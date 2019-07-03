If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Atkinson, Kate. Big Sky
- Crouch, Blake. Recursion
- Freeman, Dianne. A Lady’s Guide to Etiquette and Murder: A Countess of Harleigh Mystery
- Harrison, Nicola. Montauk
- Jones, Allen Morris. Sweeney on the Rocks
- Leithauser, Brad. The Promise of Elsewhere
- Manning, Kirsty. The Song of the Jade Lily
- Monroe, Mary Alice. The Summer Guests
- Peterson, Tracie. Wherever You Go (Brookstone Brides)
- Vuong, Ocean. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous
- White, Beth. A Reluctant Belle (The Daughtry House Series)
Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Bischof, Joanne. Daughters of Northern Shores: A Blackbird Mountain Novel
- Blake, Sara. The Guest Book
- Bunn, Davis. Outbreak
- Delany, Vicki. A Scandal in Scarlet (A Sherlock Holmes Bookshop Mystery)
- Kim, Eugenia. The Kinship of Secrets
- Koontz, Dean. The Night Window
- LeJeune, Lee. Brothers in Blood (Linford Westerns)
Mass Market
- Adams, Ellery. Murder in the Reading Room (A Book Retreat Mystery)
- Bale, Leigh. Healing the Forest Ranger (Love Inspired)
- Braun, Matt. A Distant Land
- Box, C.J. Cold Wind
- Dailey, Janet. Letters from Peaceful Lane (The New Americana Series)
- Price, Sarah. The Amish Cookie Club
- Skalka, Patricia. Death in Cold Water
- Stone, David. The Echelon Vendetta
- Stone, David. The Orpheus Deception
- Woods, Sherryl. Waking Up in Charleston
Non-Fiction
- Goldberger, Paul. Ballpark: Baseball in the American City
- Lamber, Ray. Every Man a Hero: A Memoir of D-Day, The First Wave a t Omaha Beach, and a World at War
- Metzl, Jonathan M. Dying of Whiteness: How the Politics of Racial Resentment is Killing America’s Heartland
- Rivers, Jacob F. and Jeffrey Makala. In Dogs We Trust: An Anthology of American Dog Literature
- Shippee, Melissa. Beautiful Beadwork from Nature
- Smith, Bren. Eat Like a Fish: My Adventures as a Fisherman Turned Restorative Ocean Farmer
- Yeoman, R.S. A Guide Book of United States Coins, 2020
- Waters, Alice. Chez Panisse Café Cookbook
- Will, George F. The Conservative Sensibility
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Blecher, Jennifer. Out of Place
- Drecker, Tonja. Music Boxes
- Macaulay, David. Crossing on Time: Steam Engines, Fast Ships, and a Journey to the New World
- Saeed, Aisha. Aladdin: Far from Agrabah
- Simon, T.R. Zora and Me: The Cursed Ground
- Wientge, Kristi. Honeybees and Frenemies
Audio Books (CD)
- Winspear, Jacqueline. The American Agent: A Maisie Dobbs Novel (Read by Orlagh Cassidy)
Video (DVD)
- Babe
- Captain America: The First Avenger
- Catch that Kid
- Finding Nemo (Disney Pixar)
- The Ghost and Mr. Chicken (Don Knotts)
- Hoosiers (Gene Hackman)
- Hugo
- Made of Honor
- The Murders in the Rue Morgue
- Princess and the Frog (Disney)
- Radio: His Courage Made them Champions
- Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.