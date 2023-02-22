If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Berry, Steve. The Last Kingdom
- Francis, Felix. Iced
- Goddard, Elizabeth. Cold Light of Day
- Harper, Jane. Exiles
- Hoover, Colleen. Heart Bones
- Hurwitz, Gregg. The Last Orphan
- Jiles, Paulette. News of the World
- Jones, Dan. Essex Dogs
- Joyce, Rachel. Maureen
- Kellerman, Jonathan. Unnatural History
- Malliet, G. M. Invitation to a Killer
- Moyes, Jojo. Someone Else’s Shoes
- Robb, J. D. Encore in Death
- Rollins, James. The Cradle of Ice
- Ryan, Hank Phillippi. The House Guest
Non-Fiction
- Achorn, Edward. The Lincoln Miracle: Inside the Republican Convention That Changed History
- Dace, Roz & Judy Balchin. Needle Felting Dolls: A Complete Course in Sculpting Figures
- Donahue, Arwen. Landings: A Crooked Creek Farm Year
- Eklöf, Johan. The Darkness Manifesto: On Light Pollution, Night Ecology, and the Ancient Rhythms That Sustain Life
- Georgescu, Irina. Tava: Eastern-European Baking and Desserts from Romania and Beyond
- Kagge, Erling. Walking One Step at a Time
- King, Maren Ellingboe. Fresh Midwest: Modern Recipes from the Heartland
- Morine, David E. Two Coots in a Canoe: An Unusual Story of Friendship
- Nelson, Bryn. Flush: The Remarkable Science of an Unlikely Treasure
- Nelson, Sarah Jane. Ballad Hunting with Max Hunter: Stories of an Ozark Folksong Collector
YA Fiction/Non-fiction
- Baldacci, David. The Stars Below
- Wilson, Kip. One Last Shot
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Blankman, Anne. The Blackbird Girls
- Chin, Jason. The Universe In You: A Microscopic Journey
- Jenner, Caryn. All About Bats
- Miller, Jeff. Rare Birds
- Montgomery, Lucy Maud. Anne’s Kindred Spirits
Picture Books
- Bunting, Eve. Night Tree
- Bunting, Philip. The Gentle Genius of Trees
- Hest, Amy. Billy & Rose: Forever Friends
- Nickel, Sandra. Big Bear and Little Fish
Large Print
- Andrews, Mesu. Potiphar’s Wife
- Glenn, Ruth M. Everything I Never Dreamed: My Life Surviving and Standing Up to Domestic Violence
- Geanacopoulos, Daphne Palmer. The Pirate’s Wife: The Remarkable True Story of Sarah Kidd
- Robb, J. D. Encore in Death
Audiobook
- Collins, Wilkie. The Moonstone
- Gooley, Tristan. The Lost Art of Reading Nature’s Signs: Use Outdoor Clues to Find Your Way, Predict the Weather, Locate Water, and Other Forgotten Skills
Video (DVD)
- Alfred Hitchcock Classics: Volume One: Young and Innocent; Easy Virtue
- Practical Magic