New library materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

 Democrat News file photo

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Greaney, Mark. Mission Critical: A Gray Man Novel
  • Huang, Christopher. A Gentleman’s Murder
  • Jefferies, Cynthia. The Outrageous Fortune of Abel Morgan
  • Kinsella, Sophie. I Owe You One
  • Ollinger, Joe. 10,000 Bones (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Mallon, Thomas. Landfall
  • Rankin, Ian. In A House of Lies
  • Symons, Julian. The Colour of Murder
  • Todd, Charles. The Black Ascot
  • Vetsch, Erica, et al. Seven Brides for Seven Texas Rangers: Romance Collection
  • Wilkinson, Lauren. American Spy

Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Dann, Kevin. The Road to Walden: 12 Life Lessons from a Sojourn to Thoreau’s Cabin
  • Gardner, Lisa. Never Tell
  • Goldstein, Debra H. One Taste too Many (A Sarah Blair Mystery)
  • Jenoff, Pam. The Lost Girls of Paris
  • Joy, David. The Line that Held Us
  • Sundin, Sarah. The Sky Above Us: Sunrise at Normandy
  • Walsh, Courtney. Things Left Unsaid
  • Whitlow, Robert. Chosen People

Non-Fiction

  • Dunlop, Fiona. Andaluz: A Food Journey through Southern Spain
  • Gooley, Tristan. The Nature Instinct: Relearning Our Lost Intuition for the Inner Workings of the Natural World
  • Higginbotham, Adam. Midnight in Chernobyl: The Untold Story of the World’s Greatest Nuclear Disaster
  • Laws, John Muir. The Laws Guide to Nature Drawing and Journaling
  • Mason, Betsy and Greg Miller. All Over the Map: A Cartographic Odyssey (National Geographic)
  • Miller, Laura (ed.) Literary Wonderlands: A Journey Through the Greatest Fictional Worlds Ever Created
  • Morrison, Toni. The Source of Self-Regard: Selected Essays, Speeches, and Meditations
  • Mosher, Matt. CDL: Commercial Driver’s License Exam—Complete Prep for the Truck and Bus Driver’s License Exams

YA Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Tran-Davies, Nhung.  A Grain of Rice

Audio Books (CD)

  • Baldacci, David. The Collectors (Read by L.J. Ganser with Aimee Jolson and Richard Mover)
  • Berenson, Alex. The Midnight House (Read by George Guidall)
  • Crais, Robert. Hostage (Read by James Daniels)
  • Grann, David. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI (Read by Ann Marie Lee, Will Paton and Danny Campbell)
  • Jones, Edward P. The Known World (Read by Kevin Free)
  • Pike, Christopher. Falling (Read by William Dufris)
  • Swann, Leonie. Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Story (Read by Josephine Bailey)

Video (DVD)

  • Angel Season 5
  • Murder She Wrote, Season 8
  • Mr. Mom
  • Rise Of The Guardians

