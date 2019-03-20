If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Anders, Charlie Jane. The City in the Middle of the Night (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Berry, Steve. The Malta Exchange
- Deveraux, Jude. A Justified Murder: A Medlar Mystery
- Eddison, E.R. The Worm Ouroboros (Classic Fantasy)
- Fluke, Joanne. Chocolate Cream Pie Murder: A Hannah Swensen Mystery with Recipes!
- Gardner, Lisa. Never Tell
- Gilman, Dorothy. Mrs. Pollfax and the Lion Killer
- Harper, Jane. The Lost Man
- Iles, Greg. Cemetery Road
- Littlejohn, Emily. Lost Lake
- Patterson, James and Brendan Dubois. The First Lady
- See, Lisa. The Island of Sea Women
- Winslow, Don. The Border
Large Print
- Brunstetter, Wanda E. The Forgiving Jar
- Gamble, Terry. The Eulogist
- Goddard, Elizabeth. Never Let Go (Uncommon Justice)
- Graves, Sarah. Death by Chocolate Malted Milkshake
- Kelton, Elmer. Hard Ride: Short Stories (Western)
- Pembroke, Ivy. A Dog Called Jack
Non-Fiction
- Blom, Philipp. Nature’s Mutiny: How the Little Ice Age of the Long Seventeenth Century Transformed the West and Shaped the Present
- Bogel, Anne. I’d Rather Be Reading: The Delights and Dilemmas of the Reading Life
- Holland, Sarah Stewart. I Think You’re Wrong (But I’m Listening)
- Laier, Tony and Kay Laier. Get Started in Leather Crafting: Step-by-Step Techniques and Tips for Crafting Success
- Lyne, Sonia. Mini Hoop Embroideries: over 60 Little Masterpieces to Stitch and Wear
- McCabe, Andrew G. The Threat: How the FBI Protects America in the Age of Terror and Trump
- Miodownik, Mark. Liquid Rules: The Delightful and Dangerous Substances that Flow Through our Lives
- Redfern, Stephanie. Stitched Textiles: Nature
- Roy, William and Sylvain Dorange. Hedy Lamarr: An Incredible Life (A Graphic Novel)
- Schumann, Walter. Gemstones of the World
- Shockley, Sara Anne. The Pain Companion: Everyday Wisdom for Living With and Moving Beyond Chronic Pain
- Wells, Ken. Gumbo Life: Tales from the Roux Bayou
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Osborne, Mary Pope. A Big Day for Baseball (Magic Tree House)
- Osborne, Mary Pope. Hurricane Heroes in Texas (Magic Tree House)
- Osborne, Mary Pope. Warriors in Winter (Magic Tree House)
- Schmidt, Gary D. Pay Attention Carter Jones
Picture Books
- Arnold, Tedd. Fly Guy Presents: Garbage and Recycling (an Early Reader)
- Campbell, Marcy and Corinna Luyken. Adrian Simcox Does Not Have a Horse
- Hall, Michael. Monkey Time
- Hesse, Karen. Night Job (Illustrated by G. Brian Karas)
- Hudson Katy. A Loud Winter’s Nap
- Hudson, Katy. Bear and Duck
- Wittenstein, Barry. The Boo-Boos that Changed the World: A Ture Story about an Accidental Invention (Illustrated by Chris Hsu)
Video (DVD)
- Doctor Who, Season 7 (Matt Smith)
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
- The Last Five Years
- The Lego Ninjago Movie
- Peppa Pig: Sun, Sea and Snow (12 episodes)
- Reversible Errors (Based on a Scott Turow novel)
