New library materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

Fiction

  • Baldacci, David. A Minute to Midnight
  • Brody, Frances. The Body on the Train: A Kate Shackleton Mystery
  • Clark, Cassandra. Murder at Whitby Abbey: A Hildegard of Meaux Medieval Mystery
  • Deveraux, Jude. Met Her Match
  • Goldsborough, Robert. Fade to Black: A Nero Wolfe Mystery
  • Holloway, Karla. A Death in Harlem
  • Huber, Anna Lee. Penny for Your Secrets
  • Oke, Janette and Laurel Oke Logan. Where Courage Calls
  • Thayer, Nancy. Let it Snow
  • Wilson, Daniel H.MichaelCrichton: The Andromeda Evolution

Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Clark, Mary Higgins. Kiss the Girls and Make Them Cry
  • Filgate, Michele (ed.). What My Mother and I Don’t Talk about: Fifteen Writers Break the Silence
  • Gunn, Shorty. Blood Red Star (Linford Westerns)
  • Hamlin, Ardeana. Pink Chimneys: A Novel of Nineteenth-Century Maine
  • Kennedy, Maxwell Taylor. Sea Change: A Man, A Boat, A Journey Home
  • Meeks, Marika and Elizabeth Ridley.  Incredibull Stella: How the Love of a Pit Bull Rescued a Family
  • Woods, Stuart. Stealth

Non-Fiction

  • Aidells, Bruce. Complete Sausage Book
  • Epstein, David. Range: Why Generalists Triumph in a Specialized World
  • Hirsch, E.D. and Linda Bevilacqua (eds.) What Your Preschooler Needs to Know: Get Ready for Kindergarten
  • Johnson, Daniel E. Disposable: When Dating is Not Loving Your Neighbor
  • Jones, Dan. Crusaders: The Epic History of the Wars for the Holy Lands
  • Miller, Donald L. Vicksburg: Grant’s Campaign that Broke the Confederacy
  • The Old Farmer’s 2020 Almanac
  • Peterson’s 2020 Scholarships, Grants and Prizes
  • Sever, Shauna. Midwest Made: Big, Bold Baking from the Heartland
  • Shore, Debbie. Half Yard Heaven: Easy Sewing Projects Using Left-over Pieces of Fabric
  • Stavrinide, Liz and John Schlimm. Extraordinary Dogs: Stories from Search and Rescue Dogs, Comfort Dogs and Other Canine Heroes
  • Theroux, Paul. On the Plain of Snakes: A Mexican Journey
J Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Burris, Judy and Wayne Richards. The Life Cycles of Butterflies
  • Calejo, Ryan. Charlie Hernández and the Castle of Bones
  • Cowan, Mary Morton. Cyrus Field’s Big Dream: The Daring Effort to Lay the First Transatlantic Telegraph Cable
  • Franklin, Devin. Put on Your Owl Eyes: Open Your Senses and Discover Nature’s Secretes (Mapping, Tracking and Journaling Activities)
  • Pen and Hu. Hirameki: Draw What you See
  • Poskitt, Kjartan. Harry Houdini (Illustrated by Geraint Ford)
  • Walsh, Jenni L. She Dared: Bethany Hamilton

Picture books

  • D’Aquino, Andrea. A Life Made by Hand: The Story of Ruth Asawa
  • Cooper, Susan. The Shortest Day (illustrated by Carson Ellis)
  • Fearnley, Jan. Little Robin’s Christmas
  • Savage, Stephen. Sign Off
  • Scarlon, Liz Garton. One Dark Bird (Illustrated by Fran Preston-Gannon)
  • Wadsworth, Ginger. Born to Draw Comics: The Story of Charles Schulz and the Creation of Peanuts (Illustrated by Craig Orback)
  • White, Teagan. Adventures with Barefoot Critters: An ABC Book

Video (DVD)

  • Astro Boy, The Complete Series
  • Duck Dynasty, Season 1
  • Dungeons and Dragons
  • Gods and Generals (Jeff Daniels, Stephen Lang)
  • Juno
  • Matlock, The First Season
  • The Maze Runner Trilogy (Maze Runners, Scorch Trials and Death Cure)
  • Remains of the Day
  • The Rocketeer
  • Shakespeare and Hathaway, Season 2
  • Star Wars Rebels, Season 1 (animated)
  • Where Angels Go…Trouble Follows (Rosalind Russell)

