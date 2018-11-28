If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free!
Fiction
- Alexander, Tasha. Uneasy Lies the Crown
- Beaton, M.C. Mrs. Budley Falls from Grace (The Poor Relations Series, 3)
- Beaton, M.C. Sir Philip’s Folly (The Poor Relations Series, 4)
- Berg, Elizabeth. Night of Miracles
- Evanovich, Janet. Look Alive Twenty-Five: A Stephanie Plum Novel
- McCall Smith, Alexander. The Colors of All the Cattle: The New No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency Novel
- McKevett, G. A. Murder in her Stocking: A Granny Reid Mystery
- Mills, Kyle. Vince Flynn, Red War: A Mitch Rapp Novel
- Rosenfelt, David. Deck the Hounds
- Taylor, Patrick. An Irish Country Cottage
Non-Fiction
- Blum, Deborah. The Poison Squad: One Chemist’s Single-minded Crusade for Food Safety at the Turn of the Twentieth Century
- Dewdney, Christopher. 18 Miles: The Epic Drama of Our Atmosphere and its Weather
- The Faber Book of Christmas
- Hart, Bradley W. Hitler’s American Friends: The Third Reich’s Supporters in the United States
- Hastings, Max. Vietnam: An Epic Tragedy, 1945-1975
- Kendrick, Anna. Scrappy Little Nobody (Memoire)
- Tourles, Stephanie. Pure Skin Care: Nourishing Recipes for Vibrant Skin and Natural Beauty
Mass Market
- Balogh, Mary. Someone to Trust
- Graham, Heather. A Perfect Obsession
- Grey, Zane. Desert Gold and the Light of Wester Stars
- Miller, Linda Lael. Together
Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Archer, Jeffrey. Heads You Win
- Black, Rory. Fortress Iron Eyes (Linford Western)
- Blackstock, Terri. Catching Christmas
- Garber, Elizabeth W. Implosion: A Memoir of an Architect’s Daughter
- Laidlaw, Matt. The Mohawk Showdown(Linford Western)
- Moriarty, Liane. Nine Perfect Strangers
- Towns, Brent. To the Death! (Linford Western)
- Webb, Simon. Showdown at Parson’s End (Linford Western)
YA Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Ahdieh, René. Smoke in the Sun
- Reichs, Brendan. Genesis
- Onyebuchi, Tochi. Crown of Thunder
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Acevedo, Sylvia. Path to the Stars: My Journey from Girl Scout to Rocket Scientist
- Bruchac, Joseph. Two Roads
- Chrisp, Peter (ed.) Ancient Rome (DK Findout!)
- Creech, Sharon. Saving Winslow
- McKay, Hilary. Love to Everyone
- Riley, James. Story Thieves: Secret Origins
- Riley, James. Story Thieves: Pick the Plot
- Riley, James. Story Thieves: Worlds Apart
- Sander, Martin W. Apollo 8: The Mission that Changed Everything
- Zeiger, Jennifer. My United States: Missouri (A True Book)
Picture Books
- Collodi. Walt Disney’s Version of Pinocchio
- Hanford, Martin. The Great Waldo Search
- Hanford, Martin. Where’s Waldo in Hollywood?
- Hanford, Martin. Find Waldo Now
- Higgins, Carter and Emily Hughes. Everything You Need for a Treehouse
- Laden, Nina and Melissa Castrillon. Yellow Kayak
- Sorell, Traci. We Are Grateful (Illustrated by Frané Lessac)
- Sullivan, John. Kitten and the Night Watchman (Illustrated by Taeeun Yoo)
Audio Books (CD/MP3)
- Archer, Jeffrey. Heads You Win (Read by Richard Armitage)
- Baldacci, David. The Last Mile
