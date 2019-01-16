Try 1 month for 99¢
New library materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

 Democrat News file photo

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Broderick, William. Silent Ones: A Father Anselm Thriller
  • Charyn, Jerome. The Perilous Adventures of the Cowboy King: A Novel of Teddy Roosevelt and His Times
  • Clipston, Amy. A Seat by the Hearth (An Amish Homestead Novel)
  • Fay, Lyndsay.  The Paragon Hotel
  • Fisher, Suzanne Woods. The Light Before Day (Nantucket Legacy, 3)
  • Harrison, Cora. Murder at the Queen’s Old Castle
  • Jewell, Lisa. Watching You
  • Johnson, Daisy. Everything Under
  • Kilpack, Josi S. The Vicar’s Daughter (“Proper Romance”)
  • Patenaude, W.L. A Printer’s Choice (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Pettrey, Dani. Dead Drift (Chesapeake Valor, 4)
  • Sanderson, Brandon. Legion: The Many Lives of Stephen Leeds (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Woods, Stuart. A Delicate Touch

Large Print

  • Hunter, Neil. LeRoy, US Marshal
  • Jenkins, Jerry B. Dead Sea Rising
  • Mehl, Nancy. Mind Game (Kaely Quinn Profiler)
  • Nesbitt, John D. Castle Butte (Western)
  • Rumney, Hazel (ed.). The Trading Post and other Frontier Stories (Short Story Collection)
  • Snelling, Lauraine. A Season of Grace (Under Northern Skies)

Non-Fiction

  • Aeschylus. The Oresteia (Translated by Oliver Taplin)
  • Becker, Paula. Looking for Betty MacDonald: The Egg, the Plague, Mrs. Piggle-Wiggle, and I
  • Brookhiser, Richard. John Marshall: The Man Who Made the Supreme Court
  • Chanel, Gerri. Saving Mona Lisa: The Battle to Protect the Louvre and its Treasures from the Nazis
  • Dorren, Gaston. Babel: Around the World in Twenty Languages
  • Eller, Jack David. Inventing American Tradition from the Mayflower to Cinco De Mayo
  • Feinstein, John. Quarterback: Inside the Most Important Position in the National Football League
  • Lutes, Jason.  Berlin (Graphic Story)
  • Skaife, Christopher. Ravenmaster: My Life with the Ravens at the Tower of London
  • Sharma, Nik. Season: Big Flavors, Beautiful Food
  • Simmons, Steven P. (et al.) Brain Health as You Age: A Practical Guide to Maintenance and Prevention

Young Adult Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Barnes, Jennifer Lynn. Little White Lies
  • Bialik, Mayim. Boying Up: How to Be Brave, Bold and Brilliant
  • Cline-Ransome, Lesa. Finding Langston
  • Funke, Cornelia. Reckless
  • Krosoczka, Jarrett J. Hey, Kiddo: How I Lost my Mother, Found my Father, and Dealt with Family Addiction (Graphic novel)

J Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Bell, Alex. The Polar BearExplorers’ Club (Illustrated by Tomislav Tomić)
  • Giff, Patricia Reilly.  Island War
  • Haas, Jessie. Rescue
  • Kinney, Jeff. Dog Days (Diary of a Wimpy Kid)
  • McAnulty, Stacy.  The Miscalculations of Lightning Girl
  • Oppel, Kenneth. Inkling
  • Puller, J. S. Captain Superlative!
  • Stevens, Robin. Mistletoe and Murder: A Wells and Wong Mystery

Picture Books

  • Brumbeau, Jeff and Gail de Marchen. The Quiltmaker’s Gift
  • Carle, Eric. The Very Hungry Caterpillar
  • Rice, James. Cajun Night Before Christmas
  • Stemple, Heidi. Counting Birds: The Idea that Helped Save our Feathered Friends (Illustrated by Clover Robin)
  • Walker, Anna. Florette

DVD

  • Doctor Who, Seasons 1-2 (BBC: Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant)
  • Mask (Jim Carey)
  • Murdoch Mysteries, Season 11
  • Peter Rabbit
  • Poldark, Season 4

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments