Perfect Strangers
  • Towns, Brent. To the Death! (Linford Western)
  • Webb, Simon. Showdown at Parson’s End (Linford Western)

YA Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Ahdieh, René. Smoke in the Sun
  • Reichs, Brendan. Genesis
  • Onyebuchi, Tochi. Crown of Thunder

J Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Acevedo, Sylvia. Path to the Stars: My Journey from Girl Scout to Rocket Scientist
  • Bruchac, Joseph. Two Roads
  • Chrisp, Peter (ed.) Ancient Rome (DK Findout!)
  • Creech, Sharon. Saving Winslow
  • McKay, Hilary. Love to Everyone
  • Riley, James. Story Thieves: Secret Origins
  • Riley, James. Story Thieves: Pick the Plot
  • Riley, James. Story Thieves: Worlds Apart
  • Sander, Martin W. Apollo 8: The Mission that Changed Everything
  • Zeiger, Jennifer. My United States: Missouri (A True Book)

Picture Books

  • Collodi. Walt Disney’s Version of Pinocchio
  • Hanford, Martin. The Great Waldo Search
  • Hanford, Martin. Where’s Waldo in Hollywood?
  • Hanford, Martin. Find Waldo Now
  • Higgins, Carter and Emily Hughes. Everything You Need for a Treehouse
  • Laden, Nina and Melissa Castrillon.  Yellow Kayak
  • Sorell, Traci. We Are Grateful (Illustrated by Frané Lessac)
  • Sullivan, John. Kitten and the Night Watchman (Illustrated by Taeeun Yoo)

Audio Books (CD/MP3)

  • Archer, Jeffrey. Heads You Win (Read by Richard Armitage)
  • Baldacci, David. The Last Mile

