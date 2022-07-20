New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Alford, Mary. Among the Innocent
- Austin, Lynn. Long Way Home
- Deese, Nicole. All That it Takes
- Gentill, Sulari. The Woman in the Library
- Henry, Emily. Book Lovers
- Kershaw, Scott. The Game
- Leigh, Melinda. Dead Against Her
- Maass, Robin Farrar. The Walled Garden
- Musch, Naomi. The Deepest Sigh
- Musch, Naomi. Season of My Enemy
- Patrick, Phaedra. The Messy Lives of Book People
- Thorogood, Robert. The Marlow Murder Club
- Warren, Susan May. Sunburst
- Wright, Jaime Jo. The Souls of Lost Lake
- Zhadan, Serhiy. The Orphanage
Non-Fiction
- Meyers, Stephanie. End the Mealtime Meltdown: Using the Table Talk Method to Free Your Family from Daily Struggles Over Food and Picky Eating
- Micklem, William. Complete Horse Riding Manual
- Morrish, Sarah. Natural History Illustration in Pen and Ink
- O’Reilly, Bill & Martin Dugard. Killing the Killers: The Secret War Against Terrorists
- Sayed, Sara El. Muddy People: A Muslim Coming of Age
- Saylor, John Richard. Lakes: Their Birth, Life, and Death
- Scott, Traer. Forever Home: The Inspiring Tales of Rescue Dogs
- Tieman, Robert L. & Ron Jacober. ’64 Cardinals: A Team, a Season, and a Showdown for the Ages
- The Tree Book: The Stories, Science, and History of Trees
- Ward, Lucy. The Empress and the English Doctor: How Catherine the Great Defied a Deadly Virus
YA Fiction/Non-fiction
- Chee, Traci. We Are Not Free
- Herbach, Geoff. Stupid Fast: The Summer I Went from a Joke to a Jock
- Lee, Jenny. Anna K
- Meyer, L. A. Bloody Jack
- Patterson, Andrew. Rainfish
Picture Books
- Hayes, K. C. Moving Words About a Flower
- Heos, Bridget. I’m a Virus
- Lakshmi, Padma. Tomatoes for Neela
- Novgorodoff, Danica. Alexander von Humboldt: Explorer, Naturalist & Environmental Pioneer
- Weidensaul, Scott. A Warbler’s Journey
- Wood, Audrey. Silly Sally
Video
- Alpha and Omega
- By Sidney Lumet
- Cabin Boy
- Colonel March of Scotland Yard
- Dead Man Rising
- Elaine Stritch: At Liberty
- Elaine Stritch: Shoot Me
- Experiment in Terror
- Gone in 60 Seconds
- Human Footprint
- The Legend of Korra Book Four: Balance
- Making Waves
- Mean Guns
- Mr. Deeds
- Mr. and Mrs. North
- One-Eyed Jacks
- The Penguins of Madagascar: New to the Zoo
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World
- Unidentified
- Without a Paddle