New Materials in Ozark Regional Library System

Although we are temporarily closed due to the Coronavirus, we are still adding new materials to the library’s collection. You may place holds now on any of our items at our catalogue webpage (catalogue.ozarkregional.org). After we reopen, we will notify you when the item is ready for you.
Fiction
- Baldacci, David. Walk the Wire
- Gilbert, Anthony. Death in Fancy Dress
- Lang, Essie. Trouble On The Books: A Castle Bookshop Mystery
- L’Engle, Madeleine. The Moment Of Tenderness (Story Collection)
- James, Rebecca. The Woman in the Mirror
- Jiles, Paulette. Simon the Fiddler
- Mandel, Emily St. John. The Glass Hotel
- Morrey, Beth. The Love Story of Missy Carmichael
- Scalzi, John. The Last Emperox (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Thornton, Stephanie Marie. And They Called it Camelot
- Wingate, Lisa. The Book of Lost Friends
Non-Fiction
- Albright, Madeleine. Hell and Other Destinations: A 21st Century Memoir
- Bordessa, Kris. Attainable Sustainable: The Lost Art of Self-Reliant Living
- Lewis-Jones, Huw. The Sea Journal: Seafarers’ Sketchbooks
- Marzluff, John M. In Search of Meadowlarks: Birds, Farms, and Food in Harmony with the Land
- Meier, Myka. Modern Etiquette Made Easy
- Patterson, James with Cynthia Fagen. The House of Kennedy
- Rhoads, Erin. Waste Not – Everyday: 365 Ways to Reuse, Reduce and Reconnect
- Tallamy, Douglas. Nature’s Best Hope: A New Approach to Conservation that Starts in Your Yard
- Van de Poll, Wendy. Pet Jobs 101: How to Choose Your Dream Job and Jumpstart Your Business
- Wickre, Karen. Taking the Work out of Networking
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Chokshi, Roshani. Aru Shah and the Song of Death (Rick Riordan Presents)
- Cowell, Cressida. How to Fight a Dragon’s Fury (How to Train Your Dragon, 12)
- Davis, Meredith and Rebeka Uwitonze. Her Own Two Feet: A Rwandan Girl’s Brave Fight to Walk
- Gardner, Sally. Mr. Tiger, Betsy, and the Blue Moon
- Messenger, Shannon. Nightfall (Keeper of the Lost Cities, 6)
- Wolk, Lauren. Echo Mountain
Early Readers
- Barnett, Mac and Greg Pizzoli. Jack Blasts Off! (Early Reader)
- Howe, James. Houndsley and Catina and the Birthday Surprise (Illustrated by Marie-Louise Gay)
- Minarik, Else Holmelund. Little Bear’s Visit (Illustrated by Maurice Sendak)
- Minarik, Else Holmelund. Father Bear Comes Home (Illustrated by Maurice Sendak)
Picture Books
- Burleigh, Robert. Solving the Puzzle Under the Sea: Marie Tharp Maps the Ocean Floor (Illustrated by Raúl Colón—Picture Book)
- Davis, Sara. My First Trucks (Board Book)
- Jenkins, Steve and Robbin Gourley. A House in the Sky and other Uncommon Animal Homes (Picture Book)
- Lang, Heather. Swimming with Sharks: The Daring Discoveries of Eugenie Clark (Picture Book)
- Marsh, Sarah Glenn. Diabetes Doesn’t Stop Maddie (Illustrated by Maria Luisa Di Gravio)
- McClintlock, Barbara. Three Little Kittens
- Wohlleben, Peter. Peter and the Tree Children (Illustrated by Cale Atkinson)
Video
- The Great Courses: Financial Literacy: Finding Your Way in the Financial Markets (Professor Connel Fullenkamp, Duke University)
- Murder She Wrote, Seasons 6 and 7
- Northern Exposure, Season 3
- The Power of Body Language (Vanessa Van Edwards, CreativeLive)
- Sketching People, Places, and Landscapes (with James Richards and others)
- Woodworking 101: Techniques and Everyday Projects (George Vondriska, Woodworkers Guild of America)
