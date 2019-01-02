If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Blackstock, Terri. Catching Christmas
- Burns, Ann. Milkman
- Cantore, Janice. Lethal Target
- Clarke, Neil (ed.). Not one of Us: Stories of Aliens on Earth (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Coulter, Catherine. Paradox
- Elrod, P.N. The Hanged Man
- Johansen, Iris. Mind Game
- Kilpack, Josi S. Lord Fenton’s Folly (A Proper Romance)
- Suri, Tash. Empire of Sand (The Books of Ambha; Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Warren, Susan May. Wait for Me (Montana Rescue)
- Woodsmall, Cindy and Erin Woodsmall. The Christmas Remedy
- Wright, Colleen. The White Christmas Inn
Large Print
- Gardner, David. Murder, Lies, and Cover-ups: Who Killed Marilyn Monroe, JFK, Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley, and Princess Diane?
- Hall, Billy. Red Canyon Red (Linford Western)
- Hunter, Neil. Two Guns West (Linford Western)
- Irons, Owen G. Saloon (Linford Western)
Non-Fiction
- Ariosto, David. This is Cuba: An American Journalist under Castro’s Shadow
- Dingus, Lowell. King of the Dinosaur Hunters: The Life of John Bell Hatcher and the Discoveries that Shaped Paleontology
- Gaiman, Neil. Art Matters—Because Your Imagination Can Change the World (Illustrated by Chris Riddell
- Godin, Seth. This is Marketing: You Can’t Be Seen Until You Learn to See
- How to Feed Yourself—When You Don’t Know What You’re Doing: 100 Fast, Cheap and Reliable Recipes for Cooking
- MacCulloch, Diarmaid. Thomas Cromwell: A Revolutionary Life
- Warner, Ana and Curt. The Warner Boys: Our Family’s Story of Autism and Hope
YA Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Favreau, Marc. Crash: The Great Depression and the Fall and Rise of America
- Hand, Cynthia with Brodi Ashton and Jodi Meadows. My Plain Jane
- Partridge, Elizabeth. Boots on the Ground: America’s War in Vietnam
- Quintero, Isabel and Zeke Peña. Photographic: The Life of Graciela Iturbide
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Brallier, Max. The Last Kids on Earth (Illustrated by Douglas Holgate)
- Dallas, Sandra. Hardscrabble
- Davick, Linda. It’s Not Easy Being Mini
- Galante, Cecilia. Strays Like Us
- Hiaasen, Carl. Hoot
- MacLachlan, Patricia. My Father’s Words
- Zimet, Susan. Roses and Radicals: The Epic Story of How American Women Won the Right to Vote
Picture Books
- Burleigh, Robert and Wendell Minor. Night Train, Night Train
- Covell, David. Run Wild
- Doerrfeld, Cori. Good Dog
- DiPucchio, Kelly. Poe Won’t Go (Illustrated by Zachariah Ohora)
- Morales, Yuyi. Dreamers
- Murray, Laura. The Gingerbread Man Loose on the Fire Truck (Illustrated by Mike Lowery)
- Pendergast, Kate. Dog on a Digger
Audio Books
- Brackmann, Lisa. Black Swan Rising (Read by Christina Delaine)
- Roberts, Nora. Pride and Passion
DVD
- Christopher Robin (Disney)
- Father Brown, Season 6
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
- Midsomer Murders, Series 5
- Murdoch Mysteries, Season 10
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
- Tuck Everlasting (Disney)
