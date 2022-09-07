 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

ORL New Materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free. 

Fiction 

  • Berenson, Laurien. Peg and Rose Solve a Murder
  • Delany, Vicki. Murder Spills the Tea
  • Eason, Lynette. Crossfire
  • Fielding, Joy. The Housekeeper
  • Gallico, Paul. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
  • Hannah, Kristin. The Great Alone
  • Kruger, William Kent. Fox Creek
  • McClay, Jocelyn. Her Forbidden Amish Love
  • McClay, Jocelyn. Their Surprise Amish Marriage
  • McClay, Jocelyn. Their Unpredictable Path
  • Stover, Sharee. Cold Case Trail
  • Stover, Sharee. Grave Christmas Secrets
  • Stover, Sharee. Tracking Concealed Evidence
  • Walters, Minette. The Swift and the Harrier
  • Winfrey, Kerry. Just Another Love Song
  • Woods, Stuart. Black Dog 

Non-Fiction 

  • Bellstedt Myers, Christiane. The Natural Cozy Cottage: 100 Styling Ideas to Create a Warm and Welcoming Home
  • Chancellor, Edward. The Price of Time: The Real Story of Interest
  • Frantz, Douglas & Catherine Collins. Salmon Wars: The Dark Underbelly of Our Favorite Dish
  • Hollywood, Paul. Bake: My Best Ever Recipes for the Classics
  • Inch, Sarah Rose. Modern Home Maker: Creative Ideas for Stylish Living
  • Kremer, Gary R. This Place of Promise: A Historian’s Perspective on 200 Years of Missouri History
  • Padilla, Antonio. Fantastic Numbers and Where to Find Them: A Cosmic Quest from Zero to Infinity
  • Riffenburgh, Beau. Pinkerton’s Great Detective: The Amazing Life and Times of James McParland
  • Schrenk, Kathy. Katy Trail: A Guided Tour Through History

YA Fiction/Non-fiction 

  • Benway, Robin. A Year to the Day
  • Carmody, Isobelle. Night Gate
  • Roth, Veronica. Four

 J Fiction/Non-Fiction 

  • Collodi, C. The Adventures of Pinocchio
  • Eastep, Amanda Cleary. Jack vs. the Tornado
  • Goosebumps: Slappy’s Tales of Horror
  • Nuhfer, Heather. My So-Called Superpowers 

Picture Books 

  • Accorsi, William. How Big Is the Lion? My First Book of Measuring
  • Butler, M. Christina. One Snowy Night
  • Cangelosi, Donna. Mister Rogers’ Gift of Music
  • Long, Sylvia. Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star
  • Mortimer, Anne. Bunny’s Easter Egg
  • Rey, Margaret & H. A. Curious George in Follow That Hat
  • Schertle, Alice. Little Blue Truck’s Halloween
  • Yolen, Jane. How Do Dinosaurs Play with Their Friends? 

Large Print 

  • Cotton, Ralph. Gunman’s Pass
  • Culliton, Emily. The Misfortune of Marion Palm
  • Johnstone, William W. The Devil’s Crossing
  • Malliet, G. M. Weycombe

Video (DVD) 

  • Edith Bouvier Beale and Her Daughter Edie In Grey Gardens
  • Good Witch: Seasons One-Six
  • Mr. Malcolm’s List
  • The Perfect Pairing & Raise a Glass to Love 2-Movie Hallmark Collection
  • Superbook
  • Superbook: David and Saul
  • Superbook: Elisha and the Syrians
  • Superbook: King Solomon
