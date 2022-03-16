 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

  • 0
ORL New Materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction 

  • Ashley, Jennifer. Death Below Stairs
  • Kanon, Joseph. The Berlin Exchange
  • Lloyd, Josie. The Brightside Running Club
  • MacLaren, Sharlene. Her Steadfast Heart
  • Margolin, Philip. The Darkest Place
  • Otsuka, Julie. The Swimmers
  • Pek, Jane. The Verifiers
  • Rather, Lina. Sisters of the Forsaken Stars
  • Rather, Lina. Sisters of the Vast Black
  • Starrett, Vincent. Murder on “B” Deck
  • Turnbull, Bryn. The Last Duchess: A Novel of Olga Romanov, Imperial Russia, and Revolution
  • Wright Faladé, David. Black Cloud Rising 

Non-Fiction 

People are also reading…

  • Bainbridge, Julia. Good Drinks: Alcohol-Free Recipes for When You’re Not Drinking for Whatever Reason
  • Balchin, Judy, & Roz Dace. Needle Felting Teddy Bears for Beginners
  • Destinations of a Lifetime 225 of the World’s Most Amazing Places
  • Hiebert, Helen. The Art of Paper Craft: Unique One-Sheet Projects Using Origami, Weaving, Quilling, Pop-Up, and Other Inventive Techniques
  • Holmes, Jasmine L. Carved in Ebony
  • Martin, Judy. Red, White & Blue Star Quilts
  • Perry, Imani. South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation
  • Petrosky, Maureen. Zero Proof Drinks and More: 100 Recipes for Mocktails & Low-Alcohol Cocktails
  • Robbins, Tony. Life Force: How New Breakthroughs in Precision Medicine Can Transform the Quality of Your Life and Those You Love
  • Singer, Jessie. There Are No Accidents: The Deadly Rise of Injury and Disaster—Who Profits and Who Pays the Price
  • Yogerst, Joe. 50 States 500 Campgrounds

Large Print 

  • Robb, J.D. Abandoned in Death 

J Fiction/Non-Fiction 

  • Davies, Jacqueline. Sydney & Taylor and the Great Friend Expedition
  • Morpurgo, Michael. The Puffin Keeper 

Picture Book 

  • Busby, Cylin. The Bookstore Cat
  • Busby, Cylin. The White House Cat
  • Gardener, Kate. Lovely Beasts: The Surprising Truth
  • Fay, Sandra. The Very True Legend of the Mongolian Death Worms
  • Marsh, Sarah Glenn. Dragon Bones
  • Paul, Baptiste. Climb On!
  • Thomson, Sarah L. Wombat Underground: A Wildfire Survival Story 

Video (DVD) 

  • The C. S. Lewis Essential Audio Library
  • Casino Royale 007
  • The Current
  • Dance with Me
  • Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights
  • Fever Pitch
  • Fireproof
  • Footloose
  • G-Force
  • Greatest Heroes and Legends of the Bible
  • Heartland Season Thirteen
  • Lovejoy
  • Quartet 

YA Fiction/Non-fiction 

  • Lang, Karen, and Selim Tezel. Become an App Inventor: The Official Guide from MIT App Inventor
  • O’Neil, Carolyn Tara. Daughters of a Dead Empire

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Building school culture at FES

Building school culture at FES

Robert Ingersoll once said, “We rise by lifting others.” At Fredericktown Elementary School, we try to create a better learning and working en…

Healthy food fun

Healthy food fun

After two canceled dates in January and February, the Fun & Healthy Cooking Adult Learning Zone Class was able to hold what would have bee…

Theresa Elaine Moyers

Theresa Elaine Moyers

Theresa Elaine Moyers, 56, died Friday, February 25, 2022, at her home in Fredericktown. She was born April 11, 1965, in Ironton, Missouri to …

Gary Lynn Moyers

Gary Lynn Moyers

Gary Lynn Moyers, 60, died Sunday, February 6, 2022, at his home in Marquand. He was born August 2, 1961, in Fredericktown, to Paul Dean and A…

Chamber discusses ballot measures

Chamber discusses ballot measures

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce held its monthly luncheon, March 3, at the United Methodist Church. This month Madison County Commissio…

FCCLA crowns Sweetheart royalty

FCCLA crowns Sweetheart royalty

Gavin Graham and Sydney Feltz were chosen as the 2022 Fredericktown FCCLA Sweetheart King and Queen, March 5. Ruben Pirtle and Julianna Miller…

Pamela Gay Darnell

Pamela Gay Darnell

Pamela Gay Darnell, 63, of Fredericktown, died Monday, February 7, 2022, at Madison Medical Center. She was born August 4, 1958, in Frederickt…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News