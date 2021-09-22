New materials in Ozark Regional Library system

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Armstrong, Addison. The Light of Luna Park
- Cantore, Janice. Critical Pursuit
- Chiaverini, Jennifer. Christmas Bells
- Eason, Lynette. Hostile Intent
- Finkbeiner, Susie. The Nature of Small Birds
- Fredrychowski, Tracy. Secrets of Willow Springs
- Harris, Lisa. The Chase
- Jeffers, Honorée Fanonne. The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois
- Johansen, Iris. High Stakes
- Mead, Amy Patricia. The Curse of the Cherry Pie (A Tish Tarragon Mystery)
- Mills, Kyle. Vince Flynn: Enemy at the Gates: A Mitch Rapp Novel
- Murphy, Julie. If the Shoe Fits
- Perry, Anne. A Darker Reality: an Elena Standish Novel
- Robb, J.D. Forgotten in Death
Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Dobson, Melanie. The Curator’s Daughter
- Greenwood, Elizabeth. Love Lockdown
- Metz, Julie. Eva and Eve: A Search for my Mother’s Lost Childhood and What a War Left Behind
- Pearson, Robin W. ‘Til I Want No More
Mass Market paperbacks
- Delany, Vicki. Deadly Summer Nights
- Kelly, Sofie. A Night’s Tail
- McKinlay, Jen. Word to the Wise
Non-Fiction
- Farmer’s Almanac for the Year 2022
- Lancaster, Brad. Rainwater Harvesting for Drylands and Beyond:Guiding Principles to Welcome Rain into Your Life and Landscape
- McCandless, Jake. Show Me Small-Town Missouri
- Muchembled, Robert. Smells: A Cultural History of Odors in Early Modern Times
- Neice, Brendon. The Metal Detecting Bible: Helpful Tips, Expert Tricks and Insider Secrets for Finding Hidden Treasures
- Strathern, Paul. The Florentines— From Dante to Galileo: The Transformation of Western Civilization
- Weldon, Glen. NPR’s Podcast Start Up Guide
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Chodosh, Janie. The Elephant Doctor of India
- Gannett, Ruth Stiles. The Dragon of Blueland
- Green, John Patrick. Investi Gators: Take the Plung (Graphic Novel)
- Heisel, Rina. Journey Beyond the Burrow
- Lai, Remy. Pawcasso (Graphic Novel)
- Miller, Jessica. The Republic of Birds
- Pearson, Luke. Hilda and the Stone Forest (Graphic Novel)
- Wohlleben, Peter. Can You Hear the Trees Talking? Discovering the Hidden Life of the Forest (A Young Readers’ Edition)