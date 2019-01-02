Try 1 month for 99¢
New library materials
The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Blackstock, Terri. Catching Christmas
  • Burns, Ann. Milkman
  • Cantore, Janice. Lethal Target
  • Clarke, Neil (ed.). Not one of Us: Stories of Aliens on Earth (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Coulter, Catherine. Paradox
  • Elrod, P.N. The Hanged Man
  • Johansen, Iris. Mind Game
  • Kilpack, Josi S. Lord Fenton’s Folly (A Proper Romance)
  • Suri, Tash. Empire of Sand (The Books of Ambha; Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Warren, Susan May. Wait for Me (Montana Rescue)
  • Woodsmall, Cindy and Erin Woodsmall. The Christmas Remedy
  • Wright, Colleen. The White Christmas Inn

Large Print

  • Gardner, David. Murder, Lies, and Cover-ups: Who Killed Marilyn Monroe, JFK, Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley, and Princess Diane?
  • Hall, Billy. Red Canyon Red (Linford Western)
  • Hunter, Neil. Two Guns West (Linford Western)
  • Irons, Owen G. Saloon (Linford Western)

Non-Fiction

  • Ariosto, David. This is Cuba: An American Journalist under Castro’s Shadow
  • Dingus, Lowell. King of the Dinosaur Hunters: The Life of John Bell Hatcher and the Discoveries that Shaped Paleontology
  • Gaiman, Neil. Art Matters—Because Your Imagination Can Change the World (Illustrated by Chris Riddell
  • Godin, Seth. This is Marketing: You Can’t Be Seen Until You Learn to See
  • How to Feed Yourself—When You Don’t Know What You’re Doing:  100 Fast, Cheap and Reliable Recipes for Cooking
  • MacCulloch, Diarmaid. Thomas Cromwell: A Revolutionary Life
  • Warner, Ana and Curt. The Warner Boys: Our Family’s Story of Autism and Hope

YA Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Favreau, Marc. Crash: The Great Depression and the Fall and Rise of America
  • Hand, Cynthia with Brodi Ashton and Jodi Meadows. My Plain Jane
  • Partridge, Elizabeth. Boots on the Ground: America’s War in Vietnam
  • Quintero, Isabel and Zeke Peña. Photographic: The Life of Graciela Iturbide

J Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Brallier, Max. The Last Kids on Earth (Illustrated by Douglas Holgate)
  • Dallas, Sandra. Hardscrabble
  • Davick, Linda. It’s Not Easy Being Mini
  • Galante, Cecilia. Strays Like Us
  • Hiaasen, Carl. Hoot
  • MacLachlan, Patricia. My Father’s Words
  • Zimet, Susan. Roses and Radicals: The Epic Story of How American Women Won the Right to Vote

Picture Books

  • Burleigh, Robert and Wendell Minor. Night Train, Night Train
  • Covell, David. Run Wild
  • Doerrfeld, Cori. Good Dog
  • DiPucchio, Kelly. Poe Won’t Go (Illustrated by Zachariah Ohora)
  • Morales, Yuyi. Dreamers
  • Murray, Laura. The Gingerbread Man Loose on the Fire Truck (Illustrated by Mike Lowery)
  • Pendergast, Kate. Dog on a Digger

Audio Books

  • Brackmann, Lisa. Black Swan Rising (Read by Christina Delaine)
  • Roberts, Nora. Pride and Passion

DVD

  • Christopher Robin (Disney)
  • Father Brown, Season 6
  • Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
  • Midsomer Murders, Series 5
  • Murdoch Mysteries, Season 10
  • Solo: A Star Wars Story
  • Tuck Everlasting (Disney)

