New materials in Ozark Regional Library system

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
• Albert, Susan Wittig. Crystal Cave Trilogy
• Benedict, Marie. The Mystery of Mrs. Christie
• Brown, Rita Mae. Out of Hounds
• Cast, Kristin. The Key to Fear
• Cornwell, Patricia. Spin: A Captain Chase Novel
• DeLillo, Don. The Silence
• Fowler, Christopher. Bryant and May: Oranges and Lemons
• Gardner, Lisa. Before She Disappeared
• Hatcher, Robin Lee. How Sweet It Is
• Johnson, Jane. The Sea Gate
• King, Laurie and Leslie S. Klinger (eds.) In League with Sherlock Holmes: Stories Inspired by the Sherlock Holmes Canon
• Queen, Emily. A Body Among the Roses (Mrs. Lillywhite Investigates, 4)
• Ward, Jesmyn. Salvage the Bones
• Willberg, T. A. Marion Lane and the Midnight Murder
Mass Market
• Birkey, Michelle. The House at Baker Street
• Perry, Marta. The Forgiven
• Woods, Sherryl. White Pines Summer
Non-Fiction
• American’s Test Kitchen. The Complete Plant Based Cookbook: 500 Inspired, flexible Recipes for Eating Well without Meat
• Beaumont, Matthew. On Finding and Losing Yourself in the Modern City
• Biss, Levon. Microsculpture: Portraits of Insects
• Falk, Seb. The Light Age: Surprising Story of Medieval Science
• Fung, Jason. The Cancer Code: A Revolutionary New Understanding of a Medical Mystery
• Holland, James. Sicily ‘43: The First Assault on Fortress Europe
• J.K. Lasser’s 101 Deductions and Tax Breaks 2021
• Kelly, Anne. Textile Travels
• Kiernan, Denise. We Gather Together. Nation Divided, a President in Turmoil, and a Historic Campaign to Embrace Gratitude and Grace
• Strittmater, Kai. We Have been Harmonized: Life in China’s Surveillance State
• Vollman, Amy Wright. Follow—Poems (Literature of the Ozarks)
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
• Bendick, Jeanne. Herodotus and the Road to History
• Farjeon, Eleanor. The Little Bookroom
• O’Donnell, Tom. Hamstersaurus Rex (Illustrations by Tim Miller)
• Stevens, Rob. Silly Jokes for Kids
• Winn, Whee. Lots of Knock-Knock Jokes for Kids
Picture Books
• Appelt, Kathi. Miss Lady Bird’s Wildflowers: How a First Lady Changed America (Illustrated by Joy Fisher Hein)
• Brown, Carron and Wesley Robins. Wonders of the USA: A Shine-a-Light Book
• Cooney, Barbara. Miss Rumphius
• Ehrenberg, Ryan and Cassie. Pearl and Squirrel Give Thanks
• Gaiman, Neil. Pirate Stew (Illustrated by Chris Riddell)
Audio Books (CD)
• Lane, Andrew. Black Ice—Sherlock Holmes, The Legend Begins (Read by James Langton)
• Patterson, James. Hope to Die: The Return of Alex Cross (Read by Michael Boatman and Scott Sower)
• Swarup, Vikas. Slumdog Millionaire (Read by Christopher Simpson)
Video (DVD)
• The Call of the Wild (Harrison Ford)
• Death by Design (Morning Show Mysteries, 1)
• The Great Courses: Dog Training 101 (taught by Jean Donaldson, The Academy for Dog Trainers)
• How to Train your Dragon (DreamWorks)
• Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Impossible Dream
• Signed, Sealed, Delivered for Christmas
• Top Gun (Tom Cruise)