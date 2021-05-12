 Skip to main content
New materials in Ozark Regional Library system
New materials in Ozark Regional Library system

Ozark Regional Library

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction 

  • Barclay, Linwood. Far from True
  • Gates, Eva. A Death Long Overdue
  • Hall, Steven. Maxwell’s Demon
  • Kayode, Femi. Lightseekers
  • Layle, Shaen. Secondhand Chances (Mysteries of Lancaster County)
  • Michaels, Fern, No way Out
  • Rosen, Renée. The Social Graces
  • Rosenfelt, David. Animal Instinct
  • Sathian, Sanjena. Gold Diggers
  • Stallings, Josh. Tricky
  • Tracy, P. J. Into the Dark

Non-Fiction 

  • Dickey, Michael. The People of the River’s Mouth: In Search of the Missouri Indians
  • Juan, Li. Winter Pasture: One Woman’s Journey with China’s Kazakh Herders
  • Klobuchar, Amy. Antitrust: Taking on Monopoly Power from the Gilded Age to the Digital Age
  • Mansfield, Rick.  D’Ya Want a Possum? And Other Ozark Salutations
  • Roach, Mary. Gulp
  • Siemens, Kelsey. The Farmer’s Daughter Bakes
  • Soukup, Ruth. 31 Days of Living Well and Spending Zero: Freeze your Spending, change your life
  • Tallamy, Douglas W. The Nature of Oaks: The Rich Ecology of Our Most Essential Native Trees
  • Tumulty, Karen. The Triumph of Nancy Reagan 

J Fiction/Non-Fiction 

  • Ard, Catherine.  Kaleidoscope of Creatures: The Colors of Nature Explained (Illustrated by Greer Stothers)
  • Bulion, Leslie. Amphibian Acrobats (Illustrated by Robert Meganck)
  • Cole, Henry. Homer on the Case
  • Davis, Jacqueline.  Sydney and Taylor Explore the Whole Wide World
  • Dulac, Edmund. Stories from Hans Christian Andersen
  • Lewis, Caryl. Little Honey Bee (Illustrated by Valériane Leblond)
  • Long, Paul. Build Your Own Chain Reaction Machines
  • Medina, Meg. Merci Suárez Can’t Dance
  • Rivera, Kaela. Ceci Rios and the Desert of Souls
  • Spyri, Johanna. Heidi
  • Tordjman, Nathalie. The Book of Tiny Creatures (Illustrated by Emmanuelle Tchoukriel and Julien Norwood)

Picture Books 

  • Gibbons, Gail. The Seasons of Arnold’s Apple Tree
  • The Jackie Morris Book of Classic Nursery Rhymes
  • Laskey, Kathryn. She Caught the Light: Williamina Stevens Fleming, Astronomer (Illustrated by Julianna Swaney)
  • Parks, Linda Sue. Bee-Bin Bop! (illustrated by Ho Baek Lee)
  • Reid, Megan. Maryam’s Magic: The Story of Mathematician Maryam Mirzakhani 

Board Books 

  • Boynton, Sandra. Dinosnores
  • Boynton, Sandra. Jungle Night
  • Boynton, Sandra. Moo, Baa, La La La!

Video (DVD) 

  • High Crimes (Ashley Judd and Morgan Freeman)
  • Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
  • MIB Trilogy
  • The Seeker
  • Traitor (Don Cheadle and Guy Pearce)
  • Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea and Fantastic Voyage (Fox Double Feature)
  • Western Collection (8 movies including Blue Steel, I will Fight no More Forever, American Empire and Tulsa)
  • The Way Way Back (Steve Carell, Toni Collette)
  • You’ve Got Mail
