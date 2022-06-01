New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
This week’s book is a special list of all our newest language books for our Foreign Language Program which have been funded by First State Community Bank, Great Southern Bank, and Ozarks Federal Savings and Loan.
Fiction
- Andrews, Mary Kay. The Home-Wreckers
- Birchall, Katy. The Wedding Season
- Bohjalian, Chris. The Lioness
- Brown, Taylor. Wing-Walkers
- Carcarterra, Lorenzo. Nonna Maria and the Case of the Missing Bride
- Castle, Jacqui. The Chasm
- Celt, Adrienne. End of the World House
- Cronin, Marianne. The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot
- Fisher, Suzanne Woods. The Sweet Life
- Flint, Jentry. Games in a Ballroom
- Gabhart, Ann H. When the Meadow Blooms
- Gardner, Erle Stanley. The Case of the Shoplifter’s Shoe
- Gray, Shelley Shepard. Edgewater Road
- Guillory, Jasmine. By the Book
- Hahn, Sumi. The Mermaid From Jeju
- Hollis, Lee. Poppy Harmon and the Backstabbing Bachelor
- Huber, Anna Lee. A Perilous Perspective
- Lytle, Autumn. All That Fills Us
- Martinez, Gama Ray. God of Neverland
- Nagendra, Harini. The Bangalore Detectives Club
- Rivers, A. J. The Girl and the Deadly End
- Roorbach, Bill. Lucky Turtle
- Steel, Danielle. Beautiful
- Straub, Emma. This Time Tomorrow
- Van Pelt, Shelby. Remarkably Bright Creatures
- Waters, Martha. To Marry and to Meddle
- Weiner, Jennifer. The Summer Place
Non-Fiction
- Le, Mike, & Stephanie Le. That Noodle Life
- Llewellyn-Jones, Lloyd. Persians: The Age of the Great Kings
- Muñoz, Elizabeth Cummins. Mothercoin: The Stories of Immigrant Nannies
- Scott, Elle Simone. Boards: Stylish Spreads for Casual Gatherings
YA Fiction/Non-fiction
- Kelkar, Supriya. Ahimsa
- Oh, Axie. XOXO
- Rogers, Alexandria. The Witch, the Sword, and the Cursed Knights
- Wein, Elizabeth. Code Name Verity
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Faruqi, Reem. Golden Girl
- Grabenstein, Chris. Mr. Lemoncello’s Very First Game
- LaRocca, Rajani. Red, White, and Whole
- McDunn, Gillian. Honest Elliott
- Nye, Naomi Shihab. The Turtle of Michigan
- Roberts, Emma. Shakespeare for Everyone
- Weyr, Garret. Harvey and the Collection of Impossible Things
Picture Books
- Foley, James. Stellarphant
- Miller, Edward. Busy Street
- Sanchez, Anita. Hello, Puddle!
- Siqueira, Ana. Bella’s Recipe for Success
Large Print
- Evison, Jonathan. Small World
- Graves, Sarah. Dearth by Chocolate Chip Cupcake
- Hannon, Irene. Sea Glass Cottage
- Neubauer, Erica Ruth. Murder at Wedgefield Manor
- Tsarfati, Amir, & Steve Yohn. Operation Joktan
- Verble, Margaret. When Two Feathers Fell From the Sky
Video (DVD)
- Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
- Dracula [BBC 2019]
- The Man From the Diner’s Club
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation