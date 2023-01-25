 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

ORL New Materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction 

  • Coble, Colleen. Dark of Night
  • Frantz, Laura. The Rose and the Thistle
  • Hawkins, Rachel. The Villa
  • Lovesey, Peter. Showstopper
  • Morrissey, Hannah. The Widowmaker
  • Perry, Thomas. Murder Book
  • Preston, Douglas & Lincoln Child. The Cabinet of Dr. Leng
  • Quick, Matthew. We Are the Light
  • Tracy, P. J. The Devil You Know 

Non-Fiction 

  • Chittka, Lars. The Mind of a Bee
  • Dean, Janice. I Am the Storm
  • Mainwaring, Richard. What the Ear Hears (and Doesn’t): Inside the Extraordinary Everyday World of Frequency
  • McDougall, Christopher & Eric Orton. Born to Run 2: The Ultimate Training Guide
  • Rose, Alexander. The Lion and the Fox: Two Rival Spies and the Secret Plot to Build a Confederate Navy
  • Sheehy, Suzie. The Matter of Everything: How Curiosity, Physics and Improbable Experiments Changed the World 

YA Fiction/Non-fiction 

  • Black, Holly. The Queen of Nothing
  • Black, Holly. The Wicked King 

J Fiction/Non-Fiction 

  • Lafferty, Mur. Minecraft: The Lost Journals
  • Martin, Laura. Edge of Extinction: The Arc Plan 

Picture Books 

  • Cohen, Tziporah. On the Corner of Chocolate Avenue: How Milton Hershey Brought Milk Chocolate to America
  • Coven, Wanda. Henry Heckelbeck and the Great Frog Escape
  • Lovett, Courtney. Basketball Dreams
  • Moo Moo, Peekaboo: A Lift the Flap Storybook
  • Oldland, Nicholas. Up the Creek
  • Silvano, Wendi. Turkey’s Valentine Surprise
  • Touch & Feel Wild Animals 

Large Print 

  • Afshar, Tessa. The Hidden Prince
  • Cass, Laurie. The Crime That Binds
  • McKinlay, Jenn. The Plot and the Pendulum
  • Pearson, Robin W. Walking in Tall Weeds 

Audiobook 

  • Crichton, Michael. Binary
  • King, Stephen & Richard Chizmar. Gwendy’s Button Box
  • Michaels, Fern. Exclusive
  • Michaels, Fern. Vanishing Act
  • Moyes, Jojo. After You
  • Patterson, James. Detective Cross
  • Robb, J. D. Thankless in Death
  • Roberts, Nora. Love Comes Along
  • Silva, Daniel. The Messenger
  • Sparks, Nicholas. See Me 

Video (DVD) 

  • The Journey: White Pass & Yukon Route
  • Mud
  • The Perfect Storm
  • Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
  • Sesame Street: The Best of Elmo
  • Sesame Street: Elmo’s Potty Time
