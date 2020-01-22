If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Balogh, Mary. Someone to Remember
- Boeshaar, Andrea. Threads of Hope (Fabric of Time, 1)
- Boeshaar, Andrea. Threads of Faith (Fabric of Time, 2)
- Boeshaar, Andrea. Threads of Love (Fabric of Time, 3)
- Chamberlain, Diane. Big Lies in a Small Town
- Duncan, Elizabeth. Remembering the Dead: A Penny Brannigan Mystery
- Dyson, Wanda L. Judgment Day
- Estleman, Loren D. When Old Midnight Comes Along: An Amos Walker Mystery
- Fletcher, Jessica and Jon Land. Murder She Wrote: A Time for Murder
- Greeley, Molly. The Clergyman’s Wife (A Pride and Prejudice Novel)
- Harlow, Bill. Circle William
- Hurston, Zora Neale. Hitting a Straight Lick with a Crooked Stick: Stories
- Kendig, Ronie. Brand of Light: The Droseran Saga, 1 (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Patterson, James and James O. Born. Lost
- Tarkington, Booth. Novels and Stories
- Taylor, Brad. Hunter Killer: A Pike Logan Novel
Large Print
- Blackstone, Paula. Secrets of the Chocolate House
- Goodavage, Maria. Doctor Dogs: How Our Best Friends are Becoming Our Best Medicine
- Metz, Melinda. Mac on a Hot Tin Roof
- Walvin, James. Freedom: The Overthrowing of the Slave Empires
Non-Fiction
- Banerjee, Abhijit V. Good Economics for Hard Times
- Boudon, Maric. DIY Watercolor Flowers: The Beginner’s Guide to Flower Painting for Journal Pages, Handmade Stationery and More
- Dunn, Daisy. The Shadow of Vesuvius: A Life of Pliny
- Hall, Julie L. The Narcissist in Your Life: Recognizing the Patterns and Learning to Break Free
- Harms, Robert. Land of Tears: The Exploration and Exploitation of Equatorial Africa
- Holland, Tom. Dominion: How the Christian Revolution Remade the World
- Johnson, Dorothea and Liv Tyler. Modern Manners: Tools to Take You to the Top
- Kilmeade, Brian. Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers: The Texas Victory that Changed American History
- Vandome, Nick. iPad for Seniors: in Easy Steps
YA Fiction/Non-Fiction
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
- Aveyard, Victoria. Glass Sword
- Comnick, Morgan Straughan. Fallen Stardust: A Short Story and Poetry Collection
- Comnick, Morgan Straughan. A Sweet Little Dream: A Short Story Collection
Easy Readers
- Henkes, Kevin. Penny and Her Sled
- Willems, Mo. Who is the Mystery Reader?
Picture Books
- Blabey, Aaron. Thelma The Unicorn
- Crews, Donald. Ten Black Dots
- Hare, John. Field. Trip to the Moon
- Grimes, Nikki. Bedtime for Sweet Creatures (Illustrated by Elizabeth Zunon)
- Hubbard, Rita Lorraine and Oge Mora. The Oldest Student: How Mary Walker Learned to Read
- O’Connor, Jane. Fancy Nancy and the Posh Puppy (illustrated by Robin Preiss Glasser)
- Wittenstein, Barry. A Place to Land: Martin Luther King Jr. and the Speech That Inspired a Nation (illustrated by Jerry Pinkney)
Video (DVD)
- Arrow, Season 3
- Doc Martin, Series 9
- The Overcomer
- Under the Dome (The Complete Series)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.