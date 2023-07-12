If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Barratt, Amanda. Within These Walls of Sorrow
- Bates, H. E. The Darling Buds of May
- Bell, David. Try Not to Breathe
- Ciesielski, J’nell. The Brilliance of Stars
- Connealy, Mary. The Laws of Attraction
- Gray, Shelley Shepard. Her Only Wish
- Hauck, Rachel. The Best Summer of Our Lives
- Hazelwood, Ali. Love, Theoretically
- Huang, Christopher. Unnatural Ends
- James, Steven. Broker of Lies
- Rao, Kritika H. The Surviving Sky
- Siegel, Katie. Charlotte Illes Is Not a Detective
- Sproles, Cindy K. This is Where it Ends
- Steck, Ryan. Fields of Fire
- Taylor, Sarah Stewart. The Drowning Sea
- Ware, Ruth. Zero Days
- Watson, Ruth P. A Right Worthy Woman
Non-Fiction
- Cassidy, Cody. How to Survive History: How to Outrun a Tyrannosaurus, Escape Pompeii, Get Off the Titanic, and Survive the Rest of History’s Deadliest Catastrophes
- Ghafari, Luay. Seed to Table: A Seasonal Guide to Organically Growing, Cooking, and Preserving Food at Home
- Grandin, Temple. Autism & Education: The Way I See it
- Ho, Nghi. Macramé: The Power of Knots
- Hook, Patrick. A Pocket Guide to Insects
- Hughes, Frieda. George: A Magpie Memoir
- Li, Margaret. Perfectly Good Food: A Totally Achievable Zero Waste Approach to Home Cooking
- McManus, Sean. Web Design: Make Your Website a Success!
- Miles, Rob. Begin to Code: Building Apps and Games in the Cloud
- Moore, Peter. Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness: Britain and the American Dream
- Nice, Frank J. The Breastfeeding Family’s Guide to Nonprescription Drugs and Everyday Products: An Essential Guide to Help Parents, Lactation Consultants, and Healthcare Professionals Select Over-the-Counter Products that Are Safe to Use While Breastfeeding
- Olsson, Carina. Fair Isle Knitting: 22 Traditional Patterns from Where the Atlantic Meets the North Sea
- Palmer, Sharon. The Plant-Powered Plan to Beat Diabetes: A Guide for Prevention and Management
- Pilcher, Helen. The Time Nature Keeps: A Visual Guide to the Cycles and Time Spans of the Natural World
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Montgomery, Sy. The Book of Turtles
Picture Books
- Beatty, Melinda. Tell the Truth, Pangolin
- Dean, James. Pete the Cat: Construction Destruction
- Fleming, Candace. Penny & Pip
- Higgins, Carter. Some of These Are Snails
- Philip, Claire. On the Go: On the Tracks!
- Saeed, Aisha. The Together Tree
- Schaefer, Susi. The Glow Show
- Shaw, Stephanie. All by Myself
- Stiefel, Chana. The Tower of Life: How Yaffa Eliach Rebuilt Her Town in Stories and Photographs
Large Print
- Nesbitt, John D. Coldwater Range
Video (DVD)
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Call the Midwife: Season Twelve
- Grantchester: The Complete Seventh Season
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie