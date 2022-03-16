New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Ashley, Jennifer. Death Below Stairs
- Kanon, Joseph. The Berlin Exchange
- Lloyd, Josie. The Brightside Running Club
- MacLaren, Sharlene. Her Steadfast Heart
- Margolin, Philip. The Darkest Place
- Otsuka, Julie. The Swimmers
- Pek, Jane. The Verifiers
- Rather, Lina. Sisters of the Forsaken Stars
- Rather, Lina. Sisters of the Vast Black
- Starrett, Vincent. Murder on “B” Deck
- Turnbull, Bryn. The Last Duchess: A Novel of Olga Romanov, Imperial Russia, and Revolution
- Wright Faladé, David. Black Cloud Rising
Non-Fiction
- Bainbridge, Julia. Good Drinks: Alcohol-Free Recipes for When You’re Not Drinking for Whatever Reason
- Balchin, Judy, & Roz Dace. Needle Felting Teddy Bears for Beginners
- Destinations of a Lifetime 225 of the World’s Most Amazing Places
- Hiebert, Helen. The Art of Paper Craft: Unique One-Sheet Projects Using Origami, Weaving, Quilling, Pop-Up, and Other Inventive Techniques
- Holmes, Jasmine L. Carved in Ebony
- Martin, Judy. Red, White & Blue Star Quilts
- Perry, Imani. South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation
- Petrosky, Maureen. Zero Proof Drinks and More: 100 Recipes for Mocktails & Low-Alcohol Cocktails
- Robbins, Tony. Life Force: How New Breakthroughs in Precision Medicine Can Transform the Quality of Your Life and Those You Love
- Singer, Jessie. There Are No Accidents: The Deadly Rise of Injury and Disaster—Who Profits and Who Pays the Price
- Yogerst, Joe. 50 States 500 Campgrounds
Large Print
- Robb, J.D. Abandoned in Death
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Davies, Jacqueline. Sydney & Taylor and the Great Friend Expedition
- Morpurgo, Michael. The Puffin Keeper
Picture Book
- Busby, Cylin. The Bookstore Cat
- Busby, Cylin. The White House Cat
- Gardener, Kate. Lovely Beasts: The Surprising Truth
- Fay, Sandra. The Very True Legend of the Mongolian Death Worms
- Marsh, Sarah Glenn. Dragon Bones
- Paul, Baptiste. Climb On!
- Thomson, Sarah L. Wombat Underground: A Wildfire Survival Story
Video (DVD)
- The C. S. Lewis Essential Audio Library
- Casino Royale 007
- The Current
- Dance with Me
- Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights
- Fever Pitch
- Fireproof
- Footloose
- G-Force
- Greatest Heroes and Legends of the Bible
- Heartland Season Thirteen
- Lovejoy
- Quartet
YA Fiction/Non-fiction
- Lang, Karen, and Selim Tezel. Become an App Inventor: The Official Guide from MIT App Inventor
- O’Neil, Carolyn Tara. Daughters of a Dead Empire