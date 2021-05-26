New materials in Ozark Regional Library system

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Bohjalian, Chris. Hour of the Witch
- Bowen, Rhys. The Venice Sketchbook
- Carr, Jack. The Devil’s Hand
- Fabry, Chris. A Piece of the Moon
- Hutton, Callie. The Sign of Death
- Leitch, Will. How Lucky
- Lynds, Gayle. Robert Ludlum’s The Altman Code
- Jalaluddin, Uzma. Hana Khan Carries On
- Patterson, James. 21st Birthday
- Salvatore, R. A. Boundless: a Drizzt Novel (Science-Fiction/Fantasy)
- Steel, Danielle. Finding Ashley
- Vandermeer, Jeff. Hummingbird Salamander
- Willan, Jane. Abide with Me
Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Bedford, Paul. The Lords of the Plains (Western)
- Deaver, Jeffery. The Final Twist
- Finch, Charles. An Extravagant Death: A Charles Lenox Mystery
- Johnstone, William W. and J.A. Johnstone. Bury the Hatchet: A Buck Trammel Western
- Stowers, Carlton. Return to Gila Bend: A Ralph Compton Western (The Gunfighter Series)
Non-Fiction
- Christensen, Ashley and Kaitlyn Goalen. It’s Always Freezer Season: How to Freeze Like a Chef with 100 Make-Ahead Recipes
- DK Eyewitness’ Southwest USA and National Parks
- Fodor’s Essential Peru
- Jameson, W.C. Ozark Tales of Ghosts, Spirits, Hauntings, and Monsters
- Keyes, Scott. Take More Vacations: How to Search Better, Book Cheaper, and Travel the World
- Khan, Yasmin. Ripe Figs: Recipes and Stories from Turkey, Greece, and Cyprus
- Lopate, Phillip. The Golden Age of the American Essay, 1945-1970
- Pattullo, Mandy. Textiles Transformed: Thread and Thrift with Reclaimed Textiles
- Weaver, Jay (et al.). Dirty Gold: The Rise and Fall of an International Smuggling Ring
YA Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Allen, E. A. Percy St. John and the Chronicle of Secrets
- Nielsen, Jennifer. Mark of the Thief (Book 1 of Series)
- Park, Linda Sue. Prairie Lotus
- Peterson, David. Mouse Guard: The Black Axe
- Stroud, Jonathan. The Screaming Staircase (Lockwood & Co.)
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Anderson, Hans Christian. Fairy Tales (Illustrated by Harry Clarke)
- Bradley, Kirsten. Easy Peasy Gardening for Kids
- Brett, Anna. Charles Darwin’s On the Origin of Species: Words that Changed the World (Illustrated by Nick Hayes)
- Bruchac, James and Joseph Bruchac. The Girl Who Helped Thunder and Other Native American Folktales
- Hering, Marianne and Sheila Seifert. Rescue on the River (Imagination Station)
- Taylor, Barbara. The Animal Atlas: A Pictorial Guide to the World’s Wildlife (Illustrated by Kenneth Lilly)
- Townsend, Jessica. Hollowpox (The Hunt for Morrigan Crow)
- Zommer, Yuval. The Big Book of Blooms
Picture Books
- Anderson-Craig, Danielle. The Magic of We
- Lindstrom, Carole. We Are Water Protectors (Illustrated by Michaela Goade)
- Robert, Nadine and Gérard Dubois. On the Other Side of the Forest
- Salsbury, Sandra. Best Friend in the Whole World
- Yoon, Helen. Sheepish (Wolf Under Cover)
Board Books
- Boynton, Sandra. Your Personal Penguin
- Boynton, Sandra. Fifteen Animals