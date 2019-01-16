If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Broderick, William. Silent Ones: A Father Anselm Thriller
- Charyn, Jerome. The Perilous Adventures of the Cowboy King: A Novel of Teddy Roosevelt and His Times
- Clipston, Amy. A Seat by the Hearth (An Amish Homestead Novel)
- Fay, Lyndsay. The Paragon Hotel
- Fisher, Suzanne Woods. The Light Before Day (Nantucket Legacy, 3)
- Harrison, Cora. Murder at the Queen’s Old Castle
- Jewell, Lisa. Watching You
- Johnson, Daisy. Everything Under
- Kilpack, Josi S. The Vicar’s Daughter (“Proper Romance”)
- Patenaude, W.L. A Printer’s Choice (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Pettrey, Dani. Dead Drift (Chesapeake Valor, 4)
- Sanderson, Brandon. Legion: The Many Lives of Stephen Leeds (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Woods, Stuart. A Delicate Touch
Large Print
- Hunter, Neil. LeRoy, US Marshal
- Jenkins, Jerry B. Dead Sea Rising
- Mehl, Nancy. Mind Game (Kaely Quinn Profiler)
- Nesbitt, John D. Castle Butte (Western)
- Rumney, Hazel (ed.). The Trading Post and other Frontier Stories (Short Story Collection)
- Snelling, Lauraine. A Season of Grace (Under Northern Skies)
Non-Fiction
- Aeschylus. The Oresteia (Translated by Oliver Taplin)
- Becker, Paula. Looking for Betty MacDonald: The Egg, the Plague, Mrs. Piggle-Wiggle, and I
- Brookhiser, Richard. John Marshall: The Man Who Made the Supreme Court
- Chanel, Gerri. Saving Mona Lisa: The Battle to Protect the Louvre and its Treasures from the Nazis
- Dorren, Gaston. Babel: Around the World in Twenty Languages
- Eller, Jack David. Inventing American Tradition from the Mayflower to Cinco De Mayo
- Feinstein, John. Quarterback: Inside the Most Important Position in the National Football League
- Lutes, Jason. Berlin (Graphic Story)
- Skaife, Christopher. Ravenmaster: My Life with the Ravens at the Tower of London
- Sharma, Nik. Season: Big Flavors, Beautiful Food
- Simmons, Steven P. (et al.) Brain Health as You Age: A Practical Guide to Maintenance and Prevention
Young Adult Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Barnes, Jennifer Lynn. Little White Lies
- Bialik, Mayim. Boying Up: How to Be Brave, Bold and Brilliant
- Cline-Ransome, Lesa. Finding Langston
- Funke, Cornelia. Reckless
- Krosoczka, Jarrett J. Hey, Kiddo: How I Lost my Mother, Found my Father, and Dealt with Family Addiction (Graphic novel)
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Bell, Alex. The Polar Bear—Explorers’ Club (Illustrated by Tomislav Tomić)
- Giff, Patricia Reilly. Island War
- Haas, Jessie. Rescue
- Kinney, Jeff. Dog Days (Diary of a Wimpy Kid)
- McAnulty, Stacy. The Miscalculations of Lightning Girl
- Oppel, Kenneth. Inkling
- Puller, J. S. Captain Superlative!
- Stevens, Robin. Mistletoe and Murder: A Wells and Wong Mystery
Picture Books
- Brumbeau, Jeff and Gail de Marchen. The Quiltmaker’s Gift
- Carle, Eric. The Very Hungry Caterpillar
- Rice, James. Cajun Night Before Christmas
- Stemple, Heidi. Counting Birds: The Idea that Helped Save our Feathered Friends (Illustrated by Clover Robin)
- Walker, Anna. Florette
DVD
- Doctor Who, Seasons 1-2 (BBC: Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant)
- Mask (Jim Carey)
- Murdoch Mysteries, Season 11
- Peter Rabbit
- Poldark, Season 4
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.