Fiction
- Baldacci, David. A Minute to Midnight
- Brody, Frances. The Body on the Train: A Kate Shackleton Mystery
- Clark, Cassandra. Murder at Whitby Abbey: A Hildegard of Meaux Medieval Mystery
- Deveraux, Jude. Met Her Match
- Goldsborough, Robert. Fade to Black: A Nero Wolfe Mystery
- Holloway, Karla. A Death in Harlem
- Huber, Anna Lee. Penny for Your Secrets
- Oke, Janette and Laurel Oke Logan. Where Courage Calls
- Thayer, Nancy. Let it Snow
- Wilson, Daniel H.MichaelCrichton: The Andromeda Evolution
Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Clark, Mary Higgins. Kiss the Girls and Make Them Cry
- Filgate, Michele (ed.). What My Mother and I Don’t Talk about: Fifteen Writers Break the Silence
- Gunn, Shorty. Blood Red Star (Linford Westerns)
- Hamlin, Ardeana. Pink Chimneys: A Novel of Nineteenth-Century Maine
- Kennedy, Maxwell Taylor. Sea Change: A Man, A Boat, A Journey Home
- Meeks, Marika and Elizabeth Ridley. Incredibull Stella: How the Love of a Pit Bull Rescued a Family
- Woods, Stuart. Stealth
Non-Fiction
- Aidells, Bruce. Complete Sausage Book
- Epstein, David. Range: Why Generalists Triumph in a Specialized World
- Hirsch, E.D. and Linda Bevilacqua (eds.) What Your Preschooler Needs to Know: Get Ready for Kindergarten
- Johnson, Daniel E. Disposable: When Dating is Not Loving Your Neighbor
- Jones, Dan. Crusaders: The Epic History of the Wars for the Holy Lands
- Miller, Donald L. Vicksburg: Grant’s Campaign that Broke the Confederacy
- The Old Farmer’s 2020 Almanac
- Peterson’s 2020 Scholarships, Grants and Prizes
- Sever, Shauna. Midwest Made: Big, Bold Baking from the Heartland
- Shore, Debbie. Half Yard Heaven: Easy Sewing Projects Using Left-over Pieces of Fabric
- Stavrinide, Liz and John Schlimm. Extraordinary Dogs: Stories from Search and Rescue Dogs, Comfort Dogs and Other Canine Heroes
- Theroux, Paul. On the Plain of Snakes: A Mexican Journey
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Burris, Judy and Wayne Richards. The Life Cycles of Butterflies
- Calejo, Ryan. Charlie Hernández and the Castle of Bones
- Cowan, Mary Morton. Cyrus Field’s Big Dream: The Daring Effort to Lay the First Transatlantic Telegraph Cable
- Franklin, Devin. Put on Your Owl Eyes: Open Your Senses and Discover Nature’s Secretes (Mapping, Tracking and Journaling Activities)
- Pen and Hu. Hirameki: Draw What you See
- Poskitt, Kjartan. Harry Houdini (Illustrated by Geraint Ford)
- Walsh, Jenni L. She Dared: Bethany Hamilton
Picture books
- D’Aquino, Andrea. A Life Made by Hand: The Story of Ruth Asawa
- Cooper, Susan. The Shortest Day (illustrated by Carson Ellis)
- Fearnley, Jan. Little Robin’s Christmas
- Savage, Stephen. Sign Off
- Scarlon, Liz Garton. One Dark Bird (Illustrated by Fran Preston-Gannon)
- Wadsworth, Ginger. Born to Draw Comics: The Story of Charles Schulz and the Creation of Peanuts (Illustrated by Craig Orback)
- White, Teagan. Adventures with Barefoot Critters: An ABC Book
Video (DVD)
- Astro Boy, The Complete Series
- Duck Dynasty, Season 1
- Dungeons and Dragons
- Gods and Generals (Jeff Daniels, Stephen Lang)
- Juno
- Matlock, The First Season
- The Maze Runner Trilogy (Maze Runners, Scorch Trials and Death Cure)
- Remains of the Day
- The Rocketeer
- Shakespeare and Hathaway, Season 2
- Star Wars Rebels, Season 1 (animated)
- Where Angels Go…Trouble Follows (Rosalind Russell)
