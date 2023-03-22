If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Duffy, Kimberly. The Weight of Air
- Eden, Sarah M. Wyoming Wild
- Flower, Amanda. In Farm’s Way
- Forest, Kristina. The Neighbor Favor
- Greaney, Mark. Burner
- Hastings, Anastasia. Of Manners and Murder
- Jünger, Ernst. On the Marble Cliffs
- Lackey, Mercedes. Into the West
- Lorac, E. C. R. Post After Post-Mortem
- Mann, Thomas. New Selected Stories
- O’Connor, Carlene. Murder in an Irish Village
- Randel, Weina Dai. Night Angels
- Rayne, Sarah. Chalice of Darkness
- Tudor, C. J. The Drift
- Wilson, Shawn. Relentless
Non-Fiction
- Darlington, Miriam. The Wise Hours: A Journey Into the Wild and Secret World of Owls
- Garfield, Simon. All the Knowledge in the World: History of the Encyclopaedia
- Hodgkins, Lisa. Everyday Fashion in Found Photographs: American Women of the Late 19th Century
- Khan, Ian. Metaverse for Dummies: Explore the New World of the Metaverse
- Masters, Oksana. The Hard Parts: A Memoir of Courage and Triumph
- The Math Book: Big Ideas Simply Explained
- McLaughlin, Kathleen. Blood Money: The Story of Life, Death, and Profit Inside America’s Blood Industry
- Rappaport, Elliot. Reading the Glass: A Captain’s View of Weather, Water, and Life on Ships
- Spagna, Ana Maria. Pushed: Miners, a Merchant, and (Maybe) a Massacre
- Vais, Michaela. Simple and Delicious Vegan
- Wedlich, Susanne. Slime: A Natural History
- Wentz, Betsy. Design Happy: Colorful Homes for the Modern Family
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Clark, Yvette. The House Swap
- Mould, Steve. The Bacteria Book: The Big World of Really Tiny Microbes
- Vitalis, Jessica. The Rabbit’s Gift
Large Print
- Berenson, Laurien. Killer Cupid
- Dietrich, Sean. You Are My Sunshine
- Flower, Amanda. Honeymoons Can Be Hazardous
- Macchio, Ralph. Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me
- Martin, Charles. Son of Man: Retelling the Stories of Jesus
- Snelling, Lauraine. The Florence Legacy
Audiobook
- Michaels, Fern. The Scoop
- Michaels, Fern. Southern Comfort
- Morton, Kate. The House at Riverton
- Patterson, James & Emily Raymond. Humans, Bow Down
- Robb, J. D. Kindred in Death
- Roberts, Nora. Bed of Roses
- Roberts, Nora. The Hollow
- Roberts, Nora. The Pagan Stone
- Sparks, Nicholas. A Walk to Remember
- Woods, Sherryl. Feels Like Family
- Woods, Sherryl. A Seaside Christmas
Video (DVD)
- Chronicle
- Death in Paradise Season Four
- The Great Escape
- Miss Scarlet & the Duke Season Three
- Now You See Me
- Sherlock Holmes Decoded: The Man Behind the Legend
- Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Lost Letter Mysteries
- TV Guide Presents: The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes