If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Adams, Sarah. When in Rome
- Biller, Diana. Hotel of Secrets
- Cabot, Amanda. After the Shadows
- Cabot, Meg. The Quarantine Princess Diaries
- Carr, John Dickson. The Red Window Murders
- Connealy, Mary. Forged in Love
- Deese, Nicole. The Words We Lost
- Eding, Stephanie. Said No One Ever
- Gilmore, Lucy. The Lonely Hearts Book Club
- Pagán, Camille. Good for You
- Parry, H. G. The Magician’s Daughter
- Robson, Jennifer. Coronation Year
- Rose, Sarah. Spiders of North America
- Starrett, Vincent. Dead Man Inside
- Thomas, Sherry. A Tempest at Sea
- Waldon, Lacie. The Only Game in Town
- Winters, Mary. Murder in Postscript
- Wright, Jaime Jo. The Vanishing of Castle Moreau
Non-Fiction
- Aircraft: The Definitive Visual History
- Bjornerud, Marcia. Geopedia: A Brief Compendium of Geologic Curiosities
- Deslandes, Clément & Guillaume. The Price of Cake and 99 Other Classic Mathematical Riddles
- Hudson, David L. The Constitution Explained: A Guide for Every American
- Roman, Alison. Sweet Enough
- Scarpaleggia, Giulia. Cucina Povera: The Italian Way of Transforming Humble Ingredients into Unforgettable Meals
- Travers, Kitty. La Grotta: Ice Creams & Sorbets
- Webb, Leah M. The Seven-Step Homestead: A Guide for Creating the Backyard Microfarm of Your Dreams
- Yong, Olive. Kawaii Doggies: Learn to Draw Over 100 Adorable Pups in All Their Glory
YA Fiction/Non-fiction
- Miller, Ron. The Big Backyard: The Solar System Beyond Pluto
- Schwartz, Dana. Immortality: A Love Story
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Ahn, Flora. A Spoonful of Time
- Beil, Michael D. The Swallowtail Legacy: Wreck at Ada’s Reef
- Fry, Jason. Minecraft: The Voyage
- Spinner, Cala. Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
Picture Books
- Brown, Lisa. The Hospital Book
- Elliot, Rachel. Animals in the Forest
- Hegarty, Patricia. 123s of Thankfulness
- Higgins, Ryan T. Norman Didn’t Do It! (Yes, He Did
- Maizes, Sarah. Atticus Caticus
- Nastro, Caroline. Outside Amelia’s Window
- Raczka, Bob. You Are a Story
- Rinker, Sherri Duskey. Roto and Roy to the Rescue!
- Tanumihardja, Patricia. Ramen for Everyone
Large Print
- Adams, Ellery. Murder on the Poet’s Walk
- Barnett, Mac. Twenty Questions
- Birkhold, Matthew H. Chasing Icebergs: How Frozen Freshwater Can Save the Planet
- Flower, Amanda. Peanut Butter Panic
- Goddard, Elizabeth. Cold Light of Day
- Green, Jocelyn. The Metropolitan Affair
- Fine, Karen. The Other Family Doctor: A Veterinarian Explores What Animals Can Teach Us About Love, Life, and Mortality
Audiobook
- Michaels, Fern. Hide and Seek
- Robb, J. D. Celebrity in Death
- Roberts, Nora. Secret Star