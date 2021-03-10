 Skip to main content
New materials in Ozark Regional Library system
Ozark Regional Library

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

• Berry, Steve. The Kaiser’s Web

• Blackburn, Lynn H. Unknown Threat (Defend and Protect)

• Bradley, Patricia. Obsession

• Carr, John Dickson. Castle Skull: A Rhineland Mystery

• Dostoevsky, Fyodor. Crime and Punishment (Translated by Richard Pevear and Larissa Volokhonsky)

• King, Stephen. Later

• Mallery, Susan. The Vineyard at the Painted Moon

• Modesitt, L.E. Fairhaven Rising: The Saga of Recluse (Science Fiction/Fantasy)

• Pearse, Sarah. The Sanatorium

• Steel, Danielle. The Affair

• Truss, Lynne. A Shot in the Dark: A Constable Twitten Mystery

Large Print

• Evans, Fran, Ellis. The Crooked M Killings (Western)

• Gunn, Shorty. The Legend of Link Bonner (Western)

• Todd, Charles. A Fatal Lie

Non-Fiction

• Andrews, Helen. Boomers: The Men and Women who Promised Freedom and

Delivered Disaster

• Arney, Kat. Cancer: Evolution and the New Science of Life’s Oldest Betrayal

• Brown, David W. The Mission

• Campbell, Tracy. The Year of Peril: America in 1942

• Campisi, Gabriel. The Independent Filmmaker’s Guide to the New Hollywood: Success in the Era of Netflix and Streaming Video

• Delahooke, Mona. Beyond Behaviors: Using Brain Science and Compassion to Understand and Solve Children’s Behavioral Challenges

• Gates, Henry Louis. The Black Church: This is Our Story, This is Our Song

• Garfias, Lea Ann. Everything You Need to Know About Homeschooling

• Glasser, Gabrielle. American Baby: A Mother, A Child, and the Shadow History of Adoption

• Patterson, James and Matt Eversmann. Walk in My Combat Boots

• Thompson, Wright. Pappyland: A Story of Family, Fine Bourbon and the Things that Last

• Vojta, Agnes. The Eden of Perhaps (Ozark Lit—poetry)

J Fiction/Non-Fiction

• Aesop’s Fables for Children (Illustrated by Milo Winter)

• Amstutz, Lisa. Amazing Amphibians: 30 Activities and Observations for Exploring Frogs, Toads, Salamanders, and More

• Murphy, Daniel P. The Everything American Revolution Book

• Nordvig, Mathias. Norse Mythology for Kids: Tales of Gods, Creatures, and Quests

• Ponti, James. City Spies

• Rocco, John. How We Got to the Moon: The People, Technology, and Daring Feats of Science Behind Humanity’s Greatest Adventure

• Sullivan, Tom. Escape at 10,000 Feet (Unsolved Case Files)

Picture Books

• Base, Graeme. Animalia

• Campbell, Rod. Dear Zoo

• Ferry, Beth. Swashby and the Sea (Illustrated by Juana Martinez-Neil)

• Pickard, Elizabeth A. Ruth’s River Dreams (Illustrated by Catherine G. Sibley) (Missouri subject)

• Roth, Susan L. and Cindy Trumbore. Butterfly for a King

Video (DVD)

• 200 Classic Cartoons

• All Creatures Great and Small, Season 1 (2020 version—Masterpiece, PBS)

• Comet Collision! (Discovery Classics)

• On the Road with Bob Hope and Bing Crosby (Road to Morocco, Road to Singapore…)

