New materials in Ozark Regional Library system

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Agdern, Stacey. History of Us
- Chambers, Becky. A Psalm for the Wild-Built (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Coulter, Catherine. Vortex: An FBI Thriller
- Faye, Lyndsay. The King of Infinite Space
- Freeman, Dianne. A Fiancée’s Guide to First Wives and Murder (A Countess of Harleigh Mystery)
- Hulse, S.M. Black River
- Kingsbury, Karen. Brush of Wings
- Maynard, Joyce. Count the Ways
- Moore, Taylor. Down Range (A Garrett Kohl Novel)
- Naigle, Nancy. The Shell Collector
- Vonnegut, Kurt. Welcome to the Monkey House
Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Cooke, Julia. Come Fly the World
- Sweazy, Larry D. The Return of the Wolf
- Walsh, S. Kirk. The Elephant of Belfast
Non-Fiction
- Briggs, Pamela Beer with Natalie McDonald (et al.). The Schoolhouse Experiment: Re-Imagining School
- Brown, John W. and Amanda E. Doyle. 100 Things to do in Missouri Before You Die
- Conkin, Paul K. A Revolution Down on the Farm
- Hughes, Ralph K. The Railroads of Southeast Missouri, Vol. 1
- Lowen, James. Much Ado About Mothing: A Year Intoxicated by Britain’s Rare and Remarkable Moths
- MacDougall, Kate. London’s Number One Dog-Walking Agency: A Memoir
- McLaurin, Jennie A. and Cymbline Tancongco Culiat. Designed to Heal: What the Body Shows Us About Healing Wounds, Repairing Relationships, and Restoring Community
- Morris, Marc. The Anglo-Saxons: A History of the Beginnings of England, 400-1066
- Orens, Jeffrey. The Soul of Genius: Marie Curie, Albert Einstein, and the Meeting that Changed the Course of Science
- Smith, Shane. Greenhouse Gardener’s Companion: Growing Food and Flowers in Your Greenhouse or Sunspace (Illustrated by Marjorie C. Leggitt)
- Tekiela, Stan. Birds of Missouri Field Guide (New edition)
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Bruchac, Joseph. Rez Dogs
- Carr, Simonetta. J.R.R, Tolkien for Kids: His Life and Writings
- Crane, Cody. All About Fossils: Discovering Dinosaurs and Other Clues to the Past
- Dawson, Mike. The Fifth Quarter (Graphic Novel)
- Dragt, Tonke. The Goldsmith and the Master Thief
- Friesen, Jeff. Lego Space Projects: 52 Creative Models
- Gannett, Ruth Stiles. Elmer and the Dragon
- Green, John Patrick. Investi Gators: Off the Hook (Graphic Novel)
- Holm, Jennifer L. and Matthew Holm. BabyMouse: Tales from the Locker
- Korman, Gordon. Linked
- O’Hara, Mo and Jess Bradley. Agent Moose: Moose on a Mission (Graphic Novel)
- Pearson, Luke. Hilda and the Black Hound (Graphic Novel)
- Raschka, Chris. Saint Spotting or How to Read a Church
- Scragg, Hailey. Underground Cities (Hidden, Lost and Discovered Series)
Picture Books
- Coat, Janik. CompPARROTives (a Board Book)
- Crumpton, Nick. Why Can’t Horses Burp? (Illustrated by Lily Snowden-Fine)
- Floca, Brian. Keeping the City Going
- Sooy, Julia. Every Day, Chemistry (Illustrated by Bonnie Pang)
- van der Meer, Maya. Kuan Yin: The Princess Who Became the Goddess of Compassion