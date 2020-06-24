New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

You may place holds on items at any of our branches by going to our catalogue webpage (catalogue.ozarkregional.org), and we will notify you when the item is ready for you. Or call us, and we’ll help you find the items you need and place holds for you. Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Adams, Jane A. The Good Wife
- Caruso, Melissa. The Obsidian Tower (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Eason, Lynette. Code of Valor
- Gardner, Erle Stanley. The Case of the Baited Hook: A Perry Mason Mystery
- Goldberg, Leonard. The Art of Deception
- Hilderbrand, Elin. 28 Summers
- Mukherjee, Abir. Death in the East
- Rawlings, David. Where the Road Bends
- Vetsch, Erica. The Lost Lieutenant (Serendipity and Secrets, 1)
- Wright, Lawrence. The End of October
Mass Market Paperbacks
- Freed, Alexander. Star Wars: Alphabet Squadron
- Lowe, T.I. Driftwood Dreams
- Salvatore, R.A. The Legend of Drizzt (Homeland, #1; Exile, #2; and Sojourn, #3) (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
Non-Fiction
- America’s Test Kitchen: Everything Chocolate: A Decadent Collection of Morning Pastries, Nostalgic Sweets, and Showstopping Deserts
- Brook, Timothy. Great State: China and the World
- Dorsey, Ray (et al.). A Prescription for Action Ending Parkinson’s Disease
- Fahr, Yasmin. Keeping it Simple: Easy Weeknight, One-Pot Recipes
- Finkle, Jane. The Introvert’s Complete Career Guide: From Landing a Job to Surviving, Thriving, and Moving on Up
- Harris, Susan K. Mark Twain, the World, and Me: Following the Equator, Then and Now
- Ollivier, Bernard. Walking to Samarkand: The Great Silk Road from Persia to Central Asia
- Rand, Tom. The Case for Climate Capitalism: Economic Solutions for a Planet in Crisis
- Saunder, Gill and Margaret Timmers. The Poster: A Visual History
- Sheldrake, Merlin. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds and Shape Our Futures
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Barnes, Derrick and John John Bajet. Who Got Game? Baseball: Amazing but True Stories
- Berkman, Pam and Dorothy Hearst. Bo—Bo’s Cave of Gold (Heels of History)
- Older, Daniel José. Dactyl Hill Squad (Freedom Fire, 2)
- Stroud, Jackie. Under Your Feet (Illustrated by Wenjia Tang)
- Tarshis, Lauren. I Survived: The Great Molasses Flood, 1919
Picture Books
- Feiffer, Jules. Smart George
- Holub, Joan. Runaway Signs (Illustrated by Alison Farrell)
- Leslie, Lindsay. Dusk Explorers (Illustrated by Ellen Rooney)
- Wilhelm, Hans. Pigs in a Pickle (Board Book Illustrated by Erica Salcedo)
Video (DVD)
- Blinded by the Light
- The Great Courses: Effective Communication Skills (with Professor Dalton Kehoe, York University
- Lillie, Vol. 1-4. (Francesca Annis)
- Little Man Tate
- Over Her Dead Body
- The Magic Sword (Basil Rathbone)
- Middle School: The Worst Years of my Life
- Murder, She Wrote, Season 12
- Return to Witch Mountain
- Northern Exposure, Season 5
- St. Elsewhere, Season 1
Music CDs (We are just starting a collection. Donations of music CDs in good condition are very welcome.)
- Best of the Beach Boys
- Matchbox Twenty
- Dreamland Express—John Denver
- Dynonna
- High ‘n’ Dry—Def Leppard
- Heroes and Friends—Randy Travis Duets
- I’m Alright—Messina
- Just the Way I Am—Martha McBride
- Tanya Tucker, Greatest Hits 1990-1992
