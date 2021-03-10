New materials in Ozark Regional Library system

• Todd, Charles. A Fatal Lie

Non-Fiction

• Andrews, Helen. Boomers: The Men and Women who Promised Freedom and

Delivered Disaster

• Arney, Kat. Cancer: Evolution and the New Science of Life’s Oldest Betrayal

• Brown, David W. The Mission

• Campbell, Tracy. The Year of Peril: America in 1942

• Campisi, Gabriel. The Independent Filmmaker’s Guide to the New Hollywood: Success in the Era of Netflix and Streaming Video

• Delahooke, Mona. Beyond Behaviors: Using Brain Science and Compassion to Understand and Solve Children’s Behavioral Challenges

• Gates, Henry Louis. The Black Church: This is Our Story, This is Our Song

• Garfias, Lea Ann. Everything You Need to Know About Homeschooling

• Glasser, Gabrielle. American Baby: A Mother, A Child, and the Shadow History of Adoption

• Patterson, James and Matt Eversmann. Walk in My Combat Boots