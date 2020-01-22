{{featured_button_text}}
New library materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Balogh, Mary. Someone to Remember
  • Boeshaar, Andrea. Threads of Hope (Fabric of Time, 1)
  • Boeshaar, Andrea. Threads of Faith (Fabric of Time, 2)
  • Boeshaar, Andrea. Threads of Love (Fabric of Time, 3)
  • Chamberlain, Diane. Big Lies in a Small Town
  • Duncan, Elizabeth. Remembering the Dead: A Penny Brannigan Mystery
  • Dyson, Wanda L. Judgment Day
  • Estleman, Loren D. When Old Midnight Comes Along: An Amos Walker Mystery
  • Fletcher, Jessica and Jon Land. Murder She Wrote: A Time for Murder
  • Greeley, Molly. The Clergyman’s Wife (A Pride and Prejudice Novel)
  • Harlow, Bill. Circle William
  • Hurston, Zora Neale. Hitting a Straight Lick with a Crooked Stick: Stories
  • Kendig, Ronie. Brand of Light: The Droseran Saga, 1 (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Patterson, James and James O. Born. Lost
  • Tarkington, Booth. Novels and Stories
  • Taylor, Brad. Hunter Killer: A Pike Logan Novel

Large Print

  • Blackstone, Paula. Secrets of the Chocolate House
  • Goodavage, Maria. Doctor Dogs: How Our Best Friends are Becoming Our Best Medicine
  • Metz, Melinda. Mac on a Hot Tin Roof
  • Walvin, James. Freedom: The Overthrowing of the Slave Empires

Non-Fiction

  • Banerjee, Abhijit V. Good Economics for Hard Times
  • Boudon, Maric. DIY Watercolor Flowers: The Beginner’s Guide to Flower Painting for Journal Pages, Handmade Stationery and More
  • Dunn, Daisy. The Shadow of Vesuvius: A Life of Pliny
  • Hall, Julie L. The Narcissist in Your Life: Recognizing the Patterns and Learning to Break Free
  • Harms, Robert. Land of Tears: The Exploration and Exploitation of Equatorial Africa
  • Holland, Tom.  Dominion: How the Christian Revolution Remade the World
  • Johnson, Dorothea and Liv Tyler. Modern Manners: Tools to Take You to the Top
  • Kilmeade, Brian. Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers: The Texas Victory that Changed American History
  • Vandome, Nick. iPad for Seniors: in Easy Steps

YA Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Aveyard, Victoria. Glass Sword
  • Comnick, Morgan Straughan. Fallen Stardust: A Short Story and Poetry Collection
  • Comnick, Morgan Straughan. A Sweet Little Dream: A Short Story Collection

Easy Readers

  • Henkes, Kevin. Penny and Her Sled
  • Willems, Mo. Who is the Mystery Reader?

Picture Books

  • Blabey, Aaron. Thelma The Unicorn
  • Crews, Donald. Ten Black Dots
  • Hare, John. Field. Trip to the Moon
  • Grimes, Nikki. Bedtime for Sweet Creatures (Illustrated by Elizabeth Zunon)
  • Hubbard, Rita Lorraine and Oge Mora. The Oldest Student: How Mary Walker Learned to Read
  • O’Connor, Jane. Fancy Nancy and the Posh Puppy (illustrated by Robin Preiss Glasser)
  • Wittenstein, Barry. A Place to Land: Martin Luther King Jr. and the Speech That Inspired a Nation (illustrated by Jerry Pinkney)

Video (DVD)

  • Arrow, Season 3
  • Doc Martin, Series 9
  • The Overcomer
  • Under the Dome (The Complete Series)

