 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New materials in Ozark Regional Library system
0 comments

New materials in Ozark Regional Library system

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ozark Regional Library

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction 

  • Agdern, Stacey. History of Us
  • Chambers, Becky. A Psalm for the Wild-Built (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Coulter, Catherine. Vortex: An FBI Thriller
  • Faye, Lyndsay. The King of Infinite Space
  • Freeman, Dianne. A Fiancée’s Guide to First Wives and Murder (A Countess of Harleigh Mystery)
  • Hulse, S.M. Black River
  • Kingsbury, Karen. Brush of Wings
  • Maynard, Joyce. Count the Ways
  • Moore, Taylor. Down Range (A Garrett Kohl Novel)
  • Naigle, Nancy. The Shell Collector
  • Vonnegut, Kurt. Welcome to the Monkey House

Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction 

  • Cooke, Julia. Come Fly the World
  • Sweazy, Larry D. The Return of the Wolf
  • Walsh, S. Kirk. The Elephant of Belfast

Non-Fiction 

  • Briggs, Pamela Beer with Natalie McDonald (et al.). The Schoolhouse Experiment: Re-Imagining School
  • Brown, John W. and Amanda E. Doyle. 100 Things to do in Missouri Before You Die
  • Conkin, Paul K. A Revolution Down on the Farm
  • Hughes, Ralph K. The Railroads of Southeast Missouri, Vol. 1
  • Lowen, James. Much Ado About Mothing: A Year Intoxicated by Britain’s Rare and Remarkable Moths
  • MacDougall, Kate. London’s Number One Dog-Walking Agency: A Memoir
  • McLaurin, Jennie A. and Cymbline Tancongco Culiat. Designed to Heal: What the Body Shows Us About Healing Wounds, Repairing Relationships, and Restoring Community
  • Morris, Marc. The Anglo-Saxons: A History of the Beginnings of England, 400-1066
  • Orens, Jeffrey. The Soul of Genius: Marie Curie, Albert Einstein, and the Meeting that Changed the Course of Science
  • Smith, Shane. Greenhouse Gardener’s Companion: Growing Food and Flowers in Your Greenhouse or Sunspace (Illustrated by Marjorie C. Leggitt)
  • Tekiela, Stan. Birds of Missouri Field Guide (New edition)

J Fiction/Non-Fiction 

  • Bruchac, Joseph. Rez Dogs
  • Carr, Simonetta. J.R.R, Tolkien for Kids: His Life and Writings
  • Crane, Cody. All About Fossils: Discovering Dinosaurs and Other Clues to the Past
  • Dawson, Mike. The Fifth Quarter (Graphic Novel)
  • Dragt, Tonke. The Goldsmith and the Master Thief
  • Friesen, Jeff. Lego Space Projects: 52 Creative Models
  • Gannett, Ruth Stiles. Elmer and the Dragon
  • Green, John Patrick. Investi Gators: Off the Hook (Graphic Novel)
  • Holm, Jennifer L. and Matthew Holm. BabyMouse: Tales from the Locker
  • Korman, Gordon. Linked
  • O’Hara, Mo and Jess Bradley. Agent Moose: Moose on a Mission  (Graphic Novel)
  • Pearson, Luke. Hilda and the Black Hound (Graphic Novel)
  • Raschka, Chris. Saint Spotting or How to Read a Church
  • Scragg, Hailey. Underground Cities (Hidden, Lost and Discovered Series)

Picture Books 

  • Coat, Janik. CompPARROTives (a Board Book)
  • Crumpton, Nick. Why Can’t Horses Burp? (Illustrated by Lily Snowden-Fine)
  • Floca, Brian. Keeping the City Going
  • Sooy, Julia. Every Day, Chemistry (Illustrated by Bonnie Pang)
  • van der Meer, Maya. Kuan Yin: The Princess Who Became the Goddess of Compassion

Audible (CD) 

  • Bennett, S.J. The Windsor Knot (Read by Jane Copland)
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Debra Jean (Holt) Brookes
Obituaries

Debra Jean (Holt) Brookes

Debra Jean (Holt) Brookes, 61, died Thursday, August 26, 2021. She was born February 29, 1960 in Strafford, Missouri, the daughter of Ray Dean…

Failure of duty
Democrat News

Failure of duty

After the unfolding disaster that we have all witnessed in Afghanistan, the American people expect – and the families of the Marines who were …

Civil War Fashion Show
Democrat News

Civil War Fashion Show

The Warren family, Chris, Twyla and their lovely daughter Abbie visited the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library, Aug. 31 to tea…

Linda Ellene Link
Obituaries

Linda Ellene Link

Linda Ellene Link, 68, died Sunday, August 29, 2021, in St. Louis. She was born August 5, 1953 at Fredericktown, the daughter of Vernon and Sa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News