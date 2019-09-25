{{featured_button_text}}
New library materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

 Democrat News file photo

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Atwood, Margaret. The Testaments
  • Beaton, M.C. Colonel Sandhurst to the Rescue (The Poor Relation, 5)
  • Blackburn, Lynn H. One Final Breath (Dive Team Investigations)
  • Borman, Tracy. The Devil’s Slave
  • Camilleri, Andrea. The Other End of the Line: An Inspector Montalbano Mystery
  • Cleeves, Ann. The Long Call
  • Hardy, Thomas. Far from the Madding Crowd
  • Irvin, Kelly. Over the Line
  • Jance, J.A. Sins of the Fathers (A J. P. Beaumont Novel)
  • Johnson, Craig. Land of Wolves
  • Preston, Douglas and Lincoln Child. Old Bones
  • Steel, Danielle. The Dark Side
  • Sykes, S.D. The Bone Fire
  • Trimboli, Wendy and Alicia Zaluga. The Resurrectionist of Caligo
  • Turano, Jen. Diamond in the Rough

Non-Fiction

  • Gray, Amber. The Handy Accounting Answer Book
  • Good Housekeeping: Keto Diet—100+ Low-Carb, High Fat Recipes
  • Macfarlane, Robert. The Old Ways: A Journey on Foot
  • Shore, Debbie. Half Yard: Bags and Purses
  • Summer, Judith. Plants Go to War: A Botanical History of World War II
  • Watson, Cecelia.  Semicolon: The Past, Present, and Future of a Misunderstood Mark
  • Wexler, Natalie. The Knowledge Gap: The Hidden Cause of America’s Broken Education System—and How to Fix it

YA Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Hering, Marianne and Paul McCusker. Showdown with the Shepherd (The Imagination Station, 5)
  • Hering, Marianne and Paul McCusker. Problems in Plymouth (The Imagination Station, 6)
  • Ormsbee, K.E. The House in Poplar Wood—A Magical retelling of Charles Dicken’s A Christmas Carol (Illustrated by Tony Ross)
  • Patterson, James. Maximum Ride Never More (The Protectors, 5)
  • Sanderson, Brandon. Skyward (a new Series)

J Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Dee, Barbara. Everything I Know About You
  • Holt, K.A. Knock Out
  • Kelly, Entrada Kelly. Lalani of the Distant Sea
  • Latham, Jean Lee. Carry On, Mr. Bowditch
  • Layne, Steven L. Mergers (#2)
  • Layne, Steven L. This Side of Paradise (#1)
  • More Curious Jane: Science + Design + Engineering for Inquisitive Girls
  • Sutherland, Tui T. The Dragonet Prophecy (Wings of Fire, 1)
  • Sutherland, Tui T. The Lost Heir (Wings of Fire, 3)
  • Sutherland, Tui T. The Hidden Kingdom (Wings of Fire, 3)

Picture Books

  • Cole, Henry. Spot and Dot
  • Ford, Emily and Tim Warnes. The Big Book Adventure
  • Gilmore, Sophie. Little Doctor and the Fearless Beast
  • Gravett, Emily Cyril and Pat
  • Mauer, Tracy Nelson. Samuel Morse, That’s Who—The Story of the Telegraph and Morse Code (Illustrated by el primo Ramón)
  • Pinkney, Brian. Puppy Truck
  • Posada, Mia. Summer Green to Autumn Gold: Uncovering Leaves’ Hidden Colors
  • Reidy, Jean. Truman (Illustrated by Lucy Ruth Cummins)
  • Thermes, Jennifer. Grandma Gatewood Hikes the Appalachian Trail
  • Uegaki, Chieri and Genevieve Simms. Ojiichan’s Gift

Video (DVD)

  • Elvis 75th Birthday Collection (Flaming Star, Love me Tender, Wild in the Country)
  • The Hours (Nicole Kidman)
  • Grantchester, Season 4
  • Midsomer Murders, Series 19, part 1
  • Score: A Film Music Documentary
  • Spitfire: The Plane that Saved the World
  • Star Wars: The Force Awakens
  • Won’t You Be My Neighbor

