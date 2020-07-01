New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

You may place holds on items at any of our branches by going to our catalogue webpage (catalogue.ozarkregional.org), and we will notify you when the item is ready for you. Or call us, and we’ll help you find the items you need and place holds for you. Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Barratt, Amanda. The White Rose Resists: A Novel of the German Students who Defied Hitler
- Freed, Alexander. Star Wars: Shadow Fall —An Alphabet Squadron Novel (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Grafton, C. W. The Rat Began to Gnaw the Rope (Library of Congress Crime Classics)
- Huff, Andrew. Cross Shadow
- Irvin, Kelly. Closer Than She Knows
- Parris, S.J. Execution
- Prior, Hazel. How the Penguins Saved Veronica
- Sexton Blake and the Great War (Story Collection)
- Turner, Bethany. Hadley Beckett’s Next Dish
- Walker, Megan. Lakeshire Park
- Xiaolong, Qui. Hold Your Breath, China: An Inspector Chen Mystery
Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Flower, Amanda. Matchmaking Can Be Murder
- Hannon, Irene. Starfish Pie: A Hope Harbor Novel
- Mehl, Nancy. Dead End
- Posnanski, Joe. The Life and Afterlife of Harry Houdini
- Rosenberg, Joel. C. The Jerusalem Assassin
Non-Fiction
- Boudreau, Dan. Business Planner’s Roadmap
- Brooks, Christopher. Group Think: A Study in Self Delusion
- Burton, Tara Isabella. Strange Rites: New Religions for a Godless World
- Cerny, Julie A. The Little Gardener: Helping Children Connect with the Natural World
- Epic Bike Rides of the Americas (Lonely Planet)
- Foolproof Fish: Modern Recipes for Everyone, Everywhere (America’s Test Kitchen)
- Gordon, Christopher Alan. Fire, Pestilence, and Death: St. Louis 1849
- Hitz, Zena. Lost in Thought: The Hidden Pleasures of an Intellectual Life
- Matloff, Judith. How to Drag a Body and Other Safety Tips You Hope to Never Need
- McClay, Wilfred M. and Ted V. McAllister (eds). Why Place Matters: Geography, Identity, and Civic Life in Modern America
- Morgan, Hillarie Burton. The Rural Diaries: Love, Livestock, and Big Life Lessons Down on Mischief Farm
- Neuhaus, Jessamyn. Geeky Pedagogy: A Guide for Intellectuals, Introverts, and Nerds who want to be Effective Teachers
- Nugent, Patricia and Barbara Vitale. Test Success: Test-Taking Techniques for Beginning Nursing Students
- Posner, Gerald. Pharma: Greed, Lies and the Poisoning of America
YA Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Ness, Patrick. Burn
- Ringler, Cathy. Miya’s Dream
- Wolkenstein, M. Evan Turtle Boy
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Alexander, Zeno. Rebel in the Library of Ever
- Avi. Ragweed and Poppy (Illustrated by Brian Floca)
- Bauer, Joan. Raising Lumie
- Cooke, Joanna. Call Me Floy
- Nesbet, Anne. Daring Darleen: Queen of the Screen
Video (DVD)
- About Miracles
- Arthur: The Boy with His Head in the Clouds
- The Carol Burnett Show: The Lost Episodes
- Dinolab: T-Rex, New Science, New Beast
- The House of Mirth (Gillian Anderson, Dan Aykroyd)
- Hunter, Season 1
- Merlin (Sam Neill and Miranda Richardson)
- Northern Exposure, Season 6
- The Ponderosa
- Radio Days (Mia Farrow and Julie Kavner)
