New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Coben, Harlan. The Match
- Fluke, Joanne. Caramel Pecan Roll Murder
- Fu, Melissa. Peach Blossom Spring
- Kilpack, Josi S. The Valet’s Secret
- Layle, Shaen. To Heal a Heart
- Le Guin, Ursula K. Worlds of Exile and Illusion
- Shepherd, Peng. The Cartographers
- St. James, Simone. The Book of Cold Cases
- Strong, Angela Ruth. Husband Auditions
- Stuart, A. M. Evil in Emerald
Non-Fiction
- Golenbock, Peter. Whispers of the Gods: Tales from Baseball’s Golden Age, Told by the Men Who Played It
- Hill, Frederick B., & Alexander Jackson Hill. A Flick of Sunshine: The Remarkable Shipwrecked, Marooned, Maritime Adventures, and Tragic Fate of an American Original
- Schwartzel, Erich. Red Carpet: Hollywood, China, and the Global Battle for Cultural Supremacy
People are also reading…
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Bowling, Dusti. Across the Desert
- Esbaum, Jill. Jack Knight’s Brave Flight
- Ferry, Beth. Crab & Snail: The Invisible Whale
- Hsiung-Blodgett, Amanda. First Mandarin Sounds
- Kurilla, Renée. The Flower Garden
- Mercer, Bobby. Junk Drawer Engineering
- Perdew, Laura. Crazy Contraptions: Build Rube Goldberg Machines that Swoop, Spin, Stack, and Swivel with Hands-On Engineering Activities
- Provensen, Alice, & Martin Provensen. The Provensen Book of Fairy Tales
- Wilde, Fran. The Ship of Stolen Words
Picture Books
- Aronson, Sarah. Just Like Rube Goldberg
- Cheng, Eugenia. Bake Infinity Pie with X+Y
- Chin, Jason. Your Place in the Universe
- Deenihan, Jamie L. B. When Grandma Gives You a Lemon Tree
- Eggers, Dave. We Became Jaguars
- Ejaita, Diana. Olu & Greta
- Greig, Louise. The Little Prince
- Harris, Robie H. Somewhere
- Hillenbrand, Will. Kite Day: A Bear and Mole Story
- Kim, Aram. Let’s Go to Taekwondo
- Lang, Suzanne. Grumpy Monkey
- Llenas, Anna. The Color Monster: A Story About Emotions
- Marshall, Linda Elovitz. Rainbow Weaver Tejedora del Arcoíris
- Maynor, Megan. The Sandcastle That Lola Built
- McGee, Randel. Zhang Heng and the Incredible Earthquake Detector
- Montgomery, Sy. The Seagull and the Sea Captain
- Napoli, Donna Jo. Words to Make a Friend: A Story in Japanese and English
- Quintero, Isabel. My Papi Has a Motorcycle
- Rhee, Helena Ku. The Turtle Ship
- Sterling, Michelle. When Lola Visits
- Wang, Andrea. Watercress
- Yang, James. A Boy Named Isamu
Audiobook
- Reyes, Raquel V. Mango, Mambo, and Murder
Video (DVD)
- Clifford the Big Red Dog
- Influenza 1918
- King Richard: Based on the True Story of Venus and Serena Williams
- Lucy Worsley’s Royal Myths & Secrets: Volume 2
- One Hit From Home
YA Fiction/Non-fiction
- Little Badger, Darcie. A Snake Falls to Earth
- Velez, Angela. Lulu and Milagro’s Search for Clarity