New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

Although we are temporarily closed due to the Coronavirus, we are still adding new materials to the library’s collection. You may place holds now on any of our items at our catalogue webpage (catalogue.ozarkregional.org). After we reopen, we will notify you when the item is ready for you.
Fiction
- Benedict, Marie. Lady Clementine
- Carlson, Melody. The Happy Camper
- Camilleri, Andrea. The Safety Net: An Inspector Montalbano Mystery
- Carr, Jack. Savage Son
- Graham, Heather. The Final Deception
- Grisham, John. Camino Winds
- MacLaren, Sharlene. Hannah Grace (The Daughters of Jacob Kane, Bk. 1)
- Paretsky, Sara. Dead Land
- Schade, Victoria. Who Rescued Who
- Steel, Danielle. The Wedding Guest
Mass Market
- Brennan, Allison. Cut and Run
- Ferguson, Janet W. Falling for Grace
- McKinlay, Jenn. Buried to the Brim
- Sandford, John. Silent Prey
Large Print
- Johnstone, William W. with J.A. Johnstone. Preacher’s Frenzy (Western, The First Mountain Man)
- Lee, Debby, et al. Sew in Love
- Nesbitt, John D. Dusk Along the Niobara (Western)
- Wiseman, Beth. A Beautiful Arrangement
- Perry, Ann. One Fatal Flaw
Non-Fiction
- Barrett, Toby. 301 Tips to Crush Job Interviews
- Baudar, Pascal. Wildcrafted Fermentation: Exploring, Transforming, and Preserving the Wild Flavors of Your Local Terroir
- Evans, Mark. The Commandant’s Last Ride: Featuring a block by block look at more than 90 of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri’s most Historic Buildings
- Levin, Yuval. A Time To Build: From Family and Community to Congress and the Campus, How Recommitting to our Institutions Can Revive the American Dream
- Man-Made Wonders of the World (Smithsonian)
- Merrill, Henry. S. A Guide to College Success for Post-Traditional Students
- Miller, Donald. Marketing Made Simple
- Park, Anthony S. How to Get Promoted: Simple Steps to Better Title and Higher Pay
- Pelissier, Sandrine. Panting Imaginary Flowers: Beautiful Blooms and Abstract Patterns in Mixed Media
- Roadmap: The Get-it-together Guide for Figuring Out What To Do with Your Life
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Avi. Ragweed (#1)
- Avi. Poppy (#2)
- Avi. Poppy and Rye (#3)
- Black, Chris and Sheila Seifert. Poison at the Pump (The Imagination Station)
- Messenger, Shannon. Legacy (Keeper of the Lost Cities, 8)
- Smith, S.D. Ember’s End
- Watson, Renée. Ways to Make Sunshine
Picture Books
- Buzzeo, Toni. Sue Hendrickson Discovers Her T. Rex
- Clark-Robinson, Monica. Let the Children March
- Find it Farm: A Highlight’s First Puzzle Book (Board Book)
- Fulton, Kristen. Long May She Wave: The True Story of Caroline Pickersgill and Her Star-Spangled Creation (Illustrated by Holly Berry)
- Hall, Kristen and Isabelle Arsenault. The Honeybee
- Messner, Kate. The Brilliant Deep: Rebuilding the World’s Coral Reefs (Illustrated by Matthew Forsythe)
- Moore, Lindsay. Sea Bear: A Journey for Survival
- Potter, Beatrix. A Beatrix Potter Treasury
DVD
- The Age of Adaline
- Garage Sale Mystery, Hallmark Collection 4
- The Great Courses. Learning Statistics (Professor Talitha Williams, Harvey Mudd College)
- Sketching People, Places, and Landscapes (with James Richards, Shari Blaukopf, Paul Heaston, and Stephanie Bower)
- Swiss Family Robinson (Disney)
