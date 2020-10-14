New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Blackstock, Terri. Private Justice
- Clarke, Susanna. Piranesi
- Cleeves, Ann. The Darkest Evening
- Donaldson, Julianne. Edenbrooke
- Goodard, Elizabeth. Don’t Keep Silent
- Hairston, Andrea. Master of Poisons (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Haig, Matt. The Midnight Library
- Klassen, Julie. An Ivy Hill Christmas
- James, Miranda. Cat Me If You Can (A Cat in the Stacks Mystery)
- Luesse, Valerie Fraser. The Key to Everything
- Millar, Margaret. Collected Stories
- Morrow, Bradford. The Forger’s Daughter
- Novak, Brenda. No One But You
- Patterson, James. The Coast to Coast Murders
- Pike, Signe. The Forgotten Kingdom
Mass Market Paperback
- Carr, Robyn. A New Hope (A Thunder Point Novel)
- Chien, Vivien. Killer Kung Pao
- Novak, Brenda. Unforgettable You
- Penney, Elizabeth. Thread and Dead: The Apron Shop Series
Non-Fiction
- Batchelor, Jennie and Alison Larkin. Jane Austen Embroidery: Regency Patterns Reimagined for Modern Stitchers
- Carlyle, Thomas. The French Revolution: A History
- McDermott, Kate. Pie Camp: The Skills You Need to Make Any Pie You Want
- Melillo, Edward D. The Butterfly Effect: Insects and the Making of the Modern World
- Rady, Martyn. The Habsburgs: To Rule the World
- Parks, Christine and Susan M. Walcott. Grow Your Own Tea: The Complete Guide to Cultivating, Harvesting, and Preparing
- Ogston, Gemma. The Self-Care Cookbook: Easy Healing Plant Based-Recipes
- Wong, Alice. Disability Visibility: First-Person Stories from the Twenty-First Century
Youth Fiction/Non-Fiction
- DiTerlizza, Tony. Kenny and the Dragon
- Ferrie, Chris. Let’s Make a Rainbow! Seeing the Science of Light with Optical Physics
- Jacques, Brian. Martin the Warrior (A Tale of Redwall)
- Jacques, Brian. Mossflower (A Tale of Redwall)
- Kitchen Explorers! 60+ Recipes, Experiments, and Games for Young Chefs
- Nordic Tales: Folktales from Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland and Denmark (Illustrations by Ulla Thynell)
- Peirce, Lincoln. Big Nate: The Gerbil Ate My Homework
- Tarshis, Laura. I Survived —The Shark Attacks of 1916: The Graphic Novel (Illustrated by Haus Studio)
Picture Books
- Henkes, Kevin. Sun Flower Lion
- Howden, Sarah. Cone Cat (Illustrated by Carmen Mok)
- Relth, Michael. Picture Book by Dog
- Wiesner, David. Robobaby
Video (DVD)
- American Dreamz (Hugh Grant)
- Amish Grace
- Duplicity (Julia Roberts)
- Elizabethtown (Orlando Bloom)
- The Last of the Mohicans (Daniel Day Lewis)
- Man of the Year (Robin Williams)
- On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (Blu-Ray)
- Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Music CDs
- Beethoven, Piano Concerto No, 2 and the Overture to Fidelio
- Bruch, Violin Concerto No 1, Col Nidrei and Mendelssohn, Violin Concerto in E Minor
- Chopin, World Famous Piano Music, Vol. 1 (Impromptus, Nocturnes, Fantasie)
- Haydn, Emperor Quartet
- Mozart, Symphonies, No, 22, 24 and 29
- Mozart, Flute Concerto in D Major
- Treasures of the Baroque (Vivaldi, Corelli, Locatelli, Albinoni)— Short Pieces of the Great Composers, Vol. 1
