New library materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

 Democrat News file photo

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Atkinson, Kate. Big Sky
  • Crouch, Blake. Recursion
  • Freeman, Dianne. A Lady’s Guide to Etiquette and Murder: A Countess of Harleigh Mystery
  • Harrison, Nicola. Montauk
  • Jones, Allen Morris. Sweeney on the Rocks
  • Leithauser, Brad. The Promise of Elsewhere
  • Manning, Kirsty. The Song of the Jade Lily
  • Monroe, Mary Alice. The Summer Guests          
  • Peterson, Tracie. Wherever You Go (Brookstone Brides)
  • Vuong, Ocean. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous
  • White, Beth. A Reluctant Belle (The Daughtry House Series)

Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Bischof, Joanne. Daughters of Northern Shores: A Blackbird Mountain Novel
  • Blake, Sara. The Guest Book
  • Bunn, Davis. Outbreak
  • Delany, Vicki. A Scandal in Scarlet (A Sherlock Holmes Bookshop Mystery)
  • Kim, Eugenia. The Kinship of Secrets
  • Koontz, Dean. The Night Window
  • LeJeune, Lee. Brothers in Blood (Linford Westerns)

Mass Market

  • Adams, Ellery. Murder in the Reading Room (A Book Retreat Mystery)
  • Bale, Leigh. Healing the Forest Ranger (Love Inspired)
  • Braun, Matt. A Distant Land
  • Box, C.J. Cold Wind
  • Dailey, Janet. Letters from Peaceful Lane (The New Americana Series)
  • Price, Sarah. The Amish Cookie Club
  • Skalka, Patricia. Death in Cold Water
  • Stone, David. The Echelon Vendetta
  • Stone, David. The Orpheus Deception
  • Woods, Sherryl. Waking Up in Charleston

Non-Fiction

  • Goldberger, Paul. Ballpark: Baseball in the American City
  • Lamber, Ray. Every Man a Hero: A Memoir of D-Day, The First Wave a t Omaha Beach, and a World at War
  • Metzl, Jonathan M. Dying of Whiteness: How the Politics of Racial Resentment is Killing America’s Heartland
  • Rivers, Jacob F. and Jeffrey Makala. In Dogs We Trust: An Anthology of American Dog Literature
  • Shippee, Melissa. Beautiful Beadwork from Nature
  • Smith, Bren. Eat Like a Fish: My Adventures as a Fisherman Turned Restorative Ocean Farmer
  • Yeoman, R.S. A Guide Book of United States Coins, 2020
  • Waters, Alice.  Chez Panisse Café Cookbook
  • Will, George F. The Conservative Sensibility

J Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Blecher, Jennifer. Out of Place
  • Drecker, Tonja. Music Boxes
  • Macaulay, David. Crossing on Time: Steam Engines, Fast Ships, and a Journey to the New World
  • Saeed, Aisha. Aladdin:  Far from Agrabah
  • Simon, T.R. Zora and Me: The Cursed Ground
  • Wientge, Kristi. Honeybees and Frenemies

Audio Books (CD)

  • Winspear, Jacqueline. The American Agent: A Maisie Dobbs Novel (Read by Orlagh Cassidy)

 

Video (DVD)

  • Babe
  • Captain America: The First Avenger
  • Catch that Kid
  • Finding Nemo (Disney Pixar)
  • The Ghost and Mr. Chicken (Don Knotts)
  • Hoosiers (Gene Hackman)
  • Hugo
  • Made of Honor
  • The Murders in the Rue Morgue
  • Princess and the Frog (Disney)
  • Radio: His Courage Made them Champions
  • Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

