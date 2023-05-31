If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Bannalec, Jean-Luc. Death in Brittany
- Barclay, Linwood. The Lie Maker
- Carcaterra, Lorenzo. Nonna Maria and the Case of the Stolen Necklace
- Doctorow, Cory. Red Team Blues
- Ferguson, Melissa. Famous for a Living
- Fisher, Suzanne Woods. The Secret of Happiness
- Fortune, Carley. Meet Me at the Lake
- Gray, Claudia. The Late Mrs. Willoughby
- Hanrahan, Gareth. The Sword Defiant
- Life Beyond Us
- McGee, Stephenia H. The Swindler’s Daughter
- Roberts, Nora. Identity
- Shearer, Eleanor. River Sing Me Home
Non-Fiction
- Clavin, Tom. Follow Me to Hell: McNelly’s Texas Rangers and the Rise of Frontier Justice
- The Complete Guide to Bathrooms
- Cravit, David & Larry Wolf. Super Aging: Getting Older Without Getting Old
- Ganderton, Lucinda. Embroidery: The Ideal Guide to Stitching, Whatever Your Level of Expertise
- Grann, David. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder
- Hudson, David L. The Handy Supreme Court Answer Book, Second Edition: The History and Issues Explained
- Quammen, David. The Heartbeat of the Wild: Dispatches from Landscapes of Wonder, Peril, and Hope
- Rigden, Mia. Foodwise: A Fresh Approach to Nutrition with 100 Delicious Recipes
- Steinberg, Jonny. Winnie and Nelson: Portrait of a Marriage
- Vance, Ashlee. When the Heavens Went on Sale: The Misfits and Geniuses Racing to Put Space Within Reach
- Winchester, Simon. Knowing What We Know: The Transmission of Knowledge from Ancient Wisdom to Modern Magic
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Anderson, Susan B. Kid’s Knitting Workshop
- Applegate, Katherine. The One and Only Ruby
- Gish, Ashley. The Voynich Manuscript
- McDonald, Jill. Exploring Dinosaurs
- McNeill, Suzanne. Friendship Bracelets 101: Fun to Make, Wear, and Share!
- Oliver, Reina & Karel Claes. The Best Mommies and Daddies
- Osborne, Mary Pope. Magic Tree House: Merlin Missions: Books 1-8
- Sleepy Hollow
- Tyner, Artika R. The Untold Story of Annie Turnbo Malone
Picture Book
- Adler, David A. Pass the Ball, Mo!
- Allman, John Robert. Boys Dance!
- Amato, Max. Pick Me!
- Bilby, Bob. Bluey
- Bluey: Good Night Fruit Bat
- Holabird, Katharine. Angelina Ballerina: Best Big Sister Ever!
- King, Trey. LEGO City: Detective Chase McCain: Save That Cargo!
- Landers, Ace. LEGO Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith
- Lang, Suzanne. Grumpy Monkey: Ready, Set, Bananas!
- LEGO Jurassic World: Daring Dinosaur Adventures!
- Otheguy, Emma. Reina Ramos, Works It Out!
- Sainte-Marie, Buffy. Still This Love Goes On
Audiobook
- Jenoff, Pam. Code Name Sapphire
- Meltzer, Brad. The Nazi Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill Roosevelt, Stalin, and Churchill
- Roberts, Nora. Hidden Heart
- Winespear, Jacqueline. The White Lady
Video
- I Remember Mama
- New Zealand from Above
- Sea Monster: A Prehistoric Adventure
- The Wind Rises