If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Greaney, Mark. Mission Critical: A Gray Man Novel
- Huang, Christopher. A Gentleman’s Murder
- Jefferies, Cynthia. The Outrageous Fortune of Abel Morgan
- Kinsella, Sophie. I Owe You One
- Ollinger, Joe. 10,000 Bones (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Mallon, Thomas. Landfall
- Rankin, Ian. In A House of Lies
- Symons, Julian. The Colour of Murder
- Todd, Charles. The Black Ascot
- Vetsch, Erica, et al. Seven Brides for Seven Texas Rangers: Romance Collection
- Wilkinson, Lauren. American Spy
Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Dann, Kevin. The Road to Walden: 12 Life Lessons from a Sojourn to Thoreau’s Cabin
- Gardner, Lisa. Never Tell
- Goldstein, Debra H. One Taste too Many (A Sarah Blair Mystery)
- Jenoff, Pam. The Lost Girls of Paris
- Joy, David. The Line that Held Us
- Sundin, Sarah. The Sky Above Us: Sunrise at Normandy
- Walsh, Courtney. Things Left Unsaid
- Whitlow, Robert. Chosen People
Non-Fiction
- Dunlop, Fiona. Andaluz: A Food Journey through Southern Spain
- Gooley, Tristan. The Nature Instinct: Relearning Our Lost Intuition for the Inner Workings of the Natural World
- Higginbotham, Adam. Midnight in Chernobyl: The Untold Story of the World’s Greatest Nuclear Disaster
- Laws, John Muir. The Laws Guide to Nature Drawing and Journaling
- Mason, Betsy and Greg Miller. All Over the Map: A Cartographic Odyssey (National Geographic)
- Miller, Laura (ed.) Literary Wonderlands: A Journey Through the Greatest Fictional Worlds Ever Created
- Morrison, Toni. The Source of Self-Regard: Selected Essays, Speeches, and Meditations
- Mosher, Matt. CDL: Commercial Driver’s License Exam—Complete Prep for the Truck and Bus Driver’s License Exams
YA Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Tran-Davies, Nhung. A Grain of Rice
Audio Books (CD)
- Baldacci, David. The Collectors (Read by L.J. Ganser with Aimee Jolson and Richard Mover)
- Berenson, Alex. The Midnight House (Read by George Guidall)
- Crais, Robert. Hostage (Read by James Daniels)
- Grann, David. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI (Read by Ann Marie Lee, Will Paton and Danny Campbell)
- Jones, Edward P. The Known World (Read by Kevin Free)
- Pike, Christopher. Falling (Read by William Dufris)
- Swann, Leonie. Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Story (Read by Josephine Bailey)
Video (DVD)
- Angel Season 5
- Murder She Wrote, Season 8
- Mr. Mom
- Rise Of The Guardians
