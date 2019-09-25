If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Atwood, Margaret. The Testaments
- Beaton, M.C. Colonel Sandhurst to the Rescue (The Poor Relation, 5)
- Blackburn, Lynn H. One Final Breath (Dive Team Investigations)
- Borman, Tracy. The Devil’s Slave
- Camilleri, Andrea. The Other End of the Line: An Inspector Montalbano Mystery
- Cleeves, Ann. The Long Call
- Hardy, Thomas. Far from the Madding Crowd
- Irvin, Kelly. Over the Line
- Jance, J.A. Sins of the Fathers (A J. P. Beaumont Novel)
- Johnson, Craig. Land of Wolves
- Preston, Douglas and Lincoln Child. Old Bones
- Steel, Danielle. The Dark Side
- Sykes, S.D. The Bone Fire
- Trimboli, Wendy and Alicia Zaluga. The Resurrectionist of Caligo
- Turano, Jen. Diamond in the Rough
Non-Fiction
- Gray, Amber. The Handy Accounting Answer Book
- Good Housekeeping: Keto Diet—100+ Low-Carb, High Fat Recipes
- Macfarlane, Robert. The Old Ways: A Journey on Foot
- Shore, Debbie. Half Yard: Bags and Purses
- Summer, Judith. Plants Go to War: A Botanical History of World War II
- Watson, Cecelia. Semicolon: The Past, Present, and Future of a Misunderstood Mark
- Wexler, Natalie. The Knowledge Gap: The Hidden Cause of America’s Broken Education System—and How to Fix it
YA Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Hering, Marianne and Paul McCusker. Showdown with the Shepherd (The Imagination Station, 5)
- Hering, Marianne and Paul McCusker. Problems in Plymouth (The Imagination Station, 6)
- Ormsbee, K.E. The House in Poplar Wood—A Magical retelling of Charles Dicken’s A Christmas Carol (Illustrated by Tony Ross)
- Patterson, James. Maximum Ride Never More (The Protectors, 5)
- Sanderson, Brandon. Skyward (a new Series)
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Dee, Barbara. Everything I Know About You
- Holt, K.A. Knock Out
- Kelly, Entrada Kelly. Lalani of the Distant Sea
- Latham, Jean Lee. Carry On, Mr. Bowditch
- Layne, Steven L. Mergers (#2)
- Layne, Steven L. This Side of Paradise (#1)
- More Curious Jane: Science + Design + Engineering for Inquisitive Girls
- Sutherland, Tui T. The Dragonet Prophecy (Wings of Fire, 1)
- Sutherland, Tui T. The Lost Heir (Wings of Fire, 3)
- Sutherland, Tui T. The Hidden Kingdom (Wings of Fire, 3)
Picture Books
- Cole, Henry. Spot and Dot
- Ford, Emily and Tim Warnes. The Big Book Adventure
- Gilmore, Sophie. Little Doctor and the Fearless Beast
- Gravett, Emily Cyril and Pat
- Mauer, Tracy Nelson. Samuel Morse, That’s Who—The Story of the Telegraph and Morse Code (Illustrated by el primo Ramón)
- Pinkney, Brian. Puppy Truck
- Posada, Mia. Summer Green to Autumn Gold: Uncovering Leaves’ Hidden Colors
- Reidy, Jean. Truman (Illustrated by Lucy Ruth Cummins)
- Thermes, Jennifer. Grandma Gatewood Hikes the Appalachian Trail
- Uegaki, Chieri and Genevieve Simms. Ojiichan’s Gift
Video (DVD)
- Elvis 75th Birthday Collection (Flaming Star, Love me Tender, Wild in the Country)
- The Hours (Nicole Kidman)
- Grantchester, Season 4
- Midsomer Murders, Series 19, part 1
- Score: A Film Music Documentary
- Spitfire: The Plane that Saved the World
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- Won’t You Be My Neighbor
