Michael Edward Sanders, 67, died Friday, March 3, 2023, at his home on Drycreek. He was born April 6, 1955 in Farmington.

Taylor James Loethen, 31, of Fredericktown, to Alyssa Lorraine McKay, 28, of Fredericktown

Fredericktown Elementary School found a unique way to celebrate Read Across America Week. Principal, Joe Clauser, challenged the students to c…