 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New materials in Ozark Regional Library system
0 comments

New materials in Ozark Regional Library system

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ozark Regional Library

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction 

  • Bohjalian, Chris. Hour of the Witch
  • Bowen, Rhys. The Venice Sketchbook
  • Carr, Jack. The Devil’s Hand
  • Fabry, Chris. A Piece of the Moon
  • Hutton, Callie. The Sign of Death
  • Leitch, Will. How Lucky
  • Lynds, Gayle. Robert Ludlum’s The Altman Code
  • Jalaluddin, Uzma. Hana Khan Carries On
  • Patterson, James. 21st Birthday
  • Salvatore, R. A. Boundless: a Drizzt Novel (Science-Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Steel, Danielle. Finding Ashley
  • Vandermeer, Jeff. Hummingbird Salamander
  • Willan, Jane. Abide with Me

Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction 

  • Bedford, Paul. The Lords of the Plains (Western)
  • Deaver, Jeffery. The Final Twist
  • Finch, Charles. An Extravagant Death: A Charles Lenox Mystery
  • Johnstone, William W. and J.A. Johnstone. Bury the Hatchet: A Buck Trammel Western
  • Stowers, Carlton. Return to Gila Bend: A Ralph Compton Western (The Gunfighter Series)

Non-Fiction 

  • Christensen, Ashley and Kaitlyn Goalen. It’s Always Freezer Season: How to Freeze Like a Chef with 100 Make-Ahead Recipes
  • DK Eyewitness’ Southwest USA and National Parks
  • Fodor’s Essential Peru
  • Jameson, W.C. Ozark Tales of Ghosts, Spirits, Hauntings, and Monsters
  • Keyes, Scott. Take More Vacations: How to Search Better, Book Cheaper, and Travel the World
  • Khan, Yasmin. Ripe Figs: Recipes and Stories from Turkey, Greece, and Cyprus
  • Lopate, Phillip. The Golden Age of the American Essay, 1945-1970
  • Pattullo, Mandy. Textiles Transformed: Thread and Thrift with Reclaimed Textiles
  • Weaver, Jay (et al.). Dirty Gold: The Rise and Fall of an International Smuggling Ring 

YA Fiction/Non-Fiction 

  • Allen, E. A. Percy St. John and the Chronicle of Secrets
  • Nielsen, Jennifer. Mark of the Thief (Book 1 of Series)
  • Park, Linda Sue. Prairie Lotus
  • Peterson, David. Mouse Guard: The Black Axe
  • Stroud, Jonathan. The Screaming Staircase (Lockwood & Co.)

J Fiction/Non-Fiction 

  • Anderson, Hans Christian. Fairy Tales (Illustrated by Harry Clarke)
  • Bradley, Kirsten. Easy Peasy Gardening for Kids
  • Brett, Anna.  Charles Darwin’s On the Origin of Species: Words that Changed the World (Illustrated by Nick Hayes)
  • Bruchac, James and Joseph Bruchac. The Girl Who Helped Thunder and Other Native American Folktales
  • Hering, Marianne and Sheila Seifert. Rescue on the River (Imagination Station)
  • Taylor, Barbara. The Animal Atlas: A Pictorial Guide to the World’s Wildlife (Illustrated by Kenneth Lilly)
  • Townsend, Jessica. Hollowpox (The Hunt for Morrigan Crow)
  • Zommer, Yuval. The Big Book of Blooms

Picture Books 

  • Anderson-Craig, Danielle. The Magic of We
  • Lindstrom, Carole. We Are Water Protectors (Illustrated by Michaela Goade)
  • Robert, Nadine and Gérard Dubois. On the Other Side of the Forest
  • Salsbury, Sandra. Best Friend in the Whole World
  • Yoon, Helen. Sheepish (Wolf Under Cover) 

Board Books 

  • Boynton, Sandra. Your Personal Penguin
  • Boynton, Sandra. Fifteen Animals
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

James R. “Jim” King
Obituaries

James R. “Jim” King

James R. “Jim” King, 85, died Friday, May 14, 2021. He was born August 9, 1935 in French Mills, Missouri, the son of Simon and Martha Iola (Mc…

Stanley Baron Shryock
Obituaries

Stanley Baron Shryock

Stanley Baron Shryock, 83, died Wednesday, May 12, 2021 in Fredericktown. He was born September 13, 1937 in Cornwall, Missouri, the son of Sta…

William Shawn Wampler
Obituaries

William Shawn Wampler

William Shawn Wampler, 52, died Thursday, May 13, 2021 at his home near Fredericktown. He was born September 18, 1968 in Fredericktown to Will…

News

Birth announcement

Kevin and Sadie Cloninger announce the birth of their son, Noah Bryce Cloninger, who was born at 5:59 p.m., May 10, 2021, at Ste. Genevieve Co…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News