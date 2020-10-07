 Skip to main content
New materials in Ozark Regional Library System
New library materials

New library materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St. It will be closed until further notice.

 Democrat News file photo

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

• Cantore, Janice. Cold Aim

• Cole, Alyssa, When No One is Watching: A Thriller

• Cox, Amanda. The Edge of Belonging

• Dixon, Helena. Murder at the Playhouse: A Miss Underhay Mystery

• Harris, Lisa. The Traitor’s Pawn

• Hauck, Rachel. The Writing Desk

• Johnson, Craig. Next to Last Stand

• Lester, Natasha. The Paris Secret

• McHugh, Clare. A Most English Princess

• Miller, Sue. Monogamy

• Picoult, Jodi. The Book of Two Ways

• Robinson, Marilynne. Jack

• Ross, Ann B. Miss Julia Stirs up Trouble

• Shaw, L.C. The Silent Conspiracy

• Sparks, Nicholas. The Return

• Zahn, Timothy. Star Wars Thrawn Ascendancy: Chaos Rising

Large Print Westerns

• James, Terry. Legacy of a Gunfighter

• Rand, Caleb. Whitewater Run

• Sunman, Corba. Corba Sunman

Non-Fiction

• Baime, A.J. Dewey Defeats Truman: The 1948 Election and the Battle for

America’s Soul

• Barnes, Trevor. Dead Doubles: The Extraordinary Worldwide Hunt for One of

the Cold War’s Most Notorious Spy Rings

• Fields, Kelly. The Good Book of Southern Baking: A Revival of Biscuits, Cakes, and Cornbread

• Goodrich, David. A Voyage Across an Ancient Ocean: A Bicycle Journey Through the Northern Dominion of Oil

• Homolka, Gina. Skinnytaste Meal Prep: Healthy Make-Ahead Meals and Freezer Recipes to Simplify Your Life

• Reilly, Robert R. America on Trial: A Defense of the Founding

• Sabar, Ariel. Veritas: A Harvard Professor, A Con Man and the Gospel of Jesus’s Wife

• Shearer, Clea and Joanna Teplin. The Home Edit: Life—The No-Guilt Guide to

Owning What You Want and Organizing Everything

• Stewart, Whitney and Hans C. Andersson. Genomics: A Revolution in Health

and Disease Discovery

• Wilkerson, Isabel. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents

YA Fiction/Non-Fiction

• Behar, Ruth. Letters from Cuba

• Nix, Garth. The Left-Handed Booksellers of London

• Sellet, Amanda. By the Book

J Fiction/Non-Fiction

• Brallier, Max. The Last Kids on Earth and the Skeleton Road (illustrated by

Douglas Holgate)

• DiTerlizzi, Tony. Kenny and the Beasts

• Fridolfs, Derek and Dave Bardin. Fort Solitude (DC Comics: Secret Hero

Society)

• Grossman, Lev. The Silver Arrow

• Guterson, Ben. The Secrets of Winterhouse

• Guterson, Ben. Winterhouse

• Jacques, Brian. Redwall

• Lang, Heidi and Kati Bartkowski. Whispering Pines

• McDonald, Megan. Judy Moody and the Bad Luck Charm (#11)

• McDonald, Megan. Judy Mood, Mood Marian (#12)

• Timberlake, Amy. Skunk and Badger (illustrated by Jon Klassen)

• Yang, Kelly. Three Keys

Video (DVD)

• Alita: Battle Angel

• The Christmas Shoes (Rob Lowe)

• Disney’s A Christmas Carol (Jim Carrey)

• Hotel Rwanda

• What Katy Did

