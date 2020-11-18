 Skip to main content
New materials in Ozark Regional Library System
New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

New library materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St. It will be closed until further notice.

 Democrat News file photo

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Baker, A. Deborah. Over the Woodward Wall (Fantasy)
  • Budewitz, Leslie. The Solace of Bay Leaves
  • Cameron, W. Bruce. A Dog’s Perfect Christmas
  • Child, Lee and Andrew Child. The Sentinel
  • Drexler, Jan. Softly Blows the Bugle
  • Evanovich, Janet. Fortune and Glory: Tantalizing Twenty-Seven
  • Hart, Carolyn. Ghost Ups Her Game
  • Holmberg, Charlie N. Spellbreaker
  • Herbert, Brian and Kevin J. Anderson. Dune: The Duke of Caladan (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Miller, Carolyn et al. Joy to the World: A Regency Christmas Collection
  • Novik, Naomi. His Majesty’s Dragon (Temeraire Book 1—Fantasy)
  • Politano, JoAnna Davidson. The Love Note
  • Powner, Katie. The Sowing Season
  • Ross, Ann. Miss Julia’s Marvelous Makeover
  • Savage, J. Scott. Fire Keep (Far World, 4—Fantasy)
  • Sheriff, Mary Helen. Boop and Eve’s Road Trip
  • Wein, Elizabeth. The Enigma Game

Large Print

  • Cole, Matt. Gunpowder (Linford Westerns)
  • Flower, Amanda. Marshmallow Malice: An Amish Candy Shop Mystery
  • Koontz, Dean. Elsewhere
  • Woods, Stuart. Shakeup

Non-Fiction

  • 2021 Old Farmer’s Almanac
  • Archambeau, Shellye. Unapologetically Ambitious: Take Risks, Break Barriers, and Create Success on Your Own Terms
  • Brands, H.W. The Zealot and the Emancipator: John Brown, Abraham Lincoln, and the Struggle for American Freedom
  • Elpel, Thomas J. Living Homes: Stone Masonry, Log, and Strawbale Construction
  • Haedrich, Ken, Pie Academy: Master the Perfect Crust and 255 Amazing Fillings
  • Hatta, Yoko. Favorite Crochet Motifs from Tokyo’s Kazekobo Studio
  • Holzer, Harold, The Presidents vs. The Press
  • Prothero, Donald. Weird Earth

J Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Flanagan, John. The Red Fox Clan (The Ranger’s Apprentice—The Royal Ranger, 4)
  • Flanagan, John. The Missing Piece (The Ranger’s Apprentice—The Royal Ranger, 2)
  • Giff, Patricia Reilly. Meet the Crew at the Zoo (Mysteries on Zoo Lane, 1)
  • Hargrave, Kiran Millwood. The Way Past Winter
  • Platt, Christine.  The Story of Helen Keller: A Biography for New Readers
  • Rowing, J.K. The Ickabog
  • Soontornvat, Christina. All Thirteen: The Incredible Cave Rescue of the Thai Boys’ Soccer Team
  • Van Den Ende, Peter. The Wanderer
  • Westerfeld, Scott. Shatter City

Picture Books

  • Barnett, Mac. A Polar Bear in the Snow (Illustrated by Shawn Harris)
  • Benton, Jim. Comet: The Unstoppable Reindeer
  • Engle, Margarita. Dancing Hands: How Teresa Carreno Played the Piano for President Lincoln (Illustrated by Rafael López)
  • Wallace, Sandra Neil. Marjory Saves the Everglades: The Story of Marjory Stoneman Douglas (Illustrated by Rebecca Gibbon)

Music CDs

  • Carle Maria von Weber, Flute Trio and Sonatas
  • Renaissance Men: The Canadian Brass
  • Mozart. Greatest Hits
  • Tchaikovsky. Concerto for Violin and Orchestra in D Major, Op. 35 and Mendelssohn. Concerto for Violin and Orchestra in E Minor, Op. 64
  • Verdi. Highlights from “Aida”

Video (DVD)

  • Amour
  • Chuck, Season 4
  • Cocoon
  • Cocoon: The Return
  • Piglet’s Big Movie
  • Selma
