New materials in Ozark Regional Library system

Ozark Regional Library

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction 

  • Colgan, Jenny. The Christmas Bookshop
  • Cornick, Nicola. The Last Daughter of York (A Tudor Novel)
  • Follett, Ken. Never
  • Fowler, Christopher. Bryant & May: London Bridge is Falling Down
  • Glover, Nicole. The Undertakers
  • Goddard, Elizabeth. Deadly Target
  • Hall, Tamron. As the Wicked Watch
  • Hannon, Irene. An Eye for an Eye (Heroes of Quantico Book 2)
  • Harvey, Kristy Woodson. Christmas in Peachtree Bluff
  • Heath, Virginia. Never Fall for Your Fiancée
  • Henderson, Alice. A Blizzard of Polar Bears
  • Herbert, Brian & Kevin J. Anderson. Dune: The Lady of Caladan
  • Kingsbury, Karen. Forgiving Paris
  • Maguire, Gregory. The Brides of Maracoor (Volume One of Another Day)
  • Mallery, Susan. The Christmas Wedding Guest (The Quantico Files Book 2)
  • Mehl, Nancy. Dead Fall
  • Patterson, James. Fear No Evil (An Alex Cross Thriller)
  • Perry, Thomas. The Left-Handed Twin
  • Picoult, Jodi. Wish You Were Here
  • Rivers, A.J. The Girl That Vanished
  • Robb, Candace. The Riverwoman’s Dragon
  • Roberts, Nora. The Becoming (The Dragon Heart Legacy Book 2)
  • Todd, Janet. Jane Austen and Shelley in the Garden
  • Williams, Tad. Brothers of the Wind 

Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction 

  • Johnstone, William W. & J.A. Johnstone. Every Mother’s Son

Non-Fiction 

  • Adesman, Andrew & Christine Adamec. The Grandfamily Guidebook
  • How Space Works
  • Hyman, Frank. How to Forage for Mushrooms Without Dying
  • Ianni, Anthony & Rob Keast. Centered: Autism, Basketball, and One Athlete’s Dreams
  • Kingsbury, Karen. Miracles
  • Markel, Howard. The Secret of Life
  • Morgan, Sally. The Healthy Vegetable Garden
  • Mosco, Rosemary. A Pocket Guide to Pigeon Watching
  • Picardie, Justine. Miss Dior
  • The World Almanac and Book of Facts 2022 

J Fiction/Non-Fiction 

  • Bowen, Fred. Soccer Trophy Mystery
  • Gold, Hannah. The Last Bear
  • Kingsbury, Karen & Tyler Russell. Best Family Ever
  • Haldar, Raj. Word Travelers and the Taj Mahal Mystery
  • Levy, Joanne. Sorry for Your Loss
  • Reynolds, Jason. Stuntboy, In the Meantime
  • Stroud, Jonathan. The Outlaws Scarlet and Browne
  • Taylor, Sydney. More All-of-a-Kind Family
  • Townsend, Jessica. Wundersmith: The Calling of Morrigan Crow
  • Yang, Kelly. Room to Dream 

Picture Book 

  • Boynton, Sandra. The Going to Bed Book
  • Night Night Sleep Tight
  • Walt Disney’s Bambi

Video (DVD) 

  • 4 Movie Collection
  • Aviator
  • Cats and Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore
  • Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
  • Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days
  • Disney’s Cinderella
  • Ella Enchanted

YA Fiction/Non-fiction 

  • Sanderson, Brandon. Cytonic
