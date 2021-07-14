New materials in Ozark Regional Library system

New Materials in the Ozark Regional Library System
If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Bly, Mary. Lizzie and Dante
- Brown, Jo Ann. Love Comes Quietly (Hearts of Amish Country)
- Copperman, E.J. Inherit the Shoes
- Doiron, Paul. Dead by Dawn
- Fordham, Rachel. A Lady in Attendance
- Good, Rachel J. Love’s Secret Identity (Hearts of Amish Country)
- Harris, Robert J. A Study in Crimson: Sherlock Holmes 1942
- Lupica, Mike. Robert B. Parker’s Payback: A Sunny Randall Novel
- Metz, Melinda. Talk to the Paw
- Prose, Francine. The Vixen
- Ray, Eleanor. The Missing Treasures of Amy Ashton
- Shipstead, Maggie. Great Circle
- Strauss, Lee. Murder on the SS Rosa
- Weaver, Ashley. A Peculiar Combination
Non-Fiction
- Atassi, Anas. Sumac: Recipes and Stories from Syria
- Bream, Shannon. The Women of the Bible Speak
- Forti, John. The Heirloom Gardener
- Gorman, Amanda. The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country
- Johnson, Katherine with Joylette Hylick. My Remarkable Journey: A Memoir
- Mickey, Thomas J. All About Flowers: James Vick’s Nineteenth Century Seed Company
- Price, David A. Geniuses at War: Bletchley Park, Colossus, and the Dawn of the Digital Age
- Sancton, Julian. Madhouse at the End of the Earth
- Smil, Vaclav: Numbers Don’t Lie: 71 Stories to Help Us Understand of the Modern World
- Wertheim, L. John. Glory Days: The Summer of 1984 and the 90 Days that Changed Sports and Culture Forever
YA Fiction/ Non-Fiction
- Gurney, James. Dinotopia
- Jones, Diana Wynne. Howl’s Moving Castle
- Mouse Guard: Legends of the Guard (Graphic Novel), vol. 1
- Nightow, Yasuhiro. Trigun, Deep Space Planet, 1 (Manga)
- Paterson, James. Ali Cross: Like Father, Like Son
- Peterfreund, Diana. In the Hall with the Knife (A Clue Mystery)
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Clanton, Ben. Narwhal and Jelly Jolt (Graphic novella)
- DiCamillo, Kate. Franklin Endicott and the Third Key (Illustrated by Chris Van Dusen)
- Hunter, Erin. Into the Shadows (Survivors, The Gathering Darkness, 3)
- Kadono, Eiko. Kiki’s Delivery Service
- Knapman, Timothy. River Stories
- Osborne, Mary Pope. Magic Tree House: Dinosaurs before Dark (Adapted for graphic novel format by Jenny Laird and illustrated by Kelly and Nichole Matthews)
- Mull, Brandon. Legend of the Dragon Slayer
- Webb, Holly. The Secret Kitten and Other Tales (Pet Rescue Adventure)
Picture Books
- Baker-Smith, Grahame. Wild is the Wind
- Carozzi, Nicolo. Brave as a Mouse
- Cooper, Elisha. Yes and No
- Frank, Jennifer and David Ezra Stein. The Worm Family Has its Picture Taken
- Giardino, Alexandria. The Good Song (Illustrated by Penelope Dullaghan)
- Hudson, Neesha. Turtle in a Tree
- Hughes, Jan. Little Sap (Illustrated by Ruth Hengeveld)
- Klassen, Jon. The Rock from the Sky