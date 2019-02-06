Try 1 month for 99¢
New library materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

 Democrat News file photo

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Blackwood, Grant. Tom Clancy: Duty and Honor (A Jack Ryan Jr. Novel)
  • Finder, Joseph. Judgement
  • Graves, Sarah. Death by Chocolate Malted Milkshake
  • Hollis, Lee. Poppy Harmon Investigates; A Desert Flowers Mystery
  • Hurwitz, Gregg. Out of the Darkness
  • Lewis, Beverly. Summerhill Secrets, 2
  • Morgan, Robert. This Rock.
  • Robson, Jennifer. The Gown: A Novel of the Royal Wedding
  • Turano, Jen. In Good Company
  • Turano, Jen. After a Fashion
  • Vijay, Madhuri. The Far Field
  • Wilson, Susan. The Dog Who Saved Me

Mass Market Paperbacks

  • Bouchet, Amanda. Nightchaser
  • Cotton, Ralph. Dark Horses
  • Gerber, Sharyl Wood. Final Sentence: A Cookbook Nook Mystery
  • Gerber, Sharyl Wood. Fudging the Books: A Cookbook Nook Mystery
  • Gerber, Sharyl Wood. Grilling the Subject: A Cookbook Nook Mystery

Large Print

  • Blackburn, Lynn H. In Too Deep (Dive Team Investigations)
  • Clipson, Amy. A Seat by the Hearth (An Amish Homestead Novel)
  • Hatcher, Robin Lee. Who I am with You
  • Johnstone, William W. with J.A. Johnstone. A Reason to Die: A Perley Gates Western
  • Peterson, Tracie and Kimberley Woodhouse. Under the Midnight Sun (The Heart of Alaska, Book 3)
  • Randisi, Robert J. Return to Vengeance Creek: The Sons of Daniel Shaye (Western)

Non-Fiction

  • Bauer, Shane. American Prison: A Reporter’s Undercover Journey into the Business of Punishment
  • Cann, Helen. How to Make Hand-Drawn Maps: A Creative Guide with Tips, Tricks, and Projects
  • Dawson, Paul and Brian Sheldon. Did You Just Eat That?  Two Scientists Explore Double-Dipping, the Five-Second Rule and Other Food Myths in the Lab
  • Genitempo, Matthew. Jasper (A book of photography given in memory of Newell S. Knight, Jr.)
  • Hazell, Rachel. Bound: 15 Beautiful Bookbinding Projects
  • Impey, Chris. Einstein’ Monsters: The Life and Times of Black Holes
  • Krauthammer, Charles. The Point of it All: A Lifetime of Great Loves and Endeavors
  • Longo, James. Hitler and the Hapsburgs: The Fuhrer’s Vendetta Against the Austrian Royals
  • McWilliams, Douglas. The Inequality Paradox: How Capitalism can Work for Everyone
  • Murray, Erin Byers. Grits: A Cultural and Culinary Journey through the South
  • Snow, Thad. From Missouri: An American Farmer Looks Back
  • Woolf, Greg (ed.). Ancient Civilizations: The Illustrated Guide to Belief, Mythology, and Art

J Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Brown, Jeff. Stanley’s Christmas Adventure (Flat Stanley)
  • Connolly, Marcy Kate. Comet Rising
  • George, Kalie and Abigail Halpin. Anne Arrives (Inspired by Montgomery’s Anne of Green Gables)
  • Stilton, Geronimo.  Geronimo on Ice

Picture Books

  • Desmond, Jenni. The Polar Bear
  • McKissack, Patricia C. and April Harrison. What is Given from the Heart
  • O’Connor, Jane and Robin Preiss Glasser. Fancy Nancy’s Favorite Fancy Words from Accessories to Zany
  • Ransome, James. The Bell Rang
  • Rylant, Cynthia. Dog Heaven
  • Sidman, Joyce. Butterfly Eyes and Other Secrets of the Meadow (Illustrated by Beth Krommes)
  • Willems, Mo. A Busy Creature’s Day Eating! —An Alphabetical Smorgasbord

Video – DVD

  • Doctor Who, Season 4 (Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant)
  • Endeavour, Season 4
  • Murder She Wrote, Season 3
  • Toy Story 2 (Disney/Pixar)

